Globe photos of the month, September 2016
Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month, including Boston Light turning 300yrs old, remembering the September 11th attacks, Allston Christmas, and the start of the Patriots regular season.--By Lloyd Young
1
Scotti Sciara, 7, of Salem, N.H., rolls down the grass-covered hills that grace the front of the New Balance headquarters on Guest Street. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
2
A harvest moon rises as a crowd stands on the breakwater near the Scituate Lighthouse to watch. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
3
Boats sit docked in front of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sailing Pavilion in Cambridge as clouds hang over the Charles River and Boston’s skyline. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
4
Jeremy Reger, 36, of South Boston, catches air over a wave as he kite-surfs in Winthrop. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
5
Family members of those who lost their lives in the September 11th terrorist attacks join hands in prayer during a 15th anniversary commemoration at the State House. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
6
Joanne Kilsdonk takes a picture of “Collier’s Cranes,” an art installation in the Stata Center, during a walking tour at the MIT campus in Cambridge. The work was installed in 2014 to honor campus police officer Sean Collier, who was shot and killed by the Boston Marathon bombers. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
7
Danielle Sommer of Boston protests during a Boston Planning and; Development Agency event at City Hall Plaza.. Members of Keep it 100%, a group advocating for affordable Housing and racial justice, took over the tent and brought the event to an end. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
8
Rosemary Sims (with headband), mother of Johnette Sims; was comforted by another daughter, Sagittarius Sims (left), and her sister, Barbara Stephens, after the arraignment of a defendant in Johnette’s hit-and-run traffic death. (Dina Rudick/Globe Staff)
9
A Donald Trump supporter rides the shuttle bus back to his car after a campaign event in Bedford, N.H. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
10
Noah Clardy, 4, is held by his mother, Reisa Clardy, as he holds a rose during the annual Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony at the State House. His father, State Police Trooper Thomas Clardy, was killed in March during a traffic stop when a car struck his cruiser. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
11
AndrewAmanda Leigh-Bullard, a graduate student at Boston University scavenged some apartment items on Reedsdale Street in Allston. September is known locally as “Allston Christmas” because tenants leave many things up for grabs. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
12
At Boston City Hall, the bricks are slick with rain and visitors carry umbrellas as they make their way down the stairs to Congress Street. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff)
13
Andris Nelsons rehearses “Der Rosenkavlier” with the Boston Symphony Orchestra at Symphony Hall. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
14
“I picture myself as if I was giving a performance. It felt great,.” Francisco Alonso said as he threw his arms up in the air. He had just finished playing a piano on the Greenway. Sixty “street pianos” are available for anyone who wants to play them this fall. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
15
Yogi Rebecca Pacheco has written a book, “Do Your Om Thing,” about making yoga fit your modern life. (Dina Rudick/Globe Staff)
16
Griscel Diaz, 7 months old, took a nap at an art installation in Medford. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
17
A girl sits under a hair cap as she waits for her free hair style at Mattapan’s Finest hair salon. The business has been donating free haircuts and school supplies to students for the past seven years. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
18
Raindrops on a leaf magnify the details on its surface. The region suffered through a dry summer, with rainfall infrfequent and light. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff)
19
A bird takes a bath in a small fountain in Boston. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
20
Fashion and wardrobe stylist Evan Crothers does some high-stepping. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)
21
Writer Danielle Flood reads papers as she sits in a windowsill in her home in Ogunquit, Maine. Her memoir, “An Unquiet Daughter,” tells the story of her upbringing as the child of a Vietnamese mother, a British father, and an American stepfather. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
22
Fourth-grader Nalani Reid ponders an answer to a math word problem on the first day of school at David A. Ellis Elementary School in Boston. Alanis Vega is at right. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)
23
A worker ascends scaffolding on a Harvard University building shrouded by a protective netting. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff)
24
Libertarian vice presidential candidate William Weld, former Massachusetts governor, during an interview. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
25
A picture frame was in place for snapshots on the 300th birthday of Boston Light, which was crowded with visitors celebrating the event. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
26
Hula hoops were popular during a weekend festival in Somerville. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)
27
A woman with the flag of Barbados painted on her lips marches in the Cambridge Carnival Parade. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
28
Steve McCabe, a park ranger for the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation, saluted during the national anthem for the Massachusetts Fallen Firefighters Memorial annual ceremony on September 11. (Dina Rudick/Globe Staff)
29
Enjoying the day, members of the Lynn Home for Elderly Persons walking club take a break at King’s Beach in Lynn. (John Blanding/Globe Staff)
30
RachelRamone Donlan, 44, of Braintree, is reflected in her phone on Boston Common, at the spot where she said she was stopped from video recording an arrest by a Boston police sergeant. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
31
Wendy Cook with Kunsang, a rabbit she bought as a religious act of mercy, at her home in Lincoln. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
32
Lucie Gardner, 4, of Lakeville, inside a Space Capsule at the Easton Children’s Museum. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
33
A fan in the stands took a photo as fog rolled in during the second quarter of a high school football game at Manning Field in Lynn. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
34
Christian Elias, 44, a Green Monster scoreboard operator, on the job during a Yankees-Red Sox game at Fenway Park. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
35
Boston College defensive back Isaac Yiadom forces a fumble by University of Massachusetts quarterback Ross Comis during action at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)
36
Patriots celebrate on the field after the Arizona Cardinals missed a potential game-winning field goal in the final seconds of the fourth quarter of their season opener. The game was played in Glendale, Ariz. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
37
Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount leaps over the head of Dolphins cornerback Byron Maxwell as he picks uo a first down during New England’s home opener. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
38
David Ortiz heads to the Red Sox dugout after finishing his pregame warmups as the sun sets beyond Fenway Park. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
39
Boston Red Sox first baseman Hanley Ramirez gets showered with a cooler of sports drink after he hit a three-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to defeat the New York Yankees, 7-5, at Fenway Park on Sept. 15. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
40
David Ortiz and Mookie Betts (50) celebrate with a leaping fist bump after Ortiz’s two-run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
