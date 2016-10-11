Farm to table meals
The fruits and veggies served to the homeless residents of Boston’s Pine Street Inn are usually grocery store cast-offs. But the Cambridge nonprofit Food For Free is now growing produce at a Lincoln farm specifically for the Pine Street Inn, which means copious quantities of kale, beets, and other fresh veggies for shelter guests.
1
Jonathan Hayden, field manager for Lindentree Farm and farm manager for Food For Free, harvests produce at Lindentree Farm specifically for the Pine Street Inn, which is allowing homeless patrons to regularly eat high-quality fresh vegetables. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff)
2
Beets are harvested by volunteers. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff)
3
Students from the International School of Boston (from left) Tegan Kett-Eubanks and Shoshana Perlova harvest scallions.The woman wearing a hat is Natalie Nesler, an intern with Food for Free. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff)
4
Fresh picked scallions are plunged into a bath. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff)
5
Students from The International School of Boston carry away carrots after picking them. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff)
6
Students from the International School of Boston load the freshly washed scallions into boxes. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff)
7
Volunteer Ken Osgood picks scallions. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff)
8
Student volunteers are reflected in the scale as they wash and sample vegetables. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff)
9
Jonathan Hayden, farm manager for Food For Free and field manager for Lindentree Farm (center) is surrounded by young volunteers picking carrots. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff)
10
Fresh picked scallions are plunged into a bath for cleaning. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff)
11
Jonathan Hayden, field manager for Lindentree Farm and farm manager for Food For Free, pulls netting off the crops. The netting protects the plants from wildlife. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff)
12
Student volunteer Claire Mathieu sampled the freshly picked carrots. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff)
13
Adam Collins who works for Food For Free loads up a van with vegetables in preperation for the trip to the Pine Street Inn. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff)
14
Pine Street Inn chef Frank Van Overbeeke chops the freshley picked cabbage. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff)
15
Lisa Edwards, an iCater trainee in the Pine Street Inn kitchen, prepares the scallions. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff)
16
Pine Steet Inn chef Frank Van Overbeeke makes a stirfry with the cabbage, collard greens, and kale. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff)
17
Dinner is served at The Pine Street Inn---part of the meal is a stir fry made with the freshly picked vegetable. Maria L. and Reshon S. get their plates. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff)
18
Guests at the Pine Street Inn (from left) Joanne P., Maria L., and Cyrlene C. eat dinner. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff)
19
The Pine Street Inn meal includes cabbate, kale, and collard greens. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff)
20
The meal is over at dinner service at Pine Street Inn. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff)
