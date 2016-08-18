Remembering Hurricane Bob
Twenty-five years ago this week, Hurricane Bob swept through New England, leaving six dead in Connecticut and causing $680 million in damage in Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island. Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island were hit hardest by the Category 2 storm, said the National Weather Service office in Taunton. At times, sustained winds of 100 miles per hour were recorded, as well as gusts up to 125 miles per hour. Houses, boats, and beaches saw severe and, at times, irreparable damage in a marginal area of Buzzards Bay and parts of the Cape.
1
Two men watch the boats in the harbor as some come off their mooring and crash into the pier at Mattapoisett during Hurricane Bob. (John tlumacki/Globe Staff/File 1991)
2
A board was put up to protect a deli in Menemsha on Martha's Vineyard carried a challenge to the elements ahead of Hurricane Bob’s arrival. (Tom Landers/Globe Staff/File 1991)
3
A woman runs for cover during Hurricane Bob along the waterfront at Woods Hole in Falmouth. (Bill Greene/Globe Staff/File 1991)
4
Boats bob in Great Harbor in Woods Hole during Hurricane Bob on Aug. 19. (Bill Greene/Globe Staff/File 1991)
5
A man holds onto a pole in downtown Boston during Hurricane Bob on Aug. 19. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff/File 1991)
6
People play in the high winds of Hurricane Bob at Nobska Point in Woods Hole on Aug. 19. (Bill Greene/Globe Staff/File 1991)
7
Sailboats lie on their sides as they wash up near Crescent Beach in Mattapoisett as Hurricane Bob passes through (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff/File 1991)
8
Two people play in a flooded Water Street in downtown Woods Hole during Hurricane Bob on Aug. 19. (Bill Greene/Globe Staff/File 1991)
9
A swimmer checks out the rough surf at a Hull Beach churned up by Hurricane Bob. (Tom Herde/Globe Staff/File 1991)
10
A pedestrian takes flight during Hurricane Bob on St. James St. in Boston. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff/File 1991)
11
Phil Reynolds surveys the damage on Aug. 20 from a beached sailboat which crashed into his home on Penzance Point in Woods Hole after Hurricane Bob hit the day before. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff/File 1991)
12
Kevin Murphy, owner of Shuckers Restaurant, tries to save a table as his restaurant floods during Hurricane Bob in Woods Hole. (Bill Greene/Globe Staff/File 1991)
13
Boats washed ashore near a wrecked dock at Tabor Academy in Marion on Aug. 20 after Hurricane Bob. (Joanne Rathe/Globe Staff/File 1991)
14
A roof torn off an elderly housing complex in Falmouth. (Wendy Maeda/Globe Staff/File 1991)
15
An employee watches Eel Pond flood into Shuckers in Woods Hole during Hurricane Bob. (Bill Greene/Globe Staff/File 1991)
16
Bridge Street closed because of traffic in Dartmouth. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff/File 1991)
17
A fallen tree allowed one car to pass at a time on Prospect St. in Dartmouth. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff/File 1991)
18
A cottage sits in a new location after Hurricane Bob lifted it and moved it across the street at Surf Drive in Falmouth. (Mark Wilson/Globe Staff/File 1991)
19
Boats washed ashore in Dartmouth. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff/File 1991)
20
Children play on a fallen chair on the beach in in Falmouth. (Mark Wilson/Globe Staff/File 1991)
21
Jack Neal, of Colonial Gas Co. of Cape Cod, works to disconnect a gas service line along Shore Street in Falmouth after Hurricane Bob caused damage across the state. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff/File 1991)
22
A sailboat rests on the lawn of a home in Falmout after being washed ashore during Hurricane Bob. (Wendy Maeda/Globe Staff/File 1991)
23
Residents gather around a well at town hall to fill their water jugs in Sandwich on Aug. 23. Power needed to operate their wells still has not been restored to many after Hurricane Bob hit four days ago. (Mark Wilson/Globe Staff/File 1991)
24
Pieces of a stone wall, each weighing seven tons, that were used to protect Menauhant Road in Falmouth against storm surges were thrown on the road during Hurricane Bob. (Joanne Rathe/Globe Staff/File 1991)
Thanks for signing upBrowse our full list of free Globe newsletters Close