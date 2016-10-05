Based on what you've read recently, you might be interested in theses stories

A woman holds her son as she looks at the news, at a shelter ahead of Hurricane Matthew in Guantanamo, Cuba, Oct. 3. (Ramon Espinosa/Associated Press)

A man says goodbye to relatives as they get in a bus to be evacuated ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Matthew in Cecilia, Cuba, Oct. 3. (Alexandre Meneghini /Reuters)

A woman protects herself from rain with an umbrella ahead of Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti, Oct. 3. (Andres Martinez Casares/Reuters)

Leidimar Reyes (bottom), 7, plays in a shelter at the University of Guantanamo ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Matthew in Guantanamo, Cuba, Oct. 3. (Alexandre Meneghini/Reuters)

Dean Legge (L), Steven Thigpen (R) and Graylan Coleman (C) help a relative remove furniture at a beachfront home along Waccamaw Drive in anticipation of Hurricane Matthew in Garden City Beach, South Carolina, U.S. Oct. 4. (Randall Hill/Reuters)

People wade through floodwaters from hurricane Matthew in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Oct. 4. Three children and an adult died due to the landslides caused by the strong rains of the hurricane that forced the displacement of 18,545 people around the country, according to the Center of Emergency Operations. (Richard Reed/EPA)

A view of partially destroyed banana trees at a road side after the passage of hurricane Matthew on the coast of Guantanamo province, Cuba, Oct. 5. (Alexandre Meneghini/Reuters)

A girl watches as the authorities arrive to evacuate people from her house in Tabarre, Haiti, Oct. 3. (Dieu Nalio Chery/Associated Press)

Clouds cover the mountains of Petion Ville as rain falls in the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince, on Oct. 3. (Hector Retamal/AFP/Getty Images)

Women cover their heads with pans as they walk in rain brought by Hurricane Matthew in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Oct. 4. (Dieu Nalio Chery/Associated Press)

Civil protection workers asks residents to evacuate their homes located near the the Grise river, in Tabarre, Haiti, Oct. 3. (Dieu Nalio Chery/Associated Press)

A wave splashes on the beach at Siboney ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Matthew, Cuba, Oct. 4. (Alexandre Meneghini/Reuters)

Cubans recover from the damage and havoc caused by hurricane Matthew in Baracoa, Cuba, Oct. 5. (Alejandro ErnestoA/EPA)

Cubans recover from the damage and havoc caused by hurricane Matthew in Baracoa, Cuba, Oct. 5. Hurricane Matthew left serious damage at the eastern end of the island, with landslides, toppling electricity poles and cutting off roads by floods. (Alejandro Ernesto/EPA)

People try to cross the overflowing Rouyonne river in the commune of Leogane, south of Port-au-Prince, Oct. 5. (Hector Retamal/AFP/Getty Images)

People walk on the road as rain falls during Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti, Oct. 4. (Andres Martinez Casares/Reuters)

People look at the collapsed roof of a house where a child died in the neighbourhood of La Puya, in Santo Domingo on Oct. 4, during the passage of Hurricane Matthew through Hispaniola -- the island that the Dominican Republic shares with Haiti. (Erika Santelices/AFP/Getty Images)

The mother (C) of two girls who died when a landslide knocked the walls of their house down during the passage of Hurricane Matthew, is comforted outside her house in the neighborhood of Capotillo, in Santo Domingo on Oct. 4. (Erika Santelices/AFP/Getty Images)

A woman walks on Oct. 5 along a coastal road between Guantanamo and Baracoa which was left covered in rocks and severely damaged after the passage of Hurricane Matthew through the eastern tip of Cuba on Tuesday afternoon. Hurricane Matthew, the Caribbean’s worst storm in nearly a decade, barreled towards the Bahamas Wednesday morning after killing nine people and pummeling Haiti and Cuba. (Yamil Lage/AFP/Getty Images)

Haitian people cross the river La Digue in Petit Goave where the bridge collapsed during the rains of the Hurricane Matthew, southwest of Port-au-Prince, Oct. 5. AFP/Getty Images (Hector Retamal/ AFP/Getty Images)

An elderly man who was in hospital before Hurricane Matthew hit, is carried back home in a hammock in Baracoa, Cuba, Oct. 6. The man who was released from the hospital was carried back to his home by hand because the roads have been made impassible by the damage caused by Hurricane Matthew, blocking all motor vehicle traffic to the area. (Ramon Espinosa/Associated Press)

A group of people carry a coffin and try to cross the river La Digue, after the colapse of the only bridge that connects to the south after the passing of hurricane Matthew in the country, in Petit Goave, Haiti, Oct. 5. (Orlando Barria/EPA)

Guests rest in a hallway at the Atlantis Paradise Island hotel, as they stay far away from their rooms’ windows during the passage of Hurricane Matthew in Nassau, Bahamas, Oct. 6. (Tim Aylen/Associated Press)

A woman cries amid the rubble of her home, destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in Baracoa, Cuba, Oct. 5. The hurricane rolled across the sparsely populated tip of Cuba destroying dozens of homes in Cuba’s easternmost city, Baracoa, leaving hundreds of others damaged. (Ramon Espinosa/Associated Press)

Kevin Forde (L) and John Haughey put up plywood on a window as they prepare for Hurricane Matthew as it approaches the area on Oct. 6 in Miami Beach. The hurricane is expected to make landfall sometime this evening or early in the morning as a category 4 storm. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Girls hold hands as they help each other wade through a flooded street after the passing of Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti, Oct. 6. Two days after the storm rampaged across the country’s remote southwestern peninsula, authorities and aid workers still lack a clear picture of what they fear is the country’s biggest disaster in years. (Dieu Nalio Chery/Associated Press)

Residents at a shelter in the school Liliane Mars Dumarsais Estime fight for food during a delivery after Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti, Oct. 7. (Andres Martinez Casares/Reuters)

A loaf of bread is all that was left in the bread aisle of a Wal-Mart supermarket in Kissimmee, Fla. as people buy supplies in preparation for the landfall of Hurricane Matthew, on Oct. 6. (Gregg Newton/AFP/Getty Images)

A man reads updates about Hurricane Matthew on his smartphone as he takes shelter in a ballroom of the Melia Hotel overnight in Nassau, Bahamas on Oct. 5. (Carlo Allegri/Reuters)

Firefighters help a woman recover her clothes from her house destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in Baracoa, Cuba, Oct. 6. (Ramon Espinosa/Associated Pres)

Local residents take shelter at the Pedro Menendez high school in St. Augustine, Florida, on Oct. 6, ahead of hurricane Matthew. (Jewel Samad/AFP/Getty Images)

This NOAA-NASA Goes East project satellite image shows Hurricane Matthew(L)in the Caribbean and Tropical Storm Nicole(R)to the east of Hurricane Matthew in the Atlantic on Oct. 6, at 1737 UTC. (NOAA-NASA Goes East project satellite/AFP/Getty Images)

Billy Conley lifts a piece of plywood to place over a window of a business in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Oct. 5, as Hurricane Matthew approaches Florida. (Red Huber/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

Kaleigh Black, 14, left, and Amber Olsen, 12, run for cover as a squall with rain and wind from the remnants of Hurricane Matthew pelt them as they explore the Cocoa Beach Pier on Oct. 7, in Cocoa Beach, Fla. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

David Laffita, 26, pets his dog Branco, while sitting amid the ruins of his home destroyed by Hurricane Matthew, in Baracoa, Cuba, Oct. 6. (Ramon Espinosa/Associated Press)

Nick Lomasney walks through heavy wind and a flooded street as Hurricane Matthew passes through the area on Oct. 7, in St Augustine, Florida. Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina all declared a state of emergency in preparation of Hurricane Matthew. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

A woman cooks in the kitchen of her house destroyed by Hurricane Matthew on the outskirts of Port Salut, Haiti, Oct. 7. (Andres Martinez Casares/Reuters)

Haitian people cross the river La Digue in Petit Goave where the bridge collapsed during the rains from Hurricane Matthew, southwest of Port-au-Prince, Oct. 6. (Hector Retamal/AFP/Getty Images)

An official vehicle navigates debris as it passes along Highway A1A after it was partial washed away by Hurricane Matthew, Oct. 7, in Flagler Beach, Fla. (Eric Gay/Associated Press)

A girl walks out of her house destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in the outskirts of Port Salut, Haiti, Oct. 7. (Andres Martinez Casares/Reuters)

Trees sway from heavy rain and wind from Hurricane Matthew in front of Exploration Tower early Friday, Oct. 7 in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Matthew weakened slightly to a Category 3 storm with maximum sustained winds near 120 mph, but the U.S. National Hurricane Center says it’s expected to remain a powerful hurricane as it moves closer to the coast. (Craig Rubadoux/Florida Today via AP)

Josephine and Kira Emberton walk through debris along wash-out highway A1A after Hurricane Matthew passed by the area, Oct. 7, in Flagler Beach, Fla. (Eric Gay/Associated Press)

Micah Beemon (Left) talks with a visiting neighbor about the large tree that has fallen in his front yard in Daytona Beach, Fla. Oct. 7 following the passage of Hurricane Matthew. (Willie J. Allen/EPA)

Local residents Michael and Tori Munton make their way through the flooded streets of downtown historic Saint Marys, Ga., as the storm surge from Hurricane Matthew hits, Oct. 7. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

A couple embrace in the remains of their home that was destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in Baracoa, Cuba, Oct. 5. The hurricane rolled across the sparsely populated tip of Cuba overnight, destroying dozens of homes in Cuba’s easternmost city, Baracoa, leaving hundreds of others damaged. (Ramon Espinosa/Associated Press)

Hurricane Matthew, the most powerful Atlantic storm in nearly a decade, left a path of destruction over the Caribbean and the southern US. Hundreds have been killed, and it is feared that Haiti suffered catastrophic damage. --By Leanne Burden Seidel

