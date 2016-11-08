Election Day 2016
Americans head to the polls today across the nation to select the next president, other political seats, and a number of ballot questions. As day turned to night, the country witnessed a presidential election for the ages with Donald Trump becoming elected president..
1
Donald Trump celebrates with his running mate Mike Pence (left) as he speaks to supporters at Donald Trump's Election Night event at the New York Hilton Midtown. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
2
People walk by an electronic billboard in New York on Nov. 9 showing the electorial vote tally. (Mike Segar/Reuters)
3
Greg Donovan, known as the unofficial ambassador to Hollywood, waves a flag in celebration of newly-elected US President Donald Trump beside Trump's vandalized star along the Walk of Fame in Hollywood. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images)
4
Demonstrators gather near Trump Tower in New York on Nov. 9. (Shannon Stapleton/Reuters)
5
US Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton makes her concession speech after being defeated by Republican Donald Trump as her running-mate Tim Kaine(right) and former president Bill Clinton look on in New York. (Jewel Samad/AFP/Getty Images)
6
A member of the campaign staff of former Democratic US Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton hugs her young daughter as they wait for Clinton to appear and speak after losing the election to US President-elect Donald Trump, at a hotel in the Manhattan. (Brian Snyder/Reuters)
7
President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden (left) walk to the Oval Office after Obama spoke about the election results that saw Donald Trump become President-elect from the Rose Garden of the White House in. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)
8
US National Security Adviser Susan Rice (3rd R) and White House Communications Director Jen Psaki (3rd L) listen to President Obama address the nation publicly for the first time since the election of Donald Trump as his successor, on Nov. 9 at the White House. Throughout the two-year-long election campaign, Obama has repeated a mantra that he will do all he can to ensure the peaceful transition of power. (Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images)
9
From left, South Boston barbers Milton Castro, Wellington Mandez and Luis Cru watch Hillary Clinton give her concession speech as they sit in barber chairs at on West Broadway in South Boston. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
10
A Trump supporter reacts as Ohio is called for Donald Trump at Donald Trump’s Election Night event at the New York Hilton Midtown. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
11
Wellesley College alum Maria Manning watched election results during an Election Night watch party at the Dorothy Town Field House at Wellesley College.They had just called Michigan and she said she was examining the path to the presidency in her head. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
12
Supporters of Hillary Clinton watch as election projections are announced for the U.S. Presidential election on monitors at the Jacob Javitz Center where Clinton held an election night rally in New York. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
13
Trump supporters react as the electoral votes roll in for Donald Trump at the New York Hilton Midtown. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
14
A man watches the election results on a giant TV at an election night party for Donald Trump held at the F1 indoor car racetrack ballroom. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
15
A Trump supporter takes a picture of a cake made in Donald Trump’s image at Donald Trump’s Election Night event at the New York Hilton Midtown. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
16
Wellesley College alum carries a cutout of Democratic Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton during an Election Night watch party at the Dorothy Town Field House at Wellesley College. Students, alums, and women of all ages gathered at Hillary Clinton’s alma mater to await election results. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
17
Television reporters prepare for their stand ups at Donald Trump’s Election Night event at the New York Hilton Midtown. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
18
Newton residents Debbie Goldstein and her daughter Ellie Sosnovik celebrate after casting Debbie’s vote at Grace Episcopal Church in Newton. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
19
A Trump supporter stands across the street from Trump Tower and watches as people pass by. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
20
A Trump supporter outside the Squantum Elementary School in Quincy on Election Day. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
21
Wellesley College Alicia Fitch (class of 1988) of Salisbury, CT comforts her daughter Gwendolyn, 6, while watching election results during an Election Night watch party at the Dorothy Town Field House at Wellesley College. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
22
Trump supporter Virginia Greiman cheers as Wisconsin goes to Trump as she watched the election results at an election night party for Donald Trump held at the F1 indoor car racetrack ballroom in Braintree. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
23
Britta Gullahorn , 19, lays on the ground while watching results during an Election Night watch party at the Dorothy Town Field House at Wellesley College. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
24
A voter casts his ballot in the U.S. presidential election at Marie’s Golden Cue in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., Nov. 8. (Jim Young/Reuters)
25
Supporters of U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton watch the results of the U.S. Presidential election on monitors during an election night rally at the Jacob Javitz Center in New York. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
26
Savannah Little and Merrick Little are entertained by their electronics on Nov. 8, at Henry W. Grady High School in Atlanta as their parents, Ashley and Chris Little, wait to vote. (John Spink/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
27
Newton residents of Ward 1 Precinct 2 cast their votes at Grace Episcopal Church in Newton. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
28
Monyroor Teng, center, an immigrant from South Soudan, goes door to door urging citizens to vote. He speaks with Rahma Mohamed, right., who is going out to vote. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff)
29
Voters wait in line outside a polling place at Nativity School on Election Day, in Cincinnati. (John Minchillo/Associated Press)
30
Trump supporter Tina Macneil from Canton cries Trump won Florida as she watched the election results an election night party for Donald Trump. “I’m so happy,” she said. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
31
A woman places a voting sticker on the headstone of Susan B. Anthony, a women’s suffrage pioneer, on Election Day in Rochester, N.Y., Nov. 8. On Tuesday, Anthony’s gravestone was nearly invisible beneath a coating of â€œI Votedâ€ stickers and behind a line of hundreds of people who came here to pay their respects. (Katherine Taylor/The New York Times)
32
David Gele, with his son Jaxson on his lap, registers to vote with long lines behind him. at Memorial High School in Manchester, N.H. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff)
33
A police officer moves a barricade in front of where U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton will hold her election night rally in New York. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
34
After taking advantage of early voting in Walpole, Patty Soule, left, accompanies her mother Mary Lydon to Holy Name Parish in West Roxbury. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)
35
John Carron (left,) says hello to Lymarie Alvarado and her daughter Amaris Sophia Figueroa at the Precint 3 and 4 polling station in Chelsea. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)
36
A man dressed as 'Uncle Sam' votes at Public School 59 on the eastside in New York. Americans vote on Election Day to choose the 45th President of the United States of America to serve from 2017 through 2020. (Peter Foley/EPA)
37
A poll volunteer hands out an 'I Voted' sticker at a rural polling place in Stillwater, Okla. (Nick Oxford/Reuters)
38
A group of Penn State students march through campus imploring voters to cast their ballots for Hillary Clinton in the presidential election in State College, Pennsylvania. (Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)
39
Ed Cottril, 19, of Canonsburg, PA, a freshman, stands outside the polling location on Penn State University’s campus hoping to convince fellow students to vote for Donald Trump in the presidential election in State College, Pennsylvania. (Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)
40
The Naked Cowboy and a fellow performer play a pro-Trump song in New York City. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
41
People cast their ballots during voting in the 2016 presidential election in Las Vegas. (David Becker/Reuters)
42
A voter arrives to vote at the town hall in Woodstock, N.H. (Jim Cole/Associated Press)
43
Voters cast their ballots at Cynthia Mann Elementary School in Boise, Idaho. (Otto Kitsinger/Associated Press)
44
A voter is greeted at the door of their polling station early on Nov. 8 Tempe, Ariz. (Matt York/Associated Press)
45
Voters arrived at Memorial High School/Ward 8 in Manchester, N.H, (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff)
46
A Boston Police officer carrying a ballot box passed the line outside the Boston Public Library. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
47
Jesse Eliuk held his daughter, Sydney, while waiting to vote in Manchester, N.H. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff)
48
Jermaine Johnson put the “I Voted” sticker on his face to “help the young generation see that I voted today.” (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)
49
Voters entered the only polling station in Bedford, Mass., on Election Day.
(Joanne Rathe/Globe Staff)
50
A voter with a dog waits with others in line to enter a polling station to vote for the next US president in the general election, at a school gymnasium in New York (Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images)
51
Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton cookies are on sale at the Oakmont Bakery on Nov. 8 in Oakmont, Pa. Trump leads the cookie-purchase tally with 63% of the purchases, with a total of 2609 Trump cookies and 1512 Hillary cookies sold as of election day as Americans go to the polls to decide on their next president. (Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)
52
Voters cast their ballots in the presidential election at the Greenwich High School polling place in Connecticut. After an exhausting, wild, bitter, and sometimes sordid campaign, Americans finally began voting Tuesday for a new president: either the billionaire populist Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton, seeking to become the first woman to win the White House. (Timothy A Clary/AFP/Getty Images)
53
A man takes a selfie with his child as he waits to vote at a polling station in Brooklyn. (Alexander F. Yuan/Associated Press)
54
Voters wait to enter a polling station in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (Alexander F. Yuan/Associated Press)
55
A dog waits outside of a polling place for its owner to vote in Philadelphia, Pa. Americans today will choose between Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton as they go to the polls to vote for the next president of the United States. (Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images)
56
Kirk Redmann of New Orleans gives a thumbs up after casting his ballot at St. Dominic's School, on Election Day in the Lakeview section of New Orleans. (Gerald Herbert/Associated Press)
57
A worker cleans a box holding ‘Make America Great Again’ hats on stage at Donald Trump’s Election Night event at the New York Hilton Midtown. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
58
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump waves after casting his vote with daughter Ivanka Trump (left) and her daughter Arabella Rose Kushner in New York City. Trump’s marathon final two days of campaigning marched through 10 cities in two days, stretching into Election Day. (Chip Somodevilla//Getty Images)
59
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, accompanied by her husband, former President Bill Clinton, left, smiles as she votes at Douglas G. Grafflin School in Chappaqua, N.Y. (Andrew Harnik/Associated Press)
60
A woman waves a sign at passing motorists in Panama City, Fla., on election day. (Andrew Wardlow/News Herald via Associated Press)
