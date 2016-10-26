Autumn brilliance
Photographers around the world capture colorful scenes of fall. Foliage transforms our landscapes into a sea of vibrant hues, as the seasonal light sets it aglow.--By Leanne Burden Seidel
1
Trees show their full colors, as a woman passes along the calm water of Reservoir Park in Brookline, Mass. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
2
An autumnal colored leaf still hangs from a tree as the lights of vehicles waiting in some distance at a traffic light are seen in Frankfurt, Germany, Oct. 12. (Frank Rumpenhorst/EPA)
3
A sightseeing boat cruises by the Hacchodejima promontory dotted by autumn leaves in the Lake Chuzenji in Nikko, north of Tokyo on Oct 21. (Daisuke Suzuki/Kyodo News via AP)
4
After an unusually warm October and a mild autumn so far, trees in many parts of Scotland are starting to display their full autumn colours in Aberfoyle, Scotland. (Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
5
An overnight snow surrounds fall colors in Franconia Notch, Oct. 23 in Franconia, N.H. (Jim Cole/Associated Press)
6
Friends Martin Tierney, Michael Duran and Russ Lindenfelzer, enjoy the sunshine under bright autumn leaves at Pleasure Bay, South Boston. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff)
7
A pony grazes in the village of Strathyre on Oct. 25, in Strathyre, Scotland. (Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
8
Autumn leaves are reflected in the water of Loch Faskally, in Pitlochry, Scotland, Oct. 24. (Russell Cheyne/Reuters)
9
Rain falls over the Pacific Ocean as the sun sets in Laguna Beach, Calif., Oct. 24. (Mike Blake/Reuters)
10
A woman and a child enjoy an autumn sunny day in central park in Minsk, Belarus, Oct.13. (Vasily Fedosenko /Reuters)
11
People walk among the foliage in the early morning at the Minute Man National Historical Park in Concord, Mass. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
12
Three-month old Anette Axelson sits in a field of large pumpkins and lets out a yawn while waiting for her mother, Carmela Axelson while picking pumpkins at Tanner Orchard near Speer, Ill. (Ron Johnson/Vasily Fedosenko )
13
Red wild vines cover a wall in Grambow, Germany, Oct. 19. (Jens Buettner/EPA)
14
Fall foliage colors a line of mountains in Chatham, N. H., as unsettled weather begins to clear on Oct. 4. (Robert F. Bukaty/Associated Press)
15
A man walks along an autumnal-colored alley by the Kornsberg hill in Hannover, Germany, Oct. 14. (Julian Stratenschulte/EPA)
16
Seasonal colored leaves lie on a car’s rear window in the center of Minsk, Belarus, Oct. 9 (TATYANA ZENKOVICH/EPA)
17
A drone picture shows a man who rakes colorful autumn leaves on a meadow under a maple tree in Brandenburg, eastern Germany, on Oct. 10. (Patrick Pleul/AFP/Getty Images)
18
Colored by the setting sun the European starlings mass in the sky in the town of Rakov, some 45 kilometers (28 miles) northwest of Minsk, Belarus, Oct. 4. (Sergei Grits/Associated Press)
19
Margaret Gould of Whittier, Calif., photographs the fall foliage in Washington Park on Oct. 20, in Albany, N.Y. (Mike Groll/Associated Press)
20
The veins and midrib of an autumnally yellowed maple leaf form complex patterns in Freiburg, Germany, Oct. 18. (Patrick Seeger/EPA)
21
Yellow leaves lay on the roof of a car, which reflects the blue of the sky near Visselhoevede, Germany, Oct. 23. (Daniel Reinhardt/EPA)
22
The Old North Bridge is surrounded by fall colors in the early morning sunlight by the the Concord River at the Minute Man National Historical Park in Concord. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
23
Fall colors are vibrant on Oct. 19, in Tully, N.Y. This is a view of the tops of trees near Song Mountain. (Lauren Long/The Syracuse Newspapers via AP)
24
Harvesting cranberries at the Federal Furnace Cranberry Bog in Carver on Oct. 5. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
25
Visitors view the autumn foliage and colors in the gardens and estate at Stourhead in south west Britain, Oct. 21. (Toby Melville/Reuters)
26
The leaves change their colors near Hrensko, North Bohemia on Oct. 23. (Michal Cizek/AFP/Getty Images)
27
Fall foliage changes colors near Three Brothers Mountain in New York’s Adirondack Park in Keene Valley, N.Y., Oct. 11. (Tom Curley/Associated Press)
28
People walk in front of the federal chancellery where autumnal colored trees are reflected in a puddle in Berlin, Germany, Oct. 17. (Sophia Kembowski/dpa via AP)
29
Gherkins, berries and tomatoes are reflected in glass on the opening day of the Golden Autumn agricultural exhibition at the VDNH (Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy) multifunctional exhibition center in Moscow, Russia, Oct. 5. (Maxim Shipenkov/EPA)
30
A squirrel sits on the roof of a turret at Killesberg in Stuttgart, Germany, Oct. 17. (SIlas Stein/EPA)
31
Rain drops fall on brown leaves at the Park of Aiete in San Sebastian, the Basque Country region, northern Spain, Oct. 17. (JAVIER ETXEZARRETA/EPA)
32
Moored boats are seen on Loch Faskally, as autumn leaves are reflected in the water, in Pitlochry, Scotland Oct. 18. (Russell Cheyne /Reuters)
33
Young boys play and laugh near a river in Viazynka, some 40 km from Minsk, Belarus, Oct. 1. (Tatyana Zenkovich/EPA)
34
An autumnally colored tree stands on a meadow near Bernbeuren, southern Germany, on Oct. 6. (Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/AFP/Getty Images)
35
The sun shines behind colorful autumn leaves in Munich, Germany, Oct. 13. (Matthias Schrader/Associated Press)
36
Kiera Brisnehan, 4, runs past pumpkins on the first day of the annual Lynn Haven United Methodist Church pumpkin patch in Lynn Haven, Fla., Oct. 17. (Patti Blake/News Herald via AP)
37
The Frauenkirche (Church of Our Lady) is reflected in a puddle behind autumnally colored trees in Dresden, eastern Germany, Oct. 19. (Sebastian Kahnert/dpa via AP)
38
Fall colors enhance the view of Easthampton, Mass. from Mount Tom State Reservation on Oct. 18. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
39
Clouds paint the sky as the sun sets on an autumn day, in Pamplona northern Spain, Oct. 3. (Alvaro Barrientos/Associated Press)
40
Hoarfrost covers a plant on a pasture near the village of Homokkomarom, Hungary, early Oct. 8 . (GYORGY VARGA/EPA)
