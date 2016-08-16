Golden moments in Rio
More than halfway through the Summer Olympic games in Rio, over 150 gold medals have been awarded. Here are some of the winners whose performances during competition earned them the top spot on the podium.--By Lloyd Young
1
Gold medalist Emese Szasz, center, of Hungary, leaps onto the podium during a medal ceremony for the women's individual epee fencing match at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. Szasz is joined by silver medal winner Rossella Fiamingo, left, of Italy, and bronze medalist Sun Yiwen, of China. (Jae C. Hong/Associated Press)
2
Davit Chakvetadze of Russia celebrates winning the gold medal after his victory against Zhan Belenyuk (UKR) of Ukraine during the men's greco-roman 85 kg final. (Issei Kato/Reuters)
3
Gold medal winner China's Zhang Mengxue celebrates on the podium during the medal ceremony for the women's 10m air pistol shooting event at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games on Aug. 7. (Philippe Lopez/AFP/Getty Images)
4
Elia Viviani of Italy celebrates after winning gold in the men's omnium cycling event at the Rio Olympic Velodrome. (Victor R. Caivano/Associated Press)
5
Sanne Wevers of the Netherlands celebrates winning the gold medal after the balance beam final on Day 10 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. (Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
6
Gold medalist Joseph Clarke of the United Kingdom reacts to winning the men's kayak slalom (K1) final. (Ivan Alvarado/Reuters)
7
Spain's Maialen Chourraut sports her gold medal as she stands on the podium of the women's (K1) final kayak slalom competition at the Whitewater Stadium during the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. (Carl De Souza/AFP/Getty Images)
8
Silver medalist US Alexander Massialas, gold medalist Italy's Daniele Garozzo, and bronze medalist Russia's Timur Safin pose with their medals on the podium after the men’s individual foil fencing event at the Carioca Arena 3. (Laurent Kalfala/AFP/Getty Images)
9
Gold medalist Katie Ledecky of the United States poses on the podium during the medal ceremony for the women's 400m freestyle final on Day 2 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Aquatics Stadium. (Clive Rose/Getty Images)
10
Davit Chakvetadze of Russia celebrates winning the gold medal in the men's greco-roman 85 kg final after his victory against Zhan Belenyuk of Ukraine. (Toru Hanai/Reuters)
11
Gold medalist team Australia celebrate on the podium during the medal ceremony for the women's rugby sevens on Day 3 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Deodoro Stadium. (Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)
12
Charlotte Dujardin of Great Britain riding ‘Valegro’ celebrates after winning the gold medal during the dressage individual grand prix freestyle on Day 10 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Deodora Olympic Equestrian Center. (David Rogers/Getty Images)
13
Gold medallist, Italy's Fabio Basile, celebrates on the podium of the men's 66 kg judo contest. (Jack Guez/AFP/Getty Images)
14
Gold medalist Suping Meng of China poses on the podium during the medal ceremony for the women's +75 kg Group A weightlifting on Day 9 at Riocentro Pavilion 2. (Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
15
Gold medalists (l to r) team Japan members Ryohei Kato, Kenzo Shirai, Yusuke Tanaka, Kohei Uchimura and Koji Yamamuro celebrate on the podium at the medal ceremony for the men's team final on Day 3 at the Rio Olympic Arena. (Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
16
Usain Bolt of Jamaica wins the gold medal in the men's 100m final for the third time. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)
17
Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates after placing first and the gold medal in the men's 100m final race the Olympic Stadium. (Lukas Coch/EPA)
18
Charline Picon (left) of France celebrates after winning the gold medal in the women's RS:X class race of the sailing events in Rio de Janeiro. (Nic Bothma/EPA)
19
Elena Vesnina and Ekaterina Makarova of Russia celebrate after winning their match against Martina Hingis and Timea Bacsinszky of Switzerland in the women's doubles gold medal match. (Toby Melville/Reuters)
20
Bahamas Shaunae Miller falls over the finish line to win gold ahead of the United States Allyson Felix, right, in the women's 400-meter final during the athletics competitions of the 2016 Summer Olympics at the Olympic Stadium. (Matt Slocum/Associated Press)
21
Rostami Kianoushof Iran sets a new world record and celebrates winning the gold medal during the weightlifting men's 85 kg on Day 7 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at Riocentro Pavilion 2. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
22
Ruth Jebet (center) of Bahrain reacts after winning the gold medal in the women's 3000m steeplechase final of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games Athletics, Track and Field events at the Olympic Stadium. Jebet won ahead of second placed Hyvin Kiyeng Jepkemoi (right) of Kenya and third placed Emma Coburn of the United States. (Antonio Lacerda/EPA)
23
South Korea's Hyejin Chang celebrates after defeating Germanys Lisa Unruh during the women's gold medal match at the Sambodromo archery venue. (Jewwl Samad/AFP/Getty Images)
24
Adam Peaty of Great Britain celebrates winning gold and setting a new world record in the men's 100m breaststroke final on Day 2 at the Olympic Aquatics Stadium. (Ian Walton/Getty Images)
25
Gold medalists in women's doubles Elena Vesnina and Ekaterina Makarova of Russia react after receiving their medals. (Kevin Lamarqu/Reuters)
26
Giles Scott of Great Britain celebrates clinching a gold medal after his second finn class race on Day 8 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Marina da Gloria. (Clive Mason/Getty Images)
27
Enrico Garozzo of Italy competes against Jean-Michel Luceney of France during the men's epee team gold medal match on Day 9 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Carioca Arena 3. (Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
28
Katie Ledecky on the United States competes on her way to winning the gold and setting a new world record in the women’s 800m freestyle final. (Stefan Wermuth/Reuters)
29
Wayde van Niekerk of South Africa reacts after winning the gold medal and setting a new world record in the men's 400m final at the Olympic Stadium. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)
30
Gold medalist Simone Biles of the United States reacts to winning the women's floor final. (Mike Blake/Reuters)
31
South Africa's Chad Le Clos, top, looks toward gold medal winner Michael Phelps in the men's 200-meter butterfly final during the swimming competitions at the 2016 Summer Olympics. (Martin Meissner/Associated Press)
32
Gold medalist Michael Phelps of the United States celebrates on the podium during the medal ceremony for the men's 200m butterfly final on Day 4 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Aquatics Stadium. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Thanks for signing upBrowse our full list of free Globe newsletters Close