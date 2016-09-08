Back to school
A look at children around the world starting school after their summer break.--By Leanne Burden Seidel
1
First-grader Dominik Rosebush, 6, center, raises his hand, trying to get teacher Mindy Parrott to call on him for the answer to a question as students attend their first day of school on Aug. 22 at Central Elementary School in Davison. (Jake May/The Flint Journal-MLive.com via AP)
2
Angela Kruepke attempts to console her 6-year-old son, Dylan, before he enters his kindergarten classroom for the first day of school at Jackson Elementary School, Sept. 1 in Jackson, Wis. (John Ehlke/West Bend Daily News via AP)
3
Fourth grader Nalani Reid ponders an answer to a math word problem at the David A. Ellis Elementary School in Boston, on Sept. 8. Alanis Vega sits at the right. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)
4
Ukrainian children from cadet’s lyceum attend the first day of school, which marks the traditional start of the academic year in Kiev, Ukraine, Sept. 1. September 1st is The Day of Knowledge marking the beginning of every school year in Ukraine. (Roman Pilipey/EPA)
5
Jason Antolick, right, comforts his daughter Madison who is a kindergarten student at Holy Family Academy in Hazleton, PA, Aug. 29, the first day of school for the 2016-17 school year. (Ellen F. O’Connell/Hazleton Standard-Speaker via AP)
6
Students wish themselves good luck during a ceremony marking the first day back to class at Lycee National school in the Petion-Ville suburb of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Sept. 5. Half of Lycee’s students didn’t return to school. Those students’ parents complained they can’t afford the tuition, uniforms or school supplies. (Dieu Nalio Chery/Associated Press)
7
First day of school at the Norman S. Weir School. Rev. Sharrieff Bugg of the Growing and Great Counseling Group greets fifth grader Judah Anderson, 10, as he arrives for the first day of class at the Norman S. Weir School, Sept. 6, in Patterson, N.J. (Chris Pedota/The Record via AP)
8
Melissa Coatney, left, and Catherine Van Der Veen check their class schedules during the first day of school at Jinks Middle School on Aug. 18, in Panama City, Fla. (Heather Leiphart/News Herald via AP)
9
Palestinian schoolgirls sit in front of a mural on the first day of a new school year, at a United Nations-run school in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip Aug. 28. The mural reads, “Freedom of movement is my right.” (Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters)
10
Brookview House administrative assistant Angel Veale Lewis puts a backpack on Luis Almonte during a back pack give away. The children live in Brookview House, a home that provides transitional housing for homeless mothers and their children, in Boston, Aug. 23. The backpacks, which are full of school supplies and first-day-of-school outfits, were donated by Brown Brothers Harriman Co. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
11
Students at William Hackett Middle School have their bags checked and pass through metal detectors on the first day of school on Sept. 6, in Albany, N.Y. (Mike Groll/Associated Press)
12
First grade students, from left, Jessica Besler, Jesse Rudolph, and Hunter Wall wait for classes to begin on the first day of school at Holy Ghost Catholic School in Dubuque, Iowa. (Nicki Kohl/Telegraph Herald via AP)
13
French President Francois Hollande (C) sits with French Minister of Education Najat Vallaud-Belkacem (rear R) in a classroom as they look on during a visit at the high school Jean Rostand for the first day of the starting of the school year in Orleans, central France, on Sept. 1. (Guillaume Souvant/AFP/Getty Images)
14
Cortney Liggins soothes her son Dominick Liggins, 4, rubbing his back as cries during the first day of school at Freeman Elementary, , Aug. 15, in Flint, Mich. (Jake May/The Flint Journal-MLive.com via AP)
15
Refugee schoolchildren attend a lesson on the first day of the new school year at one of the UNRWA schools at a Palestinian refugee camp al Wehdat, in Amman, Jordan, Sept 1. (Muhammad Hamed/Reuters)
16
Pupils go to their classrooms on the first day of the school year in Navarra, Pamplona, northern Spain, Sept. 7. Schools all over Spain start their academic year this week. (Jesus Diges/EPA)
17
Theresa Zihlman, the English Language Learning teacher at Lincoln Elementary school speaks spanish with kindergarten student Sophia Cisneros, who accidentally got on the wrong school bus during the first day of school, Aug. 23, 2016 in Mount Pleasant, Iowa. (John Lovretta/The Hawk Eye via AP)
18
Children attend the Kurulen Primary school in Vuwani, Limpopo, after it opened its doors for the fist time in three months on Aug. 4, with only a few students pitching up for the first day of school. Kurulen Primary school, was one of the 25 schools that was set alight during the recent violent protests. (Mujahid Safodien/AFP/Getty Images)
19
It is very hard for Diana Lopez, 5, to let go her aunt Martha Gomez, Aug. 11, at the first day of school at Doyle Elementary School in Porterville, Calif. (Chieko Hara/The Porterville Recorder via AP)
20
Pupils at the “Tamra HaEmek” elementary school wait for the visit of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Education Minister Naftali Bennett, on the first day of the school year, in the Arab Israeli town of Tamra, Israel Sept. 1. (Baz Ratner/Reuters)
21
Aurielle Balija looks up to her mom Talia as she arrives for the first day of kindergarten at Prairie View Grade School in Elgin, Ill., Aug 24. (Rick West/Daily Herald via AP)
22
A Palestinian girl looks out of a classroom window as she attends a lesson on the first day of a new school year, at a United Nations-run school in Khan Young in the southern Gaza Strip Aug. 28. (Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters)
23
Fourteen out of fifteen sets of twins, from the Inverclyde area, pose for a photograph in Clyde Square in Greenock, Scotland, ahead of their first day at school, Aug. 15. Pictured are, back row left to right, Emma and Grace McEleny, Fraser and Nathan McGrath, Jackson and Elizabeth Reid, Brooke and Skye Smith, and Andrew and Thomas Stewart. Middle row left to right, Charlotte and Morgan Goyal, Orlagh and Niamh Keen, Charlie and Olivia Lyne and Olivia and Rhogen McCurry. Front row left to right, Craig and Stuart Arthur, Caragh and Sophie Doig, Jude and Luca Donnachie, Jessica and Lauren Egan and Max and Nyah Glover. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP)
24
Children play at school in Toribio, department of Cauca, Colombia, on Aug. 29. Colombia began its first day of peace with the country’s largest insurgency after a ceasefire went into effect, ending 52 years of warfare. (Luis Robayo/AFP/Getty Images)
25
Pupils talk in the courtyard of the Capelette school in Marseille, on Sept. 1, during the first day of the school year. After two months of summer holidays, 12 millions students start on September 1 a new school year, with new programs, a controversial reorganisation the secondary school and “a total and extreme vigilance” against possible attacks. (Anne-Christine Poujoula/AFP/Getty Images)
26
Ben Melester of Winchester, Va., hugs his daughter, Abby, 8, to say goodbye just before she heads to her third grade class on the first day of the 2016-2017 school year in Winchester, Va., on Aug. 8. (Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star via AP)
