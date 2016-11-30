Globe photos of the month, November 2016
Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month, including the presidential election, pipeline protests at Standing Rock, N.D., and Thanksgiving Day football games.--By Lloyd Young
1
Protestors at the Massachusetts State House took part in a National Day of Action Fight for a $15-an-hour minimum wage. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)
2
Kaelynn Daigle, 12, (foreground) and Nadia Fitzsimmons, 11, practiced gymnastics in Columbus Park on Boston’s waterfront. The pair were in town from North Conway, N.H., for a gymnastics exhibition. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff)
3
BC student Cristine Oh (center) was part of a Stand Against Hate Rally on the campus of Boston College. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff)
4
The super moon rose above a Hingham-to-Boston ferry as it crossed Quincy Bay. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
5
David Culton swung on a chain while avoiding the water during a king tide at the end of Long Wharf. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff)
6
Violinist Sonia Deng rehearsed for Odyssey Opera’s production of “The Picture of Dorian Gray.” (Lane Turner/Globe Staff)
7
Stacey Kozel, 41, paused during her attempt to climb Mount Katahdin. Kozel, who has lupus, was trying to complete the Appalachian Trail in sections. She was unsuccessful on this climb, but later returned to reach the summit. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
8
Ahmed Salat of Somalia placed his hand over his heart as the national anthem was sung during the Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Advocacy Coalition’s 12th annual Thanksgiving luncheon (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
9
Hope Daniels (left) was interviewed during the Housing Surge, a streamlined application process for the homeless to apply for housing. Gabrielle Vacheresse (right) is the housing search program manager for HomeStart. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)
10
Turkeys before Thanksgiving at Lilac Hedge Farm in Holden. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff)
11
Jace Amell, 14, rode his skateboard in front of City Hall in downtown Worcester. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff)
12
Shirley Cuevas got a hug at the Culinary Arts Training Program graduation at the Salvation Army Boston KROC Center. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)
13
Workers at Joy Luck cleared mud and water away from their Kneeland Street business after a water main break flooded the area. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
14
Menahem Pressler, 92, tried out the first of two Steinway pianos during his piano selection prior to his performance at the Boston Symphony Orchestra. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
15
At MerriHill Tree Farm, 5-year-old Reiss Malo of Bradford admired the just harvested holiday tree on the roof of her car. Farmers say most of the older conifers destined for sale this year withstood the region’s severe drought, thought some did not survive. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff)
16
Benjamin Ab, 10, (left) and Michael Kagan, 9, fine-tuned their link during the 19th annual Friday After Thanksgiving Chain Reaction Event at the Rockwell Cage Gymnasium at MIT. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
17
Riley Donlon, 8, caught a piece of confetti during the Macy’s Downtown Boston Tree Lighting and Window Unveiling in Boston. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
18
Protesters embraced as police stood on a hill top in Cannon Ball, N.D., near Standing Rock during an ongoing dispute over the building of the Dakota Access Pipeline. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
19
Eduardo Vasallo cried as he talked about his sister being shot at in Cuba when she was 11 years old trying to escape the island on a boat. Cubans in Jamaica Plain and elsewhere reacted to the death of Fidel Castro (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
20
Hope Coleman is comforted at a vigil for her son Terrence Coleman in Boston. Coleman was shot and killed in an altercation with police in his home. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
21
Melanie Kulick from South Boston walked a tight rope for fun. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
22
Jesse Eliuk held his daughter Sydney as he waited to vote in Manchester, N.H. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff)
23
Eight-year-old Casey Peters of Raymond, N.H., held a Trump sign high on the night before Election Day in Manchester, N.H. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff)
24
A Trump supporter reacted as Ohio was called for Donald Trump at an election night event in the New York Hilton Midtown. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
25
Wellesley College alum (1993) Maria Manning held her head while watching election results during an election night watch party at the Dorothy Town Field House at Wellesley College. Students, alums, and women of all ages gathered at Hillary Clinton’s alma mater to await election results. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
26
A wheelchair that was tossed in the Neponset River under water by the overpass on the Expressway in Dorchester. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
27
The shoes Carly Simon wore while talking about the paperback release of her memoir, “Boys in the Trees: A Memoir,” at the Brattle Theater. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)
28
Gene Williams is a Native American who is going to eat turkey on Thanksgiving Day because he said he likes turkey. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
29
In a multiple exposure photograph, Boston Symphony Orchestra artistic partner Thomas Ades conducted a rehearsal with the BSO at Symphony Hall. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
30
The MSPCA at the Nevins Farm is feeding its pigs donated Halloween pumpkins. This pig’s name is Marshmallow. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)
31
Alexandria Pierre-Etienne took the head off of her costume during a quick break while making a Thanksgiving Day video in the Public Garden. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
32
Michael Evans, who owns a hobby farm in Hanover, N.H., took part in the tractor parade during the “Rally in the Valley,” a protest being held by organic farmers in Vermont to fight the inclusion of hydroponic growers in the USDA organic standards. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
33
Gwladys Hopkins held an unfinished bird carving by A.J. King. Teeny, exquisite wooden bird carvings from the 19th and 20th centuries ¬¬-- close to 200 of them -- will be on display at the Museum of Bird Art in Canton till mid-January. The show was co-curated by 77-year-old Acton resident Gigi Hopkins -- who is also a carver, and worked on restoring many of the pieces. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff)
34
Jahwon Ryan, 15, of Dorchester, scrambled to make a pass during football practice at Roberts Playground in Dorchester. The Dorchester Eagles Pop Warner football team played for a New England championship this year. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
35
Boston Celtics Avery Bradley battled for a loose ball with San Antonio Spurs Davis Bertans (top) and Danny Green during fourth-quarter action at the TD Garden. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)
36
Central Catholic’s Ashley Raphael, 17, celebrated her game winner in sudden death overtime. Central Catholic defeated Whitman-Hanson, 2-1, in the Division 1 semifinals. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
37
Matthew Hannigan played the trombone with the Hanover High School Marching Band during the halftime show of the Thanksgiving Day football game between Hanover and Norwell High. When he is not playing the trombone, the senior plays defensive end with the football team. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
38
Boston Latin’s Lenny Esser made a touchdown reception, beating Boston English’s Edner St. Fleur during second-quarter action of the Thanksgiving Day football game at Harvard Stadium. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)
39
Catholic Memorial players reached to touch the trophy after they defeated Boston College High during Thanksgiving Day football at Boston College High. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)
40
A rainbow appeared overhead as New England Patriots Rob Ninkovich ran off the field after the team defeated the San Francisco 49ers, 30-17, at Levi’s Stadium. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)
