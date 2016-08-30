Reflection (Defined)

Based on what you've read recently, you might be interested in theses stories

A man fishes in a pond reflecting the Novodevichy Convent, built in the 16th and 17th centuries in Moscow, Russia, July 13. (Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A man wearing tree-shaped headwear is reflected in a mirror on a camera stand during the final day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, July 21. (Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press)

The Boston skyline is reflected as fans take photos before the game against the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park on April 28, in Boston. (Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

The 170-metre (558-feet) tall Juche Tower is reflected in Taedong River as morning fog blankets Pyongyang, North Korea May 5. (Damir Sagolj/Reuters)

Costumers are reflected in a dusty mirror recovered from the earthquake rubble in Pedernales, Ecuador, May 13. (Dolores Ochoa/Assocated Press)

The building at 101 Arch St. is reflected in the new Millennium Tower in Boston, July 20. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)

Women are reflected in a shop window as they walk at a shopping street in Istanbul, July 27. (Petros Karadjias/Associated Press)

A teammate is reflected in the helmet visor of a member of the Australian men’s cycling team during a training session inside the Rio Olympic Velodrome in advance of the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil,Aug. 4. (Patrick Semansky/Associated Press)

The car of Mercedes driver Nico Rosberg of Germany is reflected in a grandstand window during the second free practice at the Monaco racetrack in Monaco, May 26. (Petr David Josek/Associated Press)

Skylah Sherman, 6, blows onto water at the base of the new Massachusetts Fallen Heroes Memorial in the Seaport District.. Her father was killed while serving Iraq. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is reflected in a Trump Tower elevator following his news conference in New York, May 31. (Richard Drew/Associated Press)

Israeli youth Scouts are reflected in a pool as they light torches, during a memorial ceremony at the Mount Herzl military cemetery, on the eve of Memorial Day in Jerusalem, Israel, May 10. (Abir Siltan/EPA)

A pedestrian is reflected in a mirror at a rail crossing during a strike by Greece’ railway employees in Athens, on July 11. (Petros Giannakouris/Associated Press)

A seagull is reflected in a flooded meadow after heavy rains near Zell, southwestern Germany, June 15. (Thomas Warnack/dpa via AP)

Actor Felix Marchany, who plays multiple characters in the production of Priscilla Queen of the Desert, poses after a photo shoot. A seam in the mirror makes this arresting distortion. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff)

Vincent Anioke’s silhouette is reflected in the water as he poses for a portrait in Cambridge, July 14. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Citizens watch the dense smoke over Lithi village, as it is reflected in a mirror of a car, during a wildfire on Chios island, Greece, July 25. (Kostas Koyrgias/EPA)

The Planalto presidential palace is mirrored in the reflecting pool as dawn breaks in Brasilia, Brazil, May 12. (Felipe Dana/Associated Press)

A security officer stands guard at the door of the Chinese consular office as Filipino protestors holding placcards are seen reflected on its glass during a protest against China’s territorial claims over the disputed Spratlys group of islands in Makati city, south of Manila, Philippines, July 12. (Francis R. Malasig/EPA)

A police officer who is part of increased security measures during the Ise-Shima G7 summit is reflected in a mirror outside a retail store in Tokyo’s Shibuya shopping district, Japan, May 26. (Yuya Shino/Reuters)

The American flag is reflected on a taxi cab in Times Square on Memorial Day, May 30. (Bryan R. SmithAFP/Getty Images)

Models are reflected in mirrors as they have their hair arranged backstage of the XIMONLEE catwalk show in London, Britain June 12. (Neil Hall/Reuters)

The rest of an old tree is reflected in a branch of the river Oder during a misty sunrise near Lebus, eastern Germany, April 8. (Patrick Pleul/dpa via AP)

Martin Zich of Prague, Czech Republic wades out of the Reflecting Pool on the National Mall in Washington after going in to take photographs on May 31. (Andrew Harnik/Associated Press)

A contestant for Miss Tiffany’s Universe Thailand 2016 Thanyarat Pradabphetrat is reflected in a mirror as she gets ready backstage during the annual transgender beauty contest at the Tiffany’s Show Theatre in Pattaya city, Chonburi province, Thailand, May 13. (Diego Azubel/EPA)

An advertising poster is reflected on the glass of an official car before the start of the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 10. (Regis Duvignau/Reuters)

An elderly woman is reflected in a puddle of rain water as she arrives at a polling station at the Royal Hospital in Chelsea, west London on June 23 as Britain holds a referendum to vote on whether to remain in, or to leave the European Union (EU). (Leon Neal/AFP/Getty Images)

People wander through a maze of mirrored panels that create many reflections at the National Gallery of Victoria International on June 7 in Melbourne, Australia. The installation, titled ‘Semicircular Space’ is by the Danish contemporary artist Jeppe Hein and will occupy the NGV International Federation Court until September 16. (Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

The midtown skyline is reflected in a pond at Piedmont Park as Chase Wilson fishes off a pier July 18, in Atlanta. (David Goldman/Associated Press)

Muslim men preparing for a prayer are reflected in a glass window as women look on at the Niujie Mosque during celebrations for Eid al-Fitr in Beijing, China, July 6. (How Hwee Young/EPA)

A mobile screen is reflected on a fan’s sunglasses as she plays “Pokemon Go” in Hong Kong, July 25. (Kin Cheung/Associated Press)

A man takes a photograph of two reflective metal balls displayed outside the Asian Civilisation Museum in Singapore on June 2. (Roslan RahmanAFP/Getty Images)

People are reflected in a giant mirror ceiling in the old port of Marseille, France, June 28. (Pavel Golovkin/Associated Press)

An Indian worker pulling a heavy load is reflected in mirrors displayed on a busy street at a wholesale market in New Delhi, India August 19. (Rajat Gupta/EPA)

A crowd is reflected in a sketch of Muhammad Ali on the front porch of his childhood home as they wait for a tour to begin inside, June 7, in Louisville, Ky. (David Goldman/Associated Press)

A man floats past the reflection of a public sculpture standing by a river in Beijing, China. Swimming in the capital’s rivers is a popular pastime in summer and even in the frigid winter. (Ng Han Guan/Associated Press)

People are reflected in glass at a new viewing platform during the unveiling of the New Tate Modern in London, Britain, June 14. (Stefan Wermuth/Reuters)

A road lined with plane trees seems to be a fantasy forest as the trees reflect in ponding after a rainstorm at Nanjing University of Science and Technology on July 7 in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province of China. (VCG via Getty Images)

Italian marines are reflected as they march during the Republic Day military parade in Rome, June 2. (Alessandro Bianchi/Reuters)

A woman looks on while riding the tramway as Turkey’s flag is reflected in the window in Taksim square in Istanbul on July 22, following the failed military coup attempt of July 15. (Ozan Kose/AFP/Getty Images)

Editor’s Note: “Defined” is an occasional series exploring the definitions of words via photography.

reflection (noun) 1. the throwing back by a body or surface of light, heat, or sound without absorbing it. Editor’s Note: “Defined” is an occasional series exploring the definitions of words via photography. --By Leanne Burden Seidel

