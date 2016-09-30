Farewell Big Papi
Red Sox slugger David Oritz ended his career with the team this season. Here’s a look back at some highlights from his 14-year run.--By Bill Greene
1
Retiring Red Sox slugger David Ortiz salutes the fans at Fenway Park following game three of the ALDS on Oct. 10. The Cleveland Indians knocked the Sox out of the playoffs. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
2
Fans celebrate David Ortiz in the 8th inning of the last game of his career. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
3
David Ortiz’s son D’Angelo Ortiz pitches to Koji Uehara’s son Kaz Uehara outside of Fenway Park before the game three of the ALDS on Oct 10. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
4
David Ortiz hugs Red Sox Manager John Farrell during introductions before game three of the ALDS. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
5
David Ortiz teared up as he remembered his late mother the final regular season game at Fenway Park on Oct 2. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
6
Red Sox DH David Ortiz (right) was joined on the field by teammates, both curent and former during pre game ceremonies. Among the players were Manny Ramirez, Hanley Ramirez , Julio Lugo and Pedro Martinez, holding the 2004 World Series trophy. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
7
David Ortiz holds up a championship belt during a rolling rally on Boylston Street while celebrating a World Series victory in 2013. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
8
Red Sox players wait for David Ortiz at home plate after his walk-off home run in extra innings during the fourth game of the ALCS against the Yankees at Fenway Park in 2004. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
9
Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz recreates his famous swing during Photo Day at Fenway South in Fort Myers, Florida during spring training, 2016. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
10
David Ortiz blasts a solo home run, the 536th of his career, which tied him with Mickey Mantle for 17th on the all time list in Fenway Park, September, 2016. After the home run, he came out of the dugout for a curtain call as the fans saluted him. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
11
David Ortiz flips his bat away as he watches the flight of a three-run home run. The Cleveland Indians visited the Boston Red Sox in a regular season game at Fenway Park in May, 2013. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
12
Fans in the Green Monster seats erupt after David Ortiz hits his 502nd career home run in the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays in September, 2015. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
13
The Red Sox mob teammate Mike Napoli after he crosses the plate on his bottom of the 11th inning, walk-off home run that gave Boston a 8-7 victory against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park in July, 2013 (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
14
Wearing ski goggles, David Ortiz celebrates with champagne in the clubhouse at Fenway Park, after winning the World Series against the St. Louis Cardinals in 2013. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
15
Detroit’s Torii Hunter flips into the Red Sox bullpen chasing David Ortiz’ grand slam as Boston Police officer Steve Horgan and Sox fans celebrate at Fenway Park during an ALCS game, October, 2013. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
16
Screaming fans lean out to get David Ortiz’ autograph before a game against the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park in 2015. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
17
Jason Varitek, David Ortiz and Tim Wakefield escort Johnny Pesky and Bobby Doerr to the pitchers mound. The Red Sox celebrate the 100th anniversary of Fenway Park with past and present players. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
18
David Ortiz rounds the bases after his walk-off home run in the 10th inning defeating the Anaheim Angels during the ALDS at Fenway Park, October, 2004. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
19
Fans react to David Ortiz’ home run in the sixth inning of Game 2 of the World Series between the Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals at Fenway Park, October, 2013. (Jessica Rinaldi/ Globe Staff)
20
Teammates tear David Ortiz’ uniform off, celebrating his game winning double in the eleventh inning against the Houston Astros at Fenway Park, May, 2016. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
21
David Ortiz addresses fans during a pre-game ceremony honoring the victims of the Boston Marathon bombings at Fenway Park, on April 20, 2013. (Jessica Rinaldi/Reuters)
22
David Ortiz runs down Boylston Street towards the Boston Marathon finish line. The team interrupted their World Series victory parade to pay their repects to the victims of the Boston Marathon bombings. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
23
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh throws out the first pitch to David Ortiz after the ball was passed to him by former Boston Mayor Tom Menino. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
24
Johnny Damon waits for David Ortiz as he heads for the plate following his game winning home run in the bottom of the tenth inning against the Angels in 2004. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
25
David Ortiz meets with the media during Spring Training in Fort Meyers, Florida, in February, 2016. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
26
David Ortiz and new teammate David Price pose together on a golf cart during Spring Training in Fort Myers, Florida, February, 2016. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
27
Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz points his fingers skyward after hitting a home run against the Toronto Blue Jays in April, 2008. “When I point after a home run, I’m thanking the Man for giving me the opportunity for getting the job done. I’m thanking the Lord and I’m also thinking about my Mom. You know I miss my Mom. I expect to see her again. Hopefully I will someday.” (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
28
David Ortiz at bat against the Brewers in April, 2014. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
29
Red Sox Manny Ramirez is held back by teammate David Ortiz as he tries to get to Yankees pitcher Roger Clemens during a playoff game fight in 2003. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
30
Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz leaves the batting cage at Fenway South in Fort Meyers, Florida, during Spring Training. (Shot in infrared) (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
31
David Ortiz lifts up Koji Uehara after a victory against the St. Louis Cardinals in game four of the World Series at Busch Stadium in October, 2013. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
32
David Ortiz slides across home plate during a 2013 World Series game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Fenway Park. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
33
David Ortiz and Jonny Gomes walk together in front of the White House as they head to meet with the media following their visit with President Barack Obama in April, 2014. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
34
After presenting the president with an “Obama 44” Red Sox jersey, David Ortiz and Obama posed for a “selfie”, during a ceremony at the White House. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
35
David Ortiz poses with the Red Sox’ 2004, 2007, and 2013 World Series trophies during Media Day at Spring Training in February, 2014. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
36
David Ortiz leaps as he crosses the plate to a waiting group of teammates following his dramatic three run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning that gave Boston a 5-4 victory over the Texas Rangers in June, 2006. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
37
David Ortiz heads back into the dugout as the sun sets over Fenway Park after finishing some pre-game warmups. September, 2016. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
38
David Ortiz heads for the clubhouse after getting photographed in his dress whites on photo day at JetBlue Park, Fort Meyers, Florida. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
39
Fans walk past a huge photo of David Ortiz beneath the first base stands at Fenway Park. July, 2016 (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
40
David Ortiz salutes he crowd one last time as he heads into the dugout, his career over. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Thanks for signing upBrowse our full list of free Globe newsletters Close