Paralympics 2016
Competing at many of the same Rio venues as participants in the summer Olympics, more than 4,000 athletes from 170 plus nations are taking part in the first edition of the South American Paralympic Games. The athletes compete in more than 20 sports that have various classifications, depending on an athlete’s level of impairment. The Games conclude Sept. 18.
1
Terezinha Guilhermina of Brazil competes with her guide Rafael Lazarini in the men's 400m T54 heat two at Olympic Stadium during day five of the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games on Sept. 12. (Friedemann Vogel/Getty Images)
2
United States' Trevon Jenifer tries to block Britain's Abdi Jama, center, as United States' Jake Williams, right, looks on during a men's group B preliminary wheelchair basketball game between United States and Britain at the Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro on Sept. 12. (Leo Correa/Associated Press)
3
Singapore's Gemma Rose Foo waves after competing in the dressage team test (grade 1a) in the Paralympic Games at the Olympic Equestrian Center on Sept. 12. (Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP/Getty Images)
4
Brazil's Daniel Dias, right, and Vietnam's Vo Thanh Tung compete in a men's 50-meter freestyle S5 swimming heat at the Olympic Aquatics Stadium during the Paralympic Game on Sept. 12. (Simon Lodge/OIS/IOC via Associated Press)
5
United States' Jeff Fabry practices ahead of the mixed team compound open archery semi-finals in the Sambodromo at the Paralympic Games on Sept. 12. (Simon Bruty/OIS/IOC via Associated Press)
6
Allysa Seely, center, celebrates her gold medal with silver medalist Hailey Danisewicz, left, and bronze medalist Melissa Stockwell as Team USA swept the podium in the women’s PT2 triathalon at the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro on Sept. 11. Stockwell was the first female soldier to lose a limb in the Iraq war when a roadside bomb exploded while she was leading a convoy in Baghdad in 2004. Seely is holding a Tom doll, the mascot of the Paralympics. (Jenn Finch/University of Georgia via Associated Press)
7
Markus Rehm, David Behre, Felix Streng and Johannes Floors of Germany celebrate after winning the gold medal in the men's 4x100m T42-47 final on day five of the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games. (Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images )
8
Serbia's Borislava Peric-Rankovic celebrates her win in the women's singles Cl 4 gold medal table tennis match of the Paralympic Games. (Thomas Lovelock/OIS/IOC via Associated Press)
9
China's Hongguang Jia wins heat 1 of the men's 200-meter individual medley SM6 swimming event of the Paralympic Games. (Al Tielemans/OIS, IOC via Associated Press)
10
China's Shuo Yan wins 3-1 against Spain's Jordi Morales Garcia in the men's singles class 7 table tennis bronze medal match. (Thomas Lovelock/OIS/IOC via Associated Press)
11
Grigorioson Polychronidis of Greece celebrates the Victory in the Boccia mixed pairs BC3 bronze medal match at Carioca Arena. (Alexandre Loureiro/Getty Images)
12
Cuba's Omara Durand, top, comes down the finishing straight with her guide Yuniol Kindelan to win the gold in the women's final 200-meter T12 athletics event at Olympic Stadium during the Paralympic Games. (Bob Martin/OIS/IOC via Associated Press)
13
Aled Davies of Great Britain celebrates winning the men's shot put F42 at Olympic Stadium during day five of the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games. (Friedemann Vogel/Getty Images)
14
China's Yang Yang, top left, who took the silver, congratulates Netherland's Kenny van Weeghel, who took the gold, after racing in the men's final 400-meter T54 athletics event at Olympic Stadium. (Bob Martin/OIS,IOC via Associated Press)
15
Australian Davidson Brayden celebrates after winning the gold medal in the men's the long jump T36 event, at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games. (Antonio Lacerda/EPA)
16
Britain's William John Bayley, right, celebrates his 3-1 win against Brazil's Israel Pereira Stroh in the men's singles class 7 table tennis gold medal match. (Thomas Lovelock/OIS/IOC via Associated Press)
17
Rwanda (front) plays Iran in a sitting volleyball women's preliminaries pool B match for the Paralympic Games. (Simon Bruty/OIS/IOC via AFP/Getty Images)
18
Silver medalist Ntando Mahlangu of South Africa participates in the victory ceremony after the men's 200m T42 final. (Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters)
19
Brasil's Petrucio Ferreira dos Santos, center, takes the gold medal in the men's 100m T47 final at the Paralympic Games. (Al Tielemans/OIS/IOC via Associated Press)
20
United States' McClain Hermes is aided by a tapper during heat 2 of the women's 100m breaststroke SB13 event of the Paralympic Games. (Simon BrutyOIS/IOC via Associated Press)
21
Tunisia's Mohamed Amara competes in the men's javelin throw F41 final in the Olympic Stadium. (Al Tielemans/OIS/IOC via AFP)
22
Nigeria's Lauritta Onye competes to win the gold in the women's shot put F40 athletics event at the Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro on Sept. 11. (Thomas Lovelock/OIS/IOC via Associated Press)
23
Spain's Rakel Mateo Uriarte runs to a goal during women's triathlon (PT2) of the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games at Copacabana beach. (Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP/Getty Images)
24
Athletes compete in the men's 100m freestyle S8 at the Aquatic Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (Ricardo Moraes/Reuters)
25
Bronze medalist Lara Baars of the Netherlands celebrates during the victory ceremony of the women's shot put. (Jason Cairnduff/Reuters)
26
United States Grace Norman (2nd L) exits from the sea with swim exit handlers during the women's triathlon (PT4) of the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games at Copacabana beach. (Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP/Getty Images)
27
United States Allysa Seely (front R) and Hailey Danisewicz (front L) wait for Melissa Stockwell (R) during the women's triathlon (PT2) of the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games at Copacabana beach. (Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP/Getty Images)
28
Peter Rosenmeier of Denmark celebrates victory in the table tennis men's singles class 6 gold medal final at Riocentro Pavillion 3. (Sergio Moraes/Reuters)
29
Lin Ping of China celebrates winning the gold medal in the women's 200m individual medley SM9 final on day four of the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Aquatic Stadium. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
30
Unites States' David Brown, left, and his Guide Avery Jerome celebrate winning the gold medal in the men's 100-meter - T11 final of the Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. (Thomas Lovelock/OIS/IOC via Associated Press)
31
Brazilian Jefinho vies for the ball with Turkey's Hasan Satay during their football five-a-side match Brazil vs Turkey, during the Rio 2016 Paralympic Game. (Christophe Simon/AFP/Getty Images)
32
Richard Whitehead of Great Britain celebrates the victory after the men's 200m T42 final during day four of the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium. (Alexandre Loureiro/Getty Images)
33
Tatyana McFadden of the United States competes in the women's 400m T54 Round one on day four of the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium. (Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)
34
Eiko Kakehata of Japan dives to block the ball in the women's goalball on day four of the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games at Future Arena. (Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images )
35
Grace Norman of the United States reacts during the PT4 women’s triathlon at Fort Copacabana. (Pilar Olivares/Reuters)
36
Bronze medalist Moran Samuel (right) of Israel looks on as gold medalist Rachel Morris of Britain reacts during the AS women's single scull ASW1X final at Lagoa Stadium. (Ricardo Moraes/Reuters)
37
Madjid Djemai (left) of Algeria reacts after winning the bronze medal in the men's 1500m T37 race of the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium. (Marcelo Sayao/EPA)
38
Silver medalist Hailey Danisewicz, (L to R) Gold medalist Allysa Seely and Bronze medalist Melissa Stockwell of the United States celebrates on the podium at the medal ceremony for the triathlon women's T2 at Forte de Copacabana on day four of the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
39
Clodoaldo Silva waves prior to light the cauldron during the Opening Ceremony of the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games at Maracana Stadium on Sept. 7 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Buda Mendess/Getty Images)
Thanks for signing upBrowse our full list of free Globe newsletters Close