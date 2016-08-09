Gang of Christ in Mexico
In the troubled fringes of the northern Mexican city of Monterrey, an aspiring priest is using his faith to reach out to young gang members and at-risk youth, and bring them into his “Gang of Christ.” Less than 200 kilometers from the United States border, Monterrey is a wealthy city of corporate trailblazers. But violence is never far away on the outskirts, where bricklayers and factory workers walk poorly lit streets to reach simple cinderblock homes. Jorge Luis Guerra, 34, also walks those pathways, searching for young gang members who might listen to his message.--By Reuters
1
An aspiring Catholic priest Jose Luis Guerra, a member of Raza Nueva in Christ, a project of the archdiocese of Monterrey drives his car towards a neighborhood in the municipality of Garcia in Monterrey, Mexico, on July 12. (Daniel Becerril/Reuters)
2
Jose Luis Guerra talks to Angel Castillo who wants to become a missionary with Raza Nueva in the municipality of Garcia. (Daniel Becerril/Reuters)
3
Catholic priest Jose Luis Fernandez, a member of Raza Nueva in Christ, a project of the archdiocese of Monterrey blesses a young woman during a visit to a neighborhood in the municipality of Garcia on the outskirts of Monterrey. (Daniel Becerril/Reuters)
4
An aspiring Catholic priest Jose Luis Guerra, a member of Raza Nueva in Christ, checks shoes at a second hand shop in Monterrey. (Daniel Becerril/Reuters)
5
Members of Raza Nueva in Christ (rear) a project of the archdiocese of Monterrey arrive to a neighborhood to talk to people in the municipality of Juarez. (Daniel Becerril/Reuters)
6
Jose Luis Guerra (left) and Jose Luis Fernandez bless young men during a visit to a neighborhood. (Daniel Becerril/Reuters)
7
Armando Lucero, a member of Raza Nueva in Christ, bows his head while praying during a visit to Garcia on the outskirts of Monterrey. (Daniel Becerril/Reuters)
8
Young people listen to members of Raza Nueva in Christ, a project of the archdiocese of Monterrey, during a visit to a neighborhood in the municipality of Juarez. (Daniel Becerril/Reuters)
9
An aspiring Catholic priest Jose Luis Guerra (center) a member of Raza Nueva in Christ, a project of the archdiocese of Monterrey, prays before having a breakfast with seminarians offered by elderly Catholic faithfuls in Monterrey. (Daniel Becerril/Reuters)
10
Jaziel and Plasma, both attending the meetings of Raza Nueva in Christ, tour a flea market in the municipality of Juarez on the outskirts of Monterrey. (Daniel Becerril/Reuters)
11
Jose Luis Guerra blesses a woman with diabetes at her home in Monterrey. (Daniel Becerril/Reuters)
12
Young people who attend the meetings of Raza Nueva in Christ, a project of the archdiocese of Monterrey, spend time at a park in the municipality of Juare. (Daniel Becerril/Reuters)
13
Daniel, who attends the meetings of Raza Nueva in Christ, a project of the archdiocese of Monterrey poses for a picture to show a scar on his face at his home in Escobedo. (Daniel Becerril/Reuters)
14
Jose Luis Guerra blesses young people during a visit to a neighborhood in the municipality of Juarez. (Daniel Becerril/Reuters)
15
A barber gives a haircut to a young man, both attending the meetings of Raza Nueva in Christ, a project of the archdiocese of Monterrey, at a barbershop in the municipality of Juarez on the outskirts of Monterrey. (Daniel Becerril/Reuters)
16
Jose Luis Guerra prays with residents while blessing their house in Monterrey. (Daniel Becerril/Reuters)
17
An aspiring Catholic priest, Jose Luis Guerra, a member of Raza Nueva in Christ a project of the archdiocese of Monterrey talks to Angel Castillo who wants to become a missionary with Raza Nueva in the municipality of Garcia. (Daniel Becerril/Reuters)
18
Jose Luis Guerra (center) walks along with missionaries during a visit to a neighborhood in the municipality of Guadalupe on the outskirts of Monterrey. (Daniel Becerril/Reuters)
19
An aspiring Catholic priest Jose Luis Guerra, a member of Raza Nueva in Christ, a project of the archdiocese of Monterrey, and other missionaries hands out a bible to Angel Castillo who wants to become a missionary with Raza Nueva in the municipality of Garcia on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico. (Daniel Becerril/Reuters)
