Rio Olympic Games Opening Ceremonies
The Rio Olympic Games officially got underway Friday night with Opening Ceremonies at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. The Games are being held for the first time in South America, and more than 11,000 athletes from over 200 countries will be competing.--By Lloyd Young
1
Fireworks illuminate the sky over the Maracana Stadium as athletes take photographs during the Opening Ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. (Sergei Ilnitsky/EPA)
2
Vanderlei Cordeiro de Lima is about to light the Olympic flame during the Opening Ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Maracana Stadium. (Orestis Panagiotou/EPA)
3
The Olympic Cauldron is lit during the Opening Ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. (Jewel Samad/AFP/Getty Images)
4
People watch fireworks exploding over the Maracana stadium, from a terrace in the favela Mangueira, during the Opening Ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. (Andrej Isakovic/AFP/Getty Images)
5
Brazilian tennis legend Gustavo Kuerten (left) hands the Olympic flame to Hortencia Marcari (right) during the Opening Ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. (How Hwee Young/EPA)
6
This Olympic rings displayed by the Brazilian delegation during the Opening Ceremony. (Francois-Xavier Marit/AFP/Getty Images)
7
The Olympic flag is carried onto stage during the Opening Ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympic Game. (Morry Garsh/AFP/Getty Images)
8
Brazilian soldiers raise the Olympic flag as the Braziilian flag flies above during the Opening Ceremony. (Damir Sagolj/Reuters)
9
Fireworks explode during the Opening Ceremony. (Pawel Kopczynski/Reuters)
10
Performers take part in the Opening Ceremony. (Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters)
11
A man with a Brazilian flag draped over his shoulders kisses a woman dressed in the colors of the German flag. (Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)
12
Fireworks are seen during the Opening Ceremony for Rio 2016 Olympic Games at Maracana Stadium. (Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP/Getty Images)
13
Flagbearer Michael Phelps of the United States leads his contingent during the Opening Ceremony. (Stoyan Nenov/Reuters)
14
Performers take part in the athletes' parade at the Opening Ceremony. (Morry Gash/pool photo via Reuters)
15
Athletes from Brazil during the Opening Ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. (Sergei Ilnitsky/EPA)
16
Brazilian security forces stand guard outside the Maracana stadium as fireworks explode during Opening Ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. (Martin Bernetti/AFP/Getty Images)
17
Members of the Unites States delegation hug during the Opening Ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. (Odd Andersen/AFP/Getty Images)
18
Members of the South Africa team take part in the Opening Ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at Maracana Stadium on Aug. 5. (Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
19
Flag bearer, Michael Phelps, arrives with the United States delegation during the Opening Ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. (Valdrin Xhemaj/EPA)
20
A overall view during the Opening Ceremony. (Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters)
21
An athlete from the Israeli contingent makes the shape of a heart with his fingers as he enters the stadium. (Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters)
22
Athletes are introduced during the opening ceremony at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. (Morry Gash/Associated Press)
23
Fireworks are set off during the opening ceremony for the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Matt Dunham/Associated Press)
24
Croatian athletes hold their national flag during the Opening Ceremony. (Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters)
25
Members of the Australian team take part in the Opening Ceremony. (Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)
26
Fireworks go off during the Opening Ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Maracana Stadium. (Valdrin Xhemaj/EPA)
27
The Bulgarian team arrives for the Opening Ceremony. (Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters)
28
Fireworks explode over the stadium during the Opening Ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at Maracana Stadium. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
29
Germany's athletes during the Opening Ceremony. (Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters)
30
Athletes from Qatar walk into the Maracana Stadium during the Opening Ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. (Sergey Ilnitsky/EPA)
31
Dancers perform during the Tropical Nation segment of the Opening Ceremony. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
32
Fireworks explode over the Maracana Stadium during the Opening Ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. (Chris McGrath/Getty Images)
33
Dancers perform during the Metropolis segment of the Opening Ceremony. (Julian Finney/Getty Images)
34
Performers take part in the Opening Ceremony. (Marko Djurica/Reuters)
35
Twelve-year-old Brazilian rapper MC Soffia performs during the Opening Ceremony for the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. (David Goldman/Associated Press)
36
Performers dance during the Opening Ceremony at the 2016 Summer Olympics. (Morry Gash/Associated Press)
37
Daniel Jobim, the grandson of Brazilian composer Tom Jobim, performs during the Opening Ceremony. (Matthias Schrader/Associated Press)
38
A dancer performs the A Simple Idea that Helps A Lot segment during the Opening Ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at Maracana Stadium. (Clive Mason/Getty Images)
39
Fireworks are seen over Maracana Stadium during the Opening Ceremony at the 2016 Summer Olympics. (Morry Gash/Associated Press)
40
An artist performs during the opening ceremony for the 2016 Summer Olympic. (Patrick Semansky/Associated Press)
41
Flagbearer Timo Boll from Germany leads his contingent during the Opening Ceremony. (Stoyan Nenov/)
42
Spectators dance during the opening ceremony for the 2016 Summer Olympics. (Matt Dunham/Associated Press)
43
Fireworks go off at the start of the Opening Ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Maracana Stadium on Aug. 5. (Barbara Walton/EPA)
44
The Brazil flag is raised during a performance at the Opening Ceremony. (Elsa/Getty Images)
45
Actors perform during the Opening Ceremony. (Pawel Kopczynski/Reuters)
46
Performers take part in the Opening Ceremony. (Ivan Alvarado/Reuters)
47
Dancers perform during the Opening Ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty Images)
48
A general view during the Geometrization segment of the Opening Ceremony. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
49
Brazilian model Gisele Bundchen walks onstage during the Opening Ceremony for the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. (Robert F. Bukaty/Associated Press)
50
A general view during the Opening Ceremony. (Ruben Sprich/Reuters)
51
Spectators use their mobile phones for illumination. (Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters)
52
Dancers perform during the Opening Ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. (Sergey Ilnitsky/EPA)
53
Performers during the Opening Ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. (How Hwee Young/EPA)
54
Fireworks explode during the Opening Ceremony. (Pawel Kopczynski/Reuters)
55
Performers dance at the Geometrization: Arrival of The Arabs and the Orient during the Opening Ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at Maracana Stadium. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
56
American fans take a selfie before the start of the Opening Ceremony. (Jeremy Lee/Reuters)
57
An Olympic fan smiles in the Museou do Amanha ahead of the Opening Ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, in Rio de Janeiro Brazil, on Aug. 5. (Facundo Arrizabalaga/EPA)
58
Brazilian model Gisele Bundchen (center) performs during the opening ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty Images)
59
Fireworks explode over the Maracana stadium. (Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters)
