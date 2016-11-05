Spain’s “Pueblos Blancos”
Dazzling clusters of cube-shaped houses perched on top of Andalusia’s olive tree-studded mountains, the “Pueblos Blancos”, or white villages, are named for the lime wash the buildings are painted with to keep the interiors cool. The labyrinths of narrow alleyways are a throwback to when this Spanish region was known as Al-Andalus, and was part of a medieval Muslim territory. While this region is stunningly beautiful and a big draw to tourists visiting the south of Spain, it is also one of the poorest areas in the country and has one of the highest unemployment rates in the European Union.--By Reuters
1
Pilgrims make their way to the shrine of Christ of Romeral as they ride past the white village of Arcos de la Frontera, southern Spain, Sept. 11, 2016. (Marcelo del Pozo/Reuters)
2
Merlin, a Chihuahua, is seen during his evening walk in the white village of Espera, southern Spain, Sept. 10. (Marcelo del Pozo/Reuters)
3
A couple walks on a street in Vejer de la Frontera, southern Spain, Sept.16. (Marcelo del Pozo/Reuters)
4
A heifer, tied with a rope, chases a reveller during “Toro de Cuerda” which travels through the village streets in the white village of Villaluenga del Rosario, southern Spain, Sept. 3. (Marcelo del Pozo/Reuters)
5
A flower pot is mounted on a wall in the white village of Olvera, southern Spain, Sept. 14. (Marcelo del Pozo/Reuters)
6
A woman walks into a church before getting married in the white village of Espera, southern Spain, Sept. 10. (Marcelo del Pozo/Reuters)
7
Glass pieces are embedded in the wall of a private house in the village of Olvera, southern Spain, Sept. 14. (Marcelo del Pozo/Reuters)
8
Cheesemakers hold a tray of cheeses made with the milk of payoya goats in the white village of Villaluenga del Rosario, southern Spain, Sept. 22. (Marcelo del Pozo/Reuters)
9
A couple chats in the white village of Olvera, southern Spain, Sept. 13. (Marcelo del Pozo/Reuters)
10
A doll lies on the stairs of a house in the white village of Setenil de las Bodegas, southern Spain, Sept. 13. (Marcelo del Pozo/Reuters)
11
A heifer, tied with a rope, turns during “Toro de Cuerda” in the white village of Villaluenga del Rosario, southern Spain, Sept. 3. (Marcelo del Pozo/Reuters)
12
A view of the white village of Arcos de la Frontera, southern Spain, Sept. 11. (Marcelo del Pozo/Reuters)
13
Maria Jose Manzano, 50, and her husband Joaquin Cortijo, 57, have lunch at their house in Vega de los Molinos, part of the white village of Arcos de la Frontera, southern Spain, Sept. 23. (Marcelo del Pozo/Reuters)
14
A warehouse is pictured in a field near the white village of Setenil de las Bodegas, southern Spain, Sept. 13. (Marcelo del Pozo/Reuters)
15
Women wearing “Cobijada” outfits pose for a portrait in Vejer de la Frontera, southern Spain, Sept. 16. (Marcelo del Pozo/Reuters)
16
Members of the Virgin of los Angeles brotherhood take part during a procession in the white village of Grazalema, southern Spain, Sept. 8. (Marcelo del Pozo/Reuters)
17
A donkey is stands behind a wall in the white village of Olvera, southern Spain, Sept. 14. (Marcelo del Pozo/Reuters)
18
A woman collects grapes at a vineyard in Vega de los Molinos, part of the white village of Arcos de la Frontera, southern Spain, Sept. 23. (Marcelo del Pozo/Reuters)
19
A tile with the Virgin of Fatima is seen at the doorway of a house in the white village of Arcos de la Frontera, southern Spain, Sept. 11. (Marcelo del Pozo/Reuters)
20
Antonio Dominguez, 40, worker in Iptuci saltworks poses in the white village of Prado del Rey, southern Spain, Sept. 12. (Marcelo del Pozo/Reuters)
21
A night view of the white village of Zahara de la Sierra, southern Spain, Sept. 7. (Marcelo del Pozo/Reuters)
22
Houses are seen in the white village of Setenil de las Bodegas, southern Spain, Sept. 13. (Marcelo del Pozo/Reuters)
23
Dogs are seen on a street in the white village of Arcos de la Frontera, southern Spain. (Marcelo del Pozo/Reuters)
24
A woman stands in the doorway of a house in the white village of Arcos de la Frontera, southern Spain. (Marcelo del Pozo/Reuters)
25
A gravedigger installs a front of a grave in the cemetery in the white village of Arcos de la Frontera, southern Spain, Sept. 23. (Marcelo del Pozo/Reuters)
26
Greyhounds start a race in the white village of Villamartin, southern Spain, Sept. 25. (Marcelo del Pozo/Reuters)
27
Workers at a farm which produces and markets organic agricultural goods pose for a picture near Medina Sidonia, southern Spain, Sept. 16. (Marcelo del Pozo/Reuters)
28
The moon shines above the white village of Grazalema, southern Spain, Sept. 12. (Marcelo del Pozo/Reuters)
Thanks for signing upBrowse our full list of free Globe newsletters Close