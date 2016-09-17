Moon shots
The moon is captured by photographers from many different spots on earth, from different perspectives.--By Leanne Burden Seidel
A full harvest moon rises near the Scituate Lighthouse as a crowd stood on the breakwater next to it to watch it rise. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
People use a puddle of water to look at a annular solar eclipse in the sky of in Dar es Salaam on Sept. 1. (DANIEL HAYDUK/AFP/Getty Images)
A reddened harvest moon rises behind a radio mast standing near Replin, Germany, September 16. (PATRICK PLEUL/EPA)
The moon is reflected as supporters watch and cheer during the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions League group A soccer match between Al-Ahly and Zesco United at Suez Army stadium in Suez on Aug. 12. (KHALED DESOUKI/AFP/Getty Images)
A woman walks past rabbit light sculptures surrounding an artificial moon art installation at a shopping mall in conjunction with the upcoming Mooncake Festival in Beijing, China, Sept. 14. (Andy Wong/Associated Press)
The full moon is seen from Yangon on September 16. (YE AUNG THU/AFP/Getty Images)
A Palestinian Bedouin man rides his camel in front of the moon while others attend a local camel competition during a heritage and traditional festival activities in Deir el-Balah, central Gaza Strip, Sept. 16. (Adel Hana/Associated Press)
A solar eclipse in the sky of in Dar es Salaam. The phenomenon, known as an annular solar eclipse, happens when there is a near-perfect alignment of the Earth, Moon and Sun. (DANIEL HAYDUK/AFP/Getty Images)
The moon rises over the Blue Mountains and vineyards along Old Milton Highway, Sept. 15, in Walla Walla, Wash. (Michael Lopez/Walla Walla Union-Bulletin via AP)
A white stork (Ciconia ciconia) sits in its nest backdropped by the moon in the night sky, in Sieversdorf, Germany, late August 14. (PATRICK PLEUL/EPA)
The full moon rises over the Brooklyn Bridge in New York on August 28. (KENA BETANCUR/AFP/Getty Images)
A plane heading to Los Angeles International Airport crosses the Harvest Moon in Whittier, Sept. 15. (Nick Ut/Associated Press)
Members of the fire dragon dance team hold up the ‘dragon’ as it winds through the narrow streets and houses during the Tai Hang Fire Dragon Dance in Hong Kong. The century-long tradition involves waving incense-lit, straw-filled dragons to bring blessings to onlookers under the full moon during the annual Mid-Autumn Festival. (ISAAC LAWRENCE/AFP/Getty Images)
A man looks through binoculars at an annular solar eclipse, on September 1, in Saint-Louis, on the Indian Ocean island of La Reunion. (RICHARD BOUHET/AFP/Getty Images)
The moon covers the sun, leaving a ring of fire effect around the moon, during an annular solar eclipse on Sept 1 on Saint-Louis, on the Indian Ocean island of La Reunion. (RICHARD BOUHET/AFP/Getty Images)
Scores of Vaux’s Swifts come in for a landing with the moon in the background for an evening roost in the old, brick chimney at Chapman Elementary School in Portland, Ore., Sept. 13. Thousands of Vaux’s Swifts gather every year at this time in the chimney as they prepare to migrate to Central America and Venezuela. (Don Ryan/Associated Press)
A Religious Affairs officer checks the moon sighting to determine the day of Eid al-Adha in Makassar, Indonesia’s South Sulawesi province, September 1. (ANTARA FOTO/Abriawan Abhe/via REUTERS)
The full moon is seen from Yangon on September 16. (YE AUNG THU/AFP/Getty Images)
A full moon is seen beyond colored lanterns set up in Victoria Park to celebrate the Chinese mid-Autumn Festival in Hong Kong, China, September 15. (ALEX HOFFORD/EPA)
A full moon rises over Heinz Field during a football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Philadelphia Eagles in Pittsburgh, Aug. 18. (Fred Vuich/Associated Press)
The moon rises over McAllen near the U.S.-Mexico border on August 18, in McAllen, Texas. (John Moore/Getty Images)
Members of the public look at an artwork entitled ‘Museum of the Moon’, a 7 meter diameter inflatable moon covered with imagery of the lunar surface, on the opening day of the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta in Bristol, western England on August 11. (OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images)
The moon rises behind arcade illuminations on Blackpool promenade on August 16 in Blackpool, England. (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
Free Syrian army fighters stand atop of a hill as the moon is seen in the background in the south of Nawa city, in Deraa Governorate, Syria August 16. (ALAA AL FAQIR/Reuters)
A full moon rises behind an old religious tombstone’s latern covered by cobwebs in village ‘Sudislav Nad Orlici near town of Usti Nad Orlici, Czech Republic, late August 17. (FILIP SINGER/EPA)
People look through eclipse viewing glasses, telescopes or photo cameras an annular solar eclipse, on September 1, in Saint-Louis, on the Indian Ocean island of La Reunion. (RICHARD BOUHET/AFP/Getty Images)
The moon rises over burnt earth along Cajon Blvd. off the I-15 freeway after a wildfire burned through Aug. 17, near Keenbrook, Calif. Angeles and Las Vegas. (Kevin Sullivan/The Orange County Register via AP)
A picture take with a slow shutter speed shows a crescent moon behind a roundabout ‘Around the World’ at the Dippemess funfair in Frankfurt Main, Germany, September 12. (FRANK RUMPENHORST/EPA)
The waxing moon rises through an old tree near Jacobsdorf in Brandenburg, Eastern Germany on September 14. (PATRICK PLEUL/AFP/Getty Images)
U.S. Border Patrol supervisor Jose Perales tracks undocumented immigrants under a full moon on August 17, in Roma, Texas. (John Moore/Getty Images)
Fireworks petards explode in front of the full moon during celebrations for the feast of Saint Leonard, patron of the town of Kirkop, in central Malta, August 18. (DARRIN ZAMMIT LUPI/Reuters)
