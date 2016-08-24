Deadly earthquake hits Italy
Search and rescue crews are using whatever they can to locate survivors from a magnitude 6.2 earthquake that reduced three central Italian towns to rubble early today. The death toll stood at 120, but certainly will rise said officials. ‘‘The town isn’t here anymore,’’ said Sergio Pirozzi, the mayor of the hardest-hit town, Amatrice.--By Lloyd Young
A man is rescued from the ruins following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy, on Aug. 2. (Remo Casilli/Reuters)
Search and rescue teams survey the rubble in Amatrice, central Italy, following a 6.2 magnitude earthquake according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), that struck at around 3:30 am. The quake was felt across a broad section of central Italy, including the capital Rome where people in homes in the historic center felt a long swaying followed by aftershocks. (Massimo Percossi/EPA)
A woman holds a child as they stand in the street following an earthquake in Amatrice. (Massimo Percossi/ANSA via Associated Press)
This aerial photo shows the historical part of the town of Amatrice, central Italy, after the quake on Aug. 24. (Gregorio Borgia/Associated Press)
Rescue and emergency services personnel carry a survivor on a stretcher during search and rescue operations in Amatrice on Aug. 24 after a powerful earthquake rocked central Italy. The quake rattled a remote area of central Italy, leaving at least 120 people dead and and some 368 injured amongst scenes of carnage in mountain villages. (Filippo Monteforte/AFP/Getty Images)
An aereal view of collapsed and damaged houses due to the earthquake in Pescara del Tronto, central Italy. (Guardia Di Finanza Press Office via EPA /)
A man is pulled out of the rubble following an earthquake in Amatrice. (Massimo Percossi/ANSA via Associated Press)
Residents reacts among the rubble after a strong earthquake hit Amatrice on Aug. Numerous buildings had collapsed in communities close to the epicenter of the quake near the town of Norcia in the region of Umbria, witnesses told Italian media, with an increase in the death toll highly likely. (Filippo Monteforte/AFP/Getty Images)
A man reacts to his damaged home after a strong quake hit Amatrice. (Filippo Monteforte/AFP/Getty Images)
A rescued woman is carried away on a stretcher following an earthquake in Amatric. The magnitude 6.2 quake struck at 3:36 am and was felt across a broad swath of central Italy. (Massimo Percossi/ANSA via Associate Press)
A rescuer walks a sniff dog as they search through the debris of collapsed houses following an earthquake in Amatrice. (Alessandra Tarantino/Associated Press)
Residents are seen in front of collapsed houses in Amatrice, central Italy. (Massimo Percossi/EPA)
A woman looks at damaged buildings after a strong earthquake hit central Italy, in Amatrice on Aug. 24. A powerful 6.2-magnitude earthquake devastated mountain villages in central Italy on Wednesday, leaving at least 120 people dead and dozens more injured or unaccounted for. (Filippo Monteforte/AFP/Getty Images)
A man leans on a wall as the collapsed village of Pescara del Tronto, central Italy, is seen behind him. (Crocchionii/ANSA via Associated Press)
A man walks amid rubbles after an earthquake struck in Amatrice Italy, on Aug. 24. (Alessandra Tarantino/Associated Press)
A nun checks her mobile phone as she lies near a ladder following an earthquake in Amatrice, Italy. (Massimo Percossi/Associated Press)
Rescuers work on collapsed buildings following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy, on Aug. 24. (Ciro De Luca/Reuters)
A man is carried away on a stretcher after being pulled from the rubble of a collapsed house in Fonte del Campo near Accumoli, central Italy. (Angelo Carconi/EPA)
Rescuers work among the debris of collapsed houses following an earthquake in Pescara Del Tronto on Aug. 24. (Andrew Medichini/Associated Press)
Rescuers recover a lifeless body from a collapsed house following an earthquake in Pescara Del Tronto, Italy. (Gregorio Borgia/Associated Press)
An injured man is rescued from the rubble by emergency teams in Amatrice, central Italy, following a 6.2 magnitude earthquake, according to the United States Geological Survey. (Massimo Percossi/EPA)
Rescuers search through debris of collapsed houses following an earthquake in Pescara del Tronto, Italy. (Sandro Perozzi/Associated Press)
Rubble of a building collapsed in Amatrice, central Italy, where a earthquake struck just after 3:30 a.m. in Amatrice, Italy, on Aug. 24. (Massimo Percossi/EPA)
People hold a blanket as they prepare to spend the night in the open following the earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy, on Aug. 24. (Stefano Rellandini/Reuters)
An excavator clears rubble following an earthquake in Pescara Del Tronto, Italy. (Gregorio Borgia/Associated Press)
