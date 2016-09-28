Oktoberfest 2016
The taps are open at the world’s biggest beer festival in Germany that runs until Oct. 3. The event dates to 1810, when Crown Prince Ludwig married Princess Therese and the people of Munich were invited to attend the festivities. Lager beer brewed only in Munich is served at the festival to the estimated 5 million to 7 million people who attend.--By Lloyd Young
Visitors reach for the one of the first mugs of beer during the opening day of the 183rd Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany, on Sept. 17. (Michaela Rehle/Reuters)
Visitors wait for the kick off the 2016 Oktoberfest beer festival in the Hacker-Pschorr tent at Theresienwiese on Sept. 17. The 2016 Oktoberfest is taking place under heightened security due to fears over international terrorism. The fest will be open to the public through to October 3. (Johannes Simon/Getty Images)
Munich Mayor Dieter Reiter talks to the guests before he pounds a tap into the first Oktoberfest beer barrel on the opening day of the 2016 Oktoberfest beer festival. (Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)
Visitors drink beer during the opening day of the 183rd Oktoberfest in Munich. (Michaela Rehle/Reuters)
People lie in the grass at the Theresienwiese Oktoberfest fair grounds in Munich, southern Germany, on Sept. 22. (Christof Stache/AFP/Getty Images)
Early visitors wait in pouring rain outside of one of the beer tents on the opening day of the 183rd edition of the traditional Oktoberfest beer and amusement festival in the German Bavaria state's capital of Munich. (Peter Kneffel/EPA)
Members of a historical costume association (Trachtenverein) participate in the annual riflemen's parade during day two of the Oktoberfest 2016 beer festival on Sept. 18. (Johannes Simon/Getty Images)
A dachshund on a leash walks with the Bavarian shooters association at the Oktoberfest beer festival in Munich on Sept. 18. (Marrhias Balk/EPA)
A musician holds a brass instrument during the brass musician concert at the Theresienwiese Oktoberfest fair grounds in Munich, southern Germany, on Sept. 25. (Christof Stache/AFP/Getty Images)
Musicians dressed in traditional Bavarian clothes perform at the Theresienwiese Oktoberfest fair grounds in Munich on Sept. 22. (Christof Stache/AFP/Getty Images)
A photo shows the Ferris wheel at the Theresienwiese Oktoberfest fair grounds in Munich, southern Germany, on Sept. 22. (Christof Stache/AFP/Getty Images)
A woman rides a carnival ride and stretches her legs out at Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany. (Andreas Gebert/dpa via Associated Press)
Visitors take selfies as a waitress serves beer mugs during the opening of the Oktoberfest beer festival on Sept. 17. (Christof Stache/AFP/Getty Images)
Visitors pose during their wait for the opening in front of a festival tent of the Oktoberfest beer festival in Munich, southern Germany, on Sept. 17. (Christof Stache/AFP/Getty Images)
A waitress with full beer mugs paves her way through visitors in the Hofbraeu tent during the Oktoberfest beer festival in Munich, Germany, on Sept. 17. (Felix Hoerhager/EPA)
Visitors line up at the 'Baggage Room' hut at the Oktoberfest beer festival in Munich. (Matthias Balk/EPA)
Revelers long for the first tapped beer mug on the opening day of 2016 Oktoberfest beer festival in the Hofbraeu beer tent at Theresienwiese on Sept. 17 in Munich, Germany. (Johannes Simon/Getty Images)
People celebrate the opening of the 183rd Oktoberfest beer festival in Munich, southern Germany, on Sept. 17. The world's largest beer festival will be held from Sept. 17 to Oct. 3. (Matthias Schrader/Associated Press)
