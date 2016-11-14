Signs of reaction
Emotions run high after the presidential election, as Americans and the world react to the outcome. Protests have erupted throughout the country, as the nation becomes increasingly divided in the wake of Donald Trump’s victory.--By Leanne Burden Seidel
1
A protester against President-elect Donald Trump holds a sign as he jogs around Lake Merritt in Oakland, Calif., Nov. 13. (Noah Berger/Reuters)
2
Student Cristine Oh lends her voice at a “Stand Against Hate” rally on the campus of Boston College. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff)
3
Demonstrator Ly Kou holds a sign along with others in support of President-elect Donald Trump outside of Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, Calif., Nov.11. (Sandy Huffaker/Reuters)
4
Demonstrators gather to protest a day after President-elect Donald Trump’s victory, at a rally outside Los Angeles City Hall in Los Angeles, California, on Nov. 9. (RINGO CHIU/AFP/Getty Images)
5
A man sits on the curb during a protest against President-elect Donald Trump, Wednesday, Nov. 9, in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood. (Ted S. Warren/Associated Press)
6
Celeste Ramirez, 20, Erin Ckodre , 21, Ronald Elliott, 18, Patricia Romo, 22, and Rose Ammons, 18, hold up signs during a rally at Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas, to protest Donald Trump’s presidential election victory. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
7
Protesters against President-elect Republican Donald Trump ring Lake Merritt’s shoreline in Oakland, Calif., U.S. Nov. 13. (Noah Berger/Reuters)
8
Portland Public School students walked out of schools Monday, Nov. 14, and converg on Pioneer Courthouse Square and crossed the Hawthorne Bridge for a protest against the results of last week’s presidential election. (Beth Nakamura/The Oregonian via AP)
9
A woman displays a placard next to a Trump supporter near the Trump Tower, where US President-elect Donald Trump is holding meetings, in New York on Nov. 14. (JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images)
10
Robert Gorman of Chelsea flies an American flag upside down during a peace really at Boston Common in Boston, Nov. 11. He said it is a symbol of distress, “America is going to be in distress for the next four years.” (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
11
Anti-Donald Trump protesters demonstrate outside the US Embassy in London, Nov. 2016. (ANDY RAIN/EPA)
12
A sign sits on President-elect Donald Trump’s damaged star on the Hollywood Walk following a day of protest against him in Los Angeles, Calif., Nov. 12. (Ted Soqui/Reuters)
13
Thousands of demonstrators gather outside the Federal Building to protest the election of Donald Trump, in Los Angeles, Nov. 12. (MIKE NELSON/EPA)
14
A woman looks on as she takes part in a protest against President-elect Donald Trump in front of Trump Tower in New York on November 10. (KENA BETANCURAFP/Getty Images)
15
Protesters hold signs as they march in opposition to the election of President-elect Donald Trump on Nov. 13, in St. Louis, MO. (Jeff Roberson/Associated Press)
16
Meriem Palesty, left, from Washington, a Muslim woman of Syrian descent, argues her point with Samuel Tebi, from Gaithersburg, Md., a supporter of President-elect Donald Trump, during an election protest in front of the White House, Nov. 11, in Washington. (Alex Brandon/Associated Press)
17
Thousands of anti-Donald Trump protesters, including many pro-immigrant groups, hold a demonstration outside of a Trump property on Nov. 13, in New York City. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
18
Tala Rahal, 14, left, and Ariana Echols, 14, right, both from Lowell High School, pose for a photo while attending a protest of the election of Republican Donald Trump as President of the United States in San Francisco, Calif., Nov. 10. (Elijah Nouvelage/Reuters)
19
Donald J. Trump supporters, Mark Bowman, center, and Mike Bush, right, argue with protesters in opposition of Donald Trump’s presidential election victory at Rosa Parks Circle in Grand Rapids, Mich., Nov. 10. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)
20
A demonstrator holds a sign during a “Love Rally” march in New York on Nov.11, to protest the election of US President-elect Donald Trump. (BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP/Getty Images)
21
Protesters demonstrate in opposition to the election of President-elect, Donald Trump, along the Las Vegas Strip, Nov. 12, in Las Vegas. (John Locher/Associated Press)
22
Demonstrators form a line to stop traffic on Interstate 580 during a demonstration following the election of Donald Trump as President of the United States in Oakland, Calif., Nov. 10. (Stephen Lam/Reuters)
23
A supporter of President-elect Donald Trump is protected by the New York Police Department during a protest against the President-elect in Manhattan, New York, Nov. 11. (Bria Webb/Reuters)
24
Protesters take part in a rally to show support for and to protect undocumented students at Harvard on the school’s grounds in Cambridge, Mass. on Nov. 14. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
25
U.S. veteran Henry Espinosa hollers at a Trump supporter during a protest in opposition of President-elect Donald Trump, Nov. 11, at Bayfront Park in Miami. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald via AP)
26
People hold signs during a march and rally against the election of Republican Donald Trump as President of the United States in Los Angeles, Calif,. Nov. 12. (Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)
27
Nate Washington, Jr., reacts to people in the crowd during a clash between anti-Trump protestors and Trump supporters at Western Kentucky University, Nov. 9, in Bowling Green, Ky. (Austin Anthony/Daily News via AP)
28
Onlookers show support as demonstrators march during a rally against President-elect Donald Trump in the Barrio Logan area of in San Diego, Calif., Nov. 11. (Sandy Huffaker/Reuters)
29
Protesters march through downtown to demonstrate against the election of President-elect Donald Trump in Atlanta, Nov. 11. (David Goldman/Associated Press)
30
Donald Trump supporter Kern Carlos Huerta stands in front of the Utah State Capitol building doors as demonstrators protesting against the election of Republican Donald Trump approached in Salt Lake City, Utah, Nov. 12. (Jim Urquhart/Reuters)
31
Demonstrators stage a rally against President-elect Donald Trump in the Barrio Logan area of in San Diego, Calif., Nov. 11. (Sandy Huffaker/Reuters)
32
Demonstrators chant slogans and wave placards during a protest against Donald Trump, President-elect of the United States, outside the US embassy in the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv on Nov. 11. (JACK GUEZ/AFP/Getty Images)
33
A Trump supporter with a flag, left, counter protests as Mark Hughes, right, President of the Next Generation Action Network, Tarrant County chapter leads a small group outside the courthouse protesting in opposition of President-elect Donald Trump, Nov., 11, in Fort Worth, Texas. (Brandon Wade/Star-Telegram via AP)
34
People participate in a protest against the election of Donald Trump as President of the United States in New York, New York, Nov 9. (ALBA VIGARAY/EPA)
35
A demonstrator chants during a protest march against the election of Republican Donald Trump as President of the United States in Las Vegas, Nevada, Nov. 12. (David Becker/Reuters)
36
People protest against U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in Miami, Florida, U.S. Nov. 11. (Javier Galeano/Reuters)
37
A demonstrator protesting against US president-elect Donald Trump at Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate on Nov. 12. (JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP/Getty Images)
38
Chalk writen words on the wall of the Park Street T station in Boston where several dozens protesters stood outside in protest against Donald Trump. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
39
Anti-Trump protesters march to the Utah State Capitol during a “Protests Trump” event in Salt Lake City on Nov. 12. (Chris Detrick/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP)
40
Uljan Kolgjegja, 37, a taxi driver from Tirana, put US flag in his taxi to celebrate the victory of Republican candidate Donald Trump in the US presidential elections, in Tirana, Albania, Nov. 10. (ARMANDO BABANI/EPA)
41
Anti-Donald Trump protesters march in the street on Fifth Avenue on Nov. 11 in New York City. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
42
People gather in protest to the election of Republican Donald Trump as the president of the United States in Seattle, Washington, Nov. 9. (Jason Redmond/Reuters)
43
Protesters pass through a tunnel as the march in reaction to the upset election of Republican Donald Trump over Democrat Hillary Clinton in the race for President of the United States on Nov. 12, in Los Angeles. (David McNew/Getty Images)
44
Demonstrators gather in protest against the election of Republican Donald Trump as President of the United States in Salt Lake City, Utah, Nov. 12. (JIM URQUHART/Reuters)
45
The Empire State Building is seen in the background as demonstrators hold a sign during a march against President-elect Donald Trump in Manhattan, New York., Nov. 9. (Andrew Kelly/Reuters)
