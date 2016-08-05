Cod and community rebound in Newfoundland
In Newfoundland, where tens of thousands of people lost their jobs after the Canadian government banned the fishing of cod in 1992, there’s something new in the salty air of many of the island’s old, neglected fishing towns. As the iconic cod population finally rebounds after nearly a quarter century of historic decline, there’s a sense of hope, a promise of better days to come.
Craig Purchase, associate professor of biology at Memorial University of Newfoundland, uses a net to gather capelin for his research at Middle Cove Beach in Newfoundland. The silver fish spawning on the shore is the primary food source for cod. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
Capelin is the primary food source for cod. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
A research boat is headed back to Petty Harbour after a team of technicians tagged cod in Motion Bay near Petty Harbour, Newfoundland, Canada. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
Skipper Tom Best pilots his boat while working with a team of marine biological technicians from Fisheries and Oceans Canada, who were tagging cod in Motion Bay. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
Fisherman Reg Best hoists a cod from the water while working with the research team. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
Marine biological ttechnician Dwayne Pittman of Fisheries and Oceans Canada is impressed with the size of a cod while tagging the fish in Motion Bay. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
Skipper Tom Best (aboard boat) and his brother Reg in Petty Harbour after working with a team tagging cod in Motion Bay. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
Fisherman Walter Weir readies the boat to depart Petty Harbour. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
Jack McGrath filleting the cod he and a friend had caught near Petty Harbour. Recreational fisherman are allowed to catch five cod a day. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
Bernard Chafe (left) and Billy Stratton talk about the trap skiff fishing boat Stratton was buying from Chafe at Petty Harbour. Stratton said he planned to use the bad for cod trapping. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
A boat departs Petty Harbour, Newfoundland, on a July day. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
Women work on the flow line, trimming and removing bones from cod fillet, at the Icewater Seafood processing facility in Arnold’s Cove, Newfoundland.. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
Freeman Veir cleans the floor during a lunchtime break at the Icewater Seafood processing facility. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
Parliament member Nick Whalen (far left) talks with three members of the Newfoundland and Labrador Groundfish Industry Development Council, Paul Grant, Jim Baird, and Bill Broderick, about the organization’s proposal for cod fishing. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
Colin Price (left) and Nicole Myer relax by their fire while watching local residents catch capelin at Middle Cove Beach. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
