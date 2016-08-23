Flooding in Louisiana
Louisiana continues to deal with the disastrous affects of historic flooding that killed at least 17 and destroyed about 60,000 homes.--By Leanne Burden Seidel
1
Leslie Andermann Gallagher surveys the flood damage to her home on Aug. 17 in Sorrento, Louisiana. Last week Louisiana was overwhelmed with flood water causing at least thirteen deaths and thousands of homes damaged by the flood waters. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
2
Evacuees take advantage of the shelter setup in the The Baton Rouge River Center arena as the area deals with the record flooding that caused thousands of people to seek temporary shelters on Aug. 19, in Baton Rouge, La. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
3
President Barack Obama hugs Marlette Sanders as he tours Castle Place, a flood-damaged area of Baton Rouge, La., on Aug. 23. Obama is making his first visit to flood-ravaged southern Louisiana as he attempts to assure the many thousands who have suffered damage to their homes, schools and businesses that his administration has made their recovery a priority. (Susan Walsh/Associated Press)
4
Dee Vazquez, from left, helps Georgette Centelo and her grandfather Lawrence Roberts after they tried to recover their belongings from a family mobile home in Central, north of Baton Rouge, La., Aug. 15. (David Grunfeld/NOLA.com The Times-Picayune via AP)
5
Flooded areas of Baton Rouge are seen from the air. As many as 30,000 people have been rescued following unprecedented floods. (Melissa Leake/AFP/Getty Images)
6
Sandra Montanaro holds her dog Dixy during one of two 20-minute daily visits at a temporary animal shelter the Lamar Dixon Expo Center near a flood victims shelter, Aug. 16, in Gonzales, La. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)
7
Daniel Stover, 17, moves a boat of personal belongings from a friend’s home flooded home in Sorrento, La., Aug. 20. (Max Becherer/Associated Press)
8
Members of the Louisiana Army National Guard load 3-month-old baby Ember Blount onto a truck as they rescue people from rising floodwater near Walker, La., after heavy rains inundated the region, Aug. 14. (Max Becherer/Associated Press)
9
Piles of debris are seen in front of flood damaged homes in St. Amant, La, Aug. 21. (Jonathan Bachman /Reuters)
10
Lester Duplessis walks down a flooded street to his house Aug.16 in Gonzales, La. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)
11
Melissa Gouda removes flood damaged items out of a friend’s house in St. Amant, La., ,Aug. 21. (Jonathan Bachman /Reuters)
12
Joey Gregory’s reflection is seen in flood water as he walks on top of sand bags in St. Amant, La., Aug. 20. (Jonathan Bachman/Reuters)
13
Katy Bueche and Chris Villnuve wait for a boat ride to salvage items from their flooded homes on Aug. 18, in Sorrento, La. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
14
People sort through water damaged products outside Jasmine’s Beauty Supply following the floods on Aug. 16, in Baton Rouge. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)
15
Bryce Richard waits for a load of clothes from Blake Waguespack as they fill a boat with items they are salvaging from a friends flooded home on Aug.18, in Sorrento, La (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
16
A water logged picture in a home that was inundated with flood waters on Aug. 19, in St Amant, La. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
17
Cattle huddle together in the water, caused by flooding after the heavy rains in Ascension Parish, in St. Amant, south of Baton Rouge in Aug. 16. (Bill Feig/The Advocate via AP)
18
A man navigates a boat of rescued goats past a partially submerged car after flooding on Aug. 16, in Gonzales, La. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)
19
Damaged products are seen at Jasmine’s Beauty Supply following the floods on Aug. 16, in Baton Rouge, La. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)
20
Travis Guedry and his dog Ziggy glide through floodwaters keeping an eye out for people in need on Aug. 17, in Sorrento, La. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
21
A statue of the Virgin Mary is seen partially submerged in flood water as it rains in Sorrento, La., Aug. 20. (Jonathan Bachman/Reuters)
22
Billy Bethley throws flood damaged floor board on to a pile of debris in Prairieville, La., Aug. 22. (Jonathan Bachman/Reuters)
23
David McNeely (L) and Jason Schexnayder walk through a flooded street, as morning fog blankets the area on Aug. 17, in Sorrento, La. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
24
Mud covered belongings are seen on the floor of a home after flood water receded Aug. 17, in Denham Springs, La. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)
25
Boats sail on Highway 431, flooded after heavy rains in the Ascension Parish area, south of Baton Rouge, La., Aug. 16. (Bill Feig/The Advocate via AP)
26
Families displaced by flooding are unloaded on dry ground after being rescued from the Hebron Baptist Church by the Louisiana Army National Guard in Walker, La., Aug. 15. About 200 people were taken to the church by the fire department when they became stranded as flood waters continued to rise. (Max Becherer/Associated Press)
27
Mehmoud Elodeh walks over damaged merchandise as he checks on a clothing and shoe store following the floods on August 16, in Baton Rouge. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)
28
Raymond Lieteau waits for help to move a refrigerator as his friend Melissa Lockhart, left, helps clean up the living room in his flood damaged home in Baton Rouge, La., Aug. 16. Lieteau had more than five feet of water in his home. (Max Becherer/Associated Press)
29
A boy rides his bike inside the flood damaged Life Tabernacle Church on Aug. 15, in Baton Rouge, La. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)
30
Rescue officials and civilians rescue people from their flooded homes along the Tangipahoa River near Amite, La., Aug. 13. (Ted Jackson/NOLA.com The Times-Picayune )
31
Trina Staford throws one of her scrapbooks out of her childhood home while helping her mother clean out her flood damaged home Aug. 17, in Walker, La. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)
32
Tony Fresina works to clean his flood damaged kitchen in Prairieville, La, U.S., Aug. 22. (Jonathan Bachman/REuters)
33
Pastor Mark Carroll, right, listens to the prayers of Valerie St. Romain, 35, during church services at South Walker Baptist Church in Walker, La., Aug. 21. Outside the small town of Walker, Louisiana, the rural Baptist church has become an oasis for flood victims. (Max Becherer/Associated Press)
34
A man throws flood damaged material into a pile of debris in St. Amant, La, Aug. 21. (Jonathan Bachman/Reuters)
35
A family of deer make their way through flood waters on Aug. 16, in Gonzales, La. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)
36
The motorcade of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump passes piles of rubbish on the side of the road in East Baton Rouge, La., Aug. 19. (Max Becherer/Associated Press)
37
Samantha Labatut cleans out a refrigerator inside her flood damaged kitchen in St. Amant, La., Aug. 21. (Jonathan Bachman/Reuters)
38
A casket is seen floating in flood waters in Ascension Parish, La, U.S., Aug.15. (Jonathan Bachman/Reuters)
39
Chad Credeur helps his brother Karl Credeur (R) toss out a headboard after it was inundated with flood water in his bedroom on Aug.18, in St Amant, La. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
40
Gulfport, Miss., firefighters load water and cleaning supplies donated by Bayou View Elementary School families in Gulfport for flood victims in Louisiana. (John Fitzhugh/The Sun Herald via AP)
41
Chickens are seen in a flooded coop in a neighborhood inundated with flood waters on Aug. 17, in Sorrento, La. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
42
Wade Houston cleans out his mother’s home after flooding Aug. 17, in Denham Springs, La. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)
43
Collan Ortego (L) gets help from Jason Fatherree as he retrieves a television set from his family’s flooded home on Aug. 17 in Sorrento, La. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
44
John Booth (L) sits with Angela Latiolais’s (2L) family while helping them save belongings after flooding on August 16, in Gonzales, La. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)
45
A resident wades through flood water at Tiger Manor Apartments by the North Gates of LSU, Aug. 13, in Baton Rouge, La. (Brianna Paciorka/The Advocate via AP)
