Globe photos of the month, August 2016
Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month, including the Marshfield Fair, Red Bull Flugtag competition, a puppy swim, and the Caribbean Carnival Parade in Dorchester.--By Lloyd Young
1
Antonio Davis lifted his grandson Zayden Lopez, 1½, into the air at the annual Caribbean Carnival Parade in Dorchester. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
2
Members of the “Flyin’ Ryan” team watched their aircraft take flight during the Red Bull Flugtag competition on the Esplanade. The competition challenges competitors to build and pilot homemade flying machines off a 28-foot-high flight deck. Teams are judged on flight distance, creativity, and showmanship. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
3
A fish kite from China, recently bought by Hing Yee, flew below the flight path of a plane landing at Logan during the East Meets West Kite and Cultural Festival at Pope John Paul II Park. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)
4
Former Red Sox pitcher and candidate for governor of Vermont, Bill “Spaceman” Lee, prepared for a swim in Caspian Lake in Greensboro, Vt. The swim helps Lee, who still pitches in a senior league, exercise his hip and knees. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
5
A contortionist and juggler who goes by the name Mr. Spiral posed between performances on the midway at the Marshfield Fair. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
6
Asia Vo, a camp councilor and lifeguard, helped moved suds onto a field during an Dedham Recreation Department event. The department hosted the annual foam day with the Fire Department. But instead of foam, they used suds, which were harder to keep control. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
7
Cracked earth surrounds a hose in a dried-up pond that is usually used to irrigate crops at Siena Farms in Sudbury. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
8
Performer Madeline Baez marched in the Dominican Parade in Boston. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
9
Jenny Gouthro, 12, of Salem, N.H., practiced gymnastics while visiting at Old Orchard Beach in Maine with her mother, Melissa. Melissa said her daughter “could do that all day. She has to get her practice in, she does gymnastics five hours every day.” She said the family vacation is tradition.”I’ve been coming here since I was probably her age.” (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
10
Sergeant Gerard McDonough gave a helpful push to one of the young participants during Safety School in Burlington. The Burlington Mall and the Burlington Police Department hosted the 46th annual Safety Town, during which police officers taught kindergarteners and first-graders about pedestrian, traffic, and bus safety. (Dina Rudick/Globe Staff)
11
Stella Marquis, 4, listened as her mother, Iris, and neighbors discussed storm damage in Concord after a tornado touched down in the town. (Dina Rudick/Globe Staff)
12
Public defender Jo Stringer checked on her client, Uber driver Darnell K. Booth, after he collapsed when charges were read against him in court. He was arraigned on charges of rape.. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)
13
Sarah Sampson hugged her son Jacob, 10, during a vigil for drowning victim Kzyr Willis at the Curley Community Center in South Boston. Sarah Sampson is a first cousin of Willis. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
14
A group of young boys in the funeral procession for Kyzr Willis chased the horse-drawn hearse containing his casket down Blue Hill Avenue. Kyzr drowned while at a day camp at the Curley Community Center. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
15
Congressional Medal of Honor recipient Captain Thomas Hudner saluted a group of Naval officers who honored him on his 92nd birthday. The officers from the USS Constitution in Charlestown visited Hudner at his Concord home. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff)
16
Dalton Wing, 17, (left) clowned around with cocaptain Joseph Kalilwa), 17, who is from Congo. The boys have known each other since middle school and play together on the Lewiston, Maine, high school soccer team. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)
17
Gumdrop, a 9-week-old pit bull, took center stage near the State House after Governor Charlie Baker signed into law a bill that allows bystanders to break the window of an unattended car if they see a pet inside suffering from extreme temperatures. Gumdrop is available for adoption through the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
18
Franklin Field while on patrol in Mattapan. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
19
A sunflower along Quincy Shore Drive. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)
20
Thousands of people attended the annual Boston Comic-Con at the Seaport World Trade Center. Five-month-old Charlie Lockwood from Somerville was dressed as Baby Groot, from “Guardians of the Galaxy 2.” He was held by his dad, David. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
21
This cow was among the 900 abused animals taken away from a farm in Westport. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
22
A masked performer threw candy to the crowd during the August Moon Festival in Chinatown. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
23
Sasha took a break from swimming during the annual Puppy Swim at the Burbank YMCA in Reading (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
24
Craig Purchase, an associate professor of biology at Memorial University of Newfoundland, used a net to gather Capelin for his research at Middle Cove Beach in Newfoundland. The silver fish spawning on the shore are the primary food source for cod. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
25
Gillian Wyman of Root 5 Farm in Fairlee, Vt., held up her team’s mascot, Broc, as she stretched before the start of the 2nd Annual Farmer Olympics held at Broad Acres Farm in Vershire, Vt. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
26
The crowd at the performance of Dead and Co. at Fenway Park included this tot who was fast asleep in center field. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
27
Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez collided at first base with Red Sox first baseman Hanley Ramirez in the 8th inning in an early August game at Fenway. Sanchez was safe as Ramirez rolled over in pain but stayed in the game. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
28
Boston Red Sox player Mookie Betts high fived teammate David Ortiz (left) after hitting his third home run of the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the sixth inning at Fenway Park on Aug. 14. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)
29
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) was chased from the pocket during drills at Patriots practice in Foxborough. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
30
Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett planted a kiss on the cheek of his daughter Austin Jett Rose Bennett as they played together after practice. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
