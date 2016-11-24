Art for the public
A look at how artists around the world are transforming shared spaces. Photographers captured recent exhibitions and permanent works on display in various locations for all to experience.--By Leanne Burden Seidel
1
People are seen on giant fried eggs art installation as part of “Hecho en Casa” (Made at home) urban artwork festival in downtown Santiago, Chile, Nov. 8. (Pablo Sanhueza/Reuters)
2
A sculpture that is part of the exhibit Sculpture By The Sea at Bondi Beach is photographed at sunrise on October 25, in Sydney, Australia. (Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)
3
The early morning autumn sun illuminates some of the 19,420 figurines that have been laid out on College Green as part of the 19240 Shrouds of the Somme art installation on November 11, in Bristol, England. A memorial service was held besides the artwork by artist Rob Heard, which features 19,240 figurines representing each one of the British soldiers who died on the first day of the Battle of the Somme. (Matt Cardy/Getty Images)
4
The light installation “Run Beyond” by Angelo Bonello is pictured ahead of the opening of the Lausanne Lumieres light festival in Lausanne, Switzerland on Nov. 23. (Denis Balibouse/Reuters)
5
A bird sits on SOS (Safety Orange Swimmers,) an art exhibit created by Ann Hirsch and Jeremy Angier that floats in the Fort Point Channel in Boston. Each orange foam figure represents nearly 1 million of the refugees in the world today. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
6
A person rolls slowly through glow sticks in “Sweep,” an experimental interactive performance by South African artist Marcus Neustetter, in downtown Mexico City. (Rebecca Blackwell/Associated Press)
7
People walk among the 35-feet tall Seven Magic Mountains art installation by Swiss artist Ugo Rondinone that rises out of the desert near Jean, Nevada, Nov. 18. The seven large-scale, site-specific public artwork of florescent colored limestone boulders is one of the largest land-based art installation in the United States in the last 40 years and will remain on display through May 2018. (Mike Nelson/EPA)
8
People take part to an interactive art installation “Cloud” created from 6,000 lightbulbs by Canadian artists Caitlind RC Brown & Wayne Garrett, during “The White Night”, a night-time art festival in Bratislava, Slovakia on Oct. 8. (Vladimir Simicek/AFP/Getty Images)
9
A person walks past a colorful balloon installation at a shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur on Nov. 22. (MANAN VATSYAYANA/AFP/Getty Images)
10
Post-it notes are seen on the “Subway Therapy” wall, Nov. 11, in New York. Matthew Chavez, who goes by the artist name Levee, started the installation in the underground passageway that connects the 1 train to the L train on 14th St., where people are encouraged to leave their feelings about the presidential election written on Post-It notes. (Mary Altaffer/Associated Press)
11
A family enjoys their lunch on seats adorned with photographs of old terrace houses in a temporary public artwork by James Voller entitled ‘Terraced’ in Sydney’s Martin Place on Sept. 26. (William West/AFP/Getty Images)
12
A mural adorns a wall at the Natick, Mass. commuter rail station, where Amanda Loewy waited for a train. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff)
13
The 23ft WWI travelling statue Every Man Remembered, designed by Mark Humphrey, is in Glasgow as part of this year’s Scottish Poppy Appeal. It depicts a figure in brass of the Unknown Soldier standing on a block of limestone from the Somme in France, with hundreds of poppies floating around its glass case. (Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
14
Visitors look at sculptures on display between Bondi Beach and Tamarama Beach on the first day of the Sculpture by the Sea exhibition in Sydney on Oct. 20. (Peter Parks/AFP/Getty Images)
15
People walk past the grave of film director Krzysztof Kieslowski, with a sculpture of hands forming a film frame, at the Old Powazki cemetery in Warsaw, Poland, Nov. 1. (Alik Keplicz/Associated Press)
16
Iranian men walk past a giant sculpture displayed on the beach in Iran’s southern resort island of Kish on Nov. 1. (Atta Kenare/AFP/Getty Images)
17
Spanish graffiti artist Okuda San Miguel poses during the ceremonial unveiling of his mural that pays tribute to late Spanish diplomat Angel Sanz Briz in Budapest, Hungary, Oct. 13. Briz saved together with Italian merchant Giorgio Perlasca the lives of 5,200 Jewish Hungarians while serving in Budapest during the Holocaust in World War II. (Balazs Mohai/EPA)
18
Pedestrians walk past a public art exhibit of giant football helmet sculptures painted by Mexican artists in Mexico City, Nov. 18. (Rebecca Blackwell/Associated Press)
19
‘Buried Rhino’ by Australian artists Gillie and Marc Schattner on display as part of the annual Sculpture by the Sea along the Bondi to Tamarama coastal walk in Sydney, Australia, Oct. 20. (Dean Lewins/EPA)
20
People look at the Flamme de lespoir (Flamme of Hope) artwork after officials unveiled the sculpture in memory of the victims of the terrorist attacks in Paris and Brussels in the Brussels district of Molenbeek on Nov. 8. The statue entitled Flamme de lespoir (The Flame of Hope) by Moroccan artist Moustapha Zoufri was unveiled in remembrance of the victims of the attacks on November 13, 2015 in Paris and on March 22, 2016 in Brussels. (Emmanuel Dunand/AFP/Getty Images)
21
Eleanor Crucial-Felix plays on a light installation at Kew Gardens in west London, Britain Nov. 22. The annual Christmas illuminated night trail at the botanical gardens will open from November 23 until January 2, 2017. (Eddie Keogh/Reuters)
22
A sculpture made from crates, part of “Hecho en Casa” (Made at home) urban artwork festival, is seen in downtown Santiago, Chile, Nov. 8. (Pablo Sanhueza/Reuters)
23
Tourists take photos of street art situated on the promenade at Sydney’s iconic Bondi Beach on Oct. 3. (William West/AFP/Getty Images)
24
The moon sets over a sculpture of the first cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, the world’s largest operational space launch facility, Kazakhstan, Nov. 12. (Dmitri Lovetsky/Associated Press)
25
Visitors enter a bunker built during the Communist regime of Albanian dictator Enver Hoxha in Tirana on Nov. 19. A formerly top-secret installation meant to keep Albania running in an event of a nuclear attack is the latest relic of the country’s dark Communist past being reinvented as a modern tourist attraction. (Gent Shkullaku/AFP/Getty Images)
26
Lithuanian Donatas Mockus carves an ice sculpture as part of the carnival tradition of Mainz, Germany, Nov. 16. The art piece will be part of the ice sculpture show ‘Eiswelt’ (Ice World), which will be shown near the main station. (Frank Rumpenhorst/EPA)
27
People wak by a light instalation at the Dom Square during the traditional light festival Staro Riga, Latvia, Nov. 19. The festival happens in various locations around Riga. (Valsa Kalina/EPA)
28
A copy of a fragment of the Berlin Wall stands on the river banks of the Elbe, in front of the old city of Dresden, Germany, Nov. 9. German artist Hans Martin Fleischer wants to evoke ‘positive moments of European history with the violence free overcoming of military opposing parties’ with the 70 kilogramm sculpture. The fragment of the wall also means to serve as a reminder of the people dying at the EU borders and the refugee crisis. (Sebastian Kahnert/EPA)
