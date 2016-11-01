Globe photos of the month, October 2016
Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month, including Halloween, fall color, life in the Theater District, and the end of the David Ortiz era.--By Lloyd Young
1
Anson Knoblach, 10, of Chandler, Ariz., plays inside a model of the Apollo command module.at the Museum of Science in Cambridge. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff)
2
Zooming a telephoto lens during a 2-second exposure adds a kaleidoscope look to the bright-orange leaves of a maple tree at dusk in a Pembroke front yard. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
3
Pumpkins are intentionally rolled by Cindy Pratt-Jaczko at Wellesley Hills Congregational Church, so they do not rot. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
4
Elizabeth Kirkpatrick took her 3-month old daughter Catherine,with her during early voting at Town Hall in Cohasset. Kirkpatrick said she appreciated the opportunity to vote on her own schedule. “At the end of a work day, with a baby, I might not make it by 7 p.m.,” she said. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
5
Thurifer Louis Verdelotti swings a censer in the sanctuary at Old South Church. A conference at the church conetmplated how people can rediscover sacred time and reconstruct a day of rest. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff)
6
Janelle Smith works on her daughter, Alorah Miles, 9, hair as she gets ready for school. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
7
Six-year-old Ayden Tanona of Sturbridge dressed as Captain America and paraded in the hall at the Dana-Farber/Boston Children’s Cancer and Blood Disorders Center. He was accompanied by his mother, Jessica Baillarteon. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff)
8
A pumpkin decorated with an etching is displayed at a jack-o’-lantern festival in the Seaport Hotel and World Trade Center in Boston. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
9
Trees show their full colors as a woman passes along the calm waters at Reservoir Park in Brookline. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
10
The eighth annual Savin Hill Little Kids Halloween Parade was held the day before the holiday. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)
11
Two workers spray-paint a metal roof at he Extra Space Storage Co. in Dorchester Lower Mills. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
12
Warm fall weather had this 3-month-old longhaired miniature dachshund, named Chewie, charming students on the Northeastern University campus. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff)
13
Stanley Innocent sits on a rock waiting for an early-morning train at the Morton Street station in Mattapan. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
14
Rev. Laura Everett leads a gathering to remember cyclist Bernard Lavins and dedicate a Ghost Bike in his memory in Porter Square, Cambridge, Lavins was hit by a truck while cycling through the intersection on May 5. (John Blanding/Globe Staff)
15
Hope Coleman, 60, talks about her 31-year-old son, Terrence , who was fatally shot by Boston police after EMTs reported they were being threatened by a man with a knife. Coleman said she had called to get transport for her son, who was mentally ill. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)
16
Donald Trump acknowledges a supporter during a rally in Portsmouth, N.H., on Oct. 15. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
17
Hillary Clinton and Senator Elizabeth Warren worked the crowd during a rally at St. Anselm College in Manchester, N.H. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff)
18
Aria Murphy, 4, of Lynn, darts past a music-making display at the Marini Farm Corn Maze in Ipswich. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)
19
Xinu Ma and her husband, Siyong Ma, have their wedding photos taken by Wen Ting on the dock at the MIT Sailing Pavilion in Cambridge. The couple were married last year but are only now having formal photos done.
(Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
20
Music professor David Patterson plays piano in a recital hall at the University of Massachusettts Boston before a performance of his work.. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
21
Brieguel Semedo works with sugar on a machine that squeezes air out of it. Washburn Candy is produced in a plant located in a renovated mill in Brockton. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff)
22
Sana Hamze, the first Muslim student at Norwich University, on campus in Northfield, Vt. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
23
Boston Police Captain Robert Ciccolo checks on a man passed out onTremont Street. in the Theater District. The man was taken to the hospital by ambulance. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
24
Congregants pray during a service at First Christian Church Source of Grace in Boston, a church frequented by the Haitian community. Many members have family affected by the destruction of Hurricane Matthew. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
25
Lisa Edwards, a trainee in the Pine Street Inn kitchen, chops freshly picked scallions. The Cambridge nonprofit Food for Free grows fresh produce spcifically for the inn. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff)
26
The annual Honk Fest was held in Davis Square, as some 25 brass bands from all over the world gathered to perform. A woman from the Second Line Social Aid Pleasure Society Brass Band plays the clarinet as she walks through the crowd. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
27
A trolley passes a mural on the Neponset River Greenway, which runs alongside much of the route of the Mattapan Ashmont High Speed Trolley Line. Numerous murals adorn the way. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff)
28
Nate Johnson uses a Freedom Chair to hike along a trail with a little help from his Dad, Leon, in Winchendon.. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
29
At the Federal Furnace Cranberry Bog in Carver, water supplies are depleted because of the summer drought. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
30
Pollinators were busy at Channing Park in Dover. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff)
31
Father John Afendoulis of Newport, R.I.,, a Greek Orthodox priest, with his son Auxentios, 4, looks at a giant sequoia tree cross-section at the Museum of Science in Cambridge. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff)
32
Sia performs at a TD Garden concert on Cct. 19. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
33
Cora Donovan, 4, of Amesbury, dances with an umbrella before going into Franklin Park Zoo with her family. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)
34
A crew team rows under the Elliot Bridge during the Head of the Charles Regatta on Oct. 23.. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
35
David Ortiz’ son, D’Angelo, pitched to Koji Uehara’s son, Kaz, outside of Fenway Park before a recent playoff game. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
36
The Bruins’ Patrice Bergeron (left) is mobbed by teammates David Pastrnak, Torey Krug, and Brad Marchand after he beat New Jersey Devils goalie Cory Schneider late in the third period for a game-winning goal at TD Garden. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
37
The Celtics’ Avery Bradley loses control of the ball as he is pressured by the Nets’ Rondae HollisJefferson during the Celtics’ opening game of the season at TD Garden. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
38
New York Knicks center Joakim Noah tries to sway the referee’s opinion by saying the ball was knocked out of bounds by Boston Celtics forward Jordan Mickey during an exhibition game at TD Garden. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
39
Cornell wide receiver Marshall Deutz (23) makes the reception for a long first down despite tight defensive coverage from Harvard Crimson safety Tanner Lee (36) and Harvard Crimson cornerback Raishaun McGhee (7).
(Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
40
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady pumps his fist as he leaves the field after pregame warmups. A fan with a “Freed Brady” sign is at right.
(Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
41
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski lunges toward the goal line after a long gain against the Browns in Cleveland. Referees marked the ball at the 2. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
42
A dejected Xander Bogaerts reflects at the Red Sox lost Game 3 of the divisional series against the Cleveland Indians at Fenway Park. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
43
Things did not go well for Red Sox starting pitcher David Price in the second inning of Game 2 of the playoff series with the Indians in Cleveland. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
44
Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts slides home safe ahead of the tag by Indians catcher Roberto Perez on a double by Andrew Benintendi during the fifth inning of Game 3 at Fenway Park. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
45
David Ortiz salutes the fans after a playoff loss at Fenway Park to the Cleveland Indians, the last game of Ortiz’s playing career. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
