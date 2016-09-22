South Africa motorbike racing
Not far from the refurbished F1 race track of Kyalami in Johannesburg, South Africa is a small, virtually dirt race track that attracts only the brave and rare “petrol heads” on some Sundays to race against each other in the hot sun for bragging rights and a trophy. The track is home to the Walkerville Speedway Racers Club that includes flat track racers, sidecar racers and a new breed; the Stof Kop (dust cup) racers.--By European Pressphoto Agency
Speedway racer, Neil Pettit powerslides his motorbike into the corner during a race at the Walkerville Dirt Oval south of Johannesburg, South Africa, on Aug. 28. Speedway racing sees four to six racers riding against each other around a oval dirt race track on motorbikes that don’t have breaks or gears. They use the throttle and balance to powerslide around the two corners on the track. (Kim Ludbrook/EPA)
Speedway racer, Mario van der Merwe smokes a cigarette prior to his speedway heat at the Walkerville Dirt Oval. The newly formed Stof Kop sees normal motorbike riders taking to the dirt oval race track to race against each other in different categories. Although there where small prizes the racing was about having fun, beating your mates and getting a face full of dirt. (Kim Ludbrook/EPA)
Speedway racer Neil Pettit prepares to race at the Walkerville Dirt Oval south of Johannesburg. (Kim Ludbrook/EPA)
A speedway racer changes his rear wheel between races at the Walkerville Dirt Oval. (Kim Ludbrook/EPA)
An old Yamaha has 'Good luck' painted on the tank at the Walkerville Dirt Oval for the first race in the Stof Kop race day south of Johannesburg on Aug. 6. (Kim Ludbrook/EPA)
A sidecar racer hangs off the side of the sidecar motorbike as his friend rides the bike around the Walkerville Dirt Oval. Sidecar racing is very dangerous as the passenger needs to hang off the bike to keep it stable. The bikes have 1000cc motors and with only a hand full of racers is a very rare form of motorsport. (Kim Ludbrook/EPA)
Sharne Gordon-Davis (right) prepares for her first race during the Stof Kop race meeting at the Walkerville Dirt Oval south of Johannesburg. Sharne and her friends ride for a group called the MotoBelles. (Kim Ludbrook/EPA)
Two racers crash in the first corner during a race day at the Walkerville Dirt Oval south of Johannesburg. The newly formed Stof Kop sees normal motorbike riders taking to the dirt oval race track to race against each other in different categories. Although there where small prizes the racing was about having fun, beating your mates and getting a face full of dirt. (Kim Ludbrook/EPA)
Richard Harper (from left) Dwayne Clench, and Bonzet Potgieter prepare to race their Vespas and Triumph at the Walkerville Dirt Oval. (Kim Ludbrook/EPA)
Speedway racer, Neil Pettit (center) and other semi- professional racers slide their bikes into the corner as they pass the pit lane at the Walkerville Dirt Oval. (Kim Ludbrook/EPA)
Mercia Jansen (center) and Yoav Dagan (right) relax after racing one of their four heats at the Walkerville Dirt Oval during the Stof Kop race day south of Johannesburg on Aug. 6. Yoav and his friends ride modern classic motorbikes and often meet on weekends to do rides around town and out of Johannesburg. (Kim Ludbrook/EPA)
Andrew Wessels races his Ducati Scrambler during the Stof Kop race meeting at the Walkerville Dirt Oval. (Kim Ludbrook/EPA)
Andrew Wessels racing his Ducati Scrambler gestures after a fellow racer crashed but got up and walked away during the first Stof Kop race meeting at the Walkerville Dirt Oval south of Johannesburg, South Africa, on Aug. 6. The newly formed Stof Kop sees normal motorbike riders taking to the dirt oval race track to race against each other in different categories. Although there where small prizes the racing was about having fun, beating your mates and getting a face full of dirt. (Kim Ludbrook/EPA)
