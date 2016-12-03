Fidel Castro: polarizing icon
People mourned and celebrated the death of the controversial and revolutionary leader of Cuba, Fidel Castro. Portraits of Castro appeared everywhere this week: in Cuban homes and streets, and in the hands of people around the world.
A man shows his poster of late Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro in his home in Havana on Nov. 29, as tributes to the former president are being held across the country. Castro died late November 25 in Havana at age 90. (Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP/Getty Images)
Leona Alarcon posses for a picture beside a poster of late Fidel Castro at memorial in his honor in Guanabacoa on the outskirts in Havana, Cuba, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016. Schools and government offices were closed Tuesday for a second day of homage to Fidel Castro, with the day ending in a rally on the wide plaza where the Cuban leader delivered fiery speeches to mammoth crowds in the years after he seized power. (Natacha Pisarenko/Associated Press)
Cuban students hold pictures of Fidel Castro as they gather to watch the motorcade carrying the ashes of late Cuban leader Fidel Castro in Santa Clara, Cuba, Dec. 1. The urn containing the ashes of Castro is on a four-day journey across the island, a funeral procession that will end in Santiago de Cuba, where his funeral will be held on Dec. 4. (Orlando Barria/EPA)
Aida Lopez, age 81, who left Cuba in 1972, said Castro was a bad man, as she holds up a roll of toilet paper with his face on it that she keeps in her store on Centre Street. Cubans in Jamaica Plain reacted to the death of Cuban President Fidel Castro. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
A municipal worker sweeps the floor in front of a mural depicting Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro (L) and Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega at Cuba square in Managua on Nov. 26, the day after Castro died. Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro has died aged 90, prompting mixed grief and joy Saturday along with international tributes for the man whose iron-fisted rule defied the United States for half a century. (Intiocon/AFP/Getty Images)
Children hold Cuban flags as they wait for Fidel Castro’s funeral procession that retraces his triumphant march into Havana nearly six decades ago, in Esperanza, Cuba, Nov. 30. Castro’s ashes have begun a four-day journey across Cuba from Havana to their final resting place in the eastern city of Santiago. (Natacha Pisarenko/Associated Press)
A vendor sells newspaper dedicated to late Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro, in Havana on Nov. 29, as tributes to the former president are being held across the country. (Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP/Getty Images)
A man is seen next to a picture of Fidel Castro in Old Havana, in Havana, Cuba, Nov. 29. The tributes to the Revolution leader and former President Fidel Castro are celebrated through the country, where his ashes will travel from Havana to Santiago de Cuba for his funeral next Dec. 4. (Orlando Barría/EPA)
A member of the Cuban community celebrates the death of Fidel Castro, Nov. 26, in the Little Havana area in Miami. (Alan Diaz/ Associated Press)
A car drives past a poster of Cuban former president Fidel Castro reading “Socialism or death” in Havana on Nov. 26, the morning after Castro died aged 90. (Yamil Lage/AFP/Getty Images)
Military cadets hold pictures of Fidel Castro during a rally at the Revolution Plaza in Havana, Cuba, Nov. 29. Regional leaders and tens of thousands of Cubans filled Havana’s Plaza of the Revolution Tuesday night for a service honoring Fidel Castro on the wide plaza where the Cuban leader delivered fiery speeches to mammoth crowds in the years after he seized power. (Ricardo Mazalan/Associated Press)
People place flowers next to a portrait of Cuban historic revolutioonary leader Fidel Castro utside the Cuban embassy in Guatemala City on Nov. 26. (Johan Ordonez/AFP/Getty Images)
People attend a rally honoring the late Cuban leader Fidel Castro at Revolution Plaza in Havana, Cuba, Nov. 29. (Natacha Pisarenko/Associated Press)
Adrien Rivero holds a poster printed by El Nuevo Herald with a headline that reads that the former Cuban President Fidel Castro is dead as joins others reacting to the news of his death outside the restaurant Versailles on Nov. 26, in Miami, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
A Palestinian woman holds a posters of late Cuban leader Fidel Castro as people gather in Gaza city on Nov. 28, to pay tribute him after his death. (Mohammed Abed/AFP/Getty Images)
An image of the late Cuban leader Fidel Castro is outlined in chalk on a sidewalk, during a vigil at the university where Castro studied law as a young man in Havana, Cuba, Nov. 26. (Ramon Espinosa/Associated Press)
A man cleans a picture of Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro in Havana, on Nov. 27, two days after he died. (Pedro Pardo/AFP/Getty Images)
High school students wait for the urn with the ashes of Cuban leader Fidel Castro that was driven through Santa Clara on Dec. 1, during its four-day journey across the island for the burial in Santiago de Cuba. (Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP/Getty Images)
Michael Mendoza carries a portrait of Fidel Castro in his horse-drawn taxi carriage in Camaguey province, Cuba, Nov. 30. (Rodrigo Abd/Associated Press)
People hold flowers in front of a portrait of Cuban historic revolutionary leader Fidel Castro at the Cuban embassy in Bogota, Colombia, on Nov. 26. (Guillermo Legaria/AFP/Getty Images)
A woman pays her last respects to Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro at Havana’s Cojimar neighbourhood on Nov. 29, as tributes to the late former president are being held all around the country. (Pedro Pardo/AFP/Getty Images)
A man works at a grocery store near a poster of Cuban former president Fidel Castro in Havana on Nov. 26, the morning after Castro died aged 90. (Yamil Lage/AFP/Getty Images)
Cuban doctors working in Venezuela, hold a photo of Cuba’s former leader Fidel Castro during a tribute to Castro at the military barracks where the remains of his closest ally, former President Hugo Chavez, lie in Caracas, Venezuela, Nov. 26. (Fernando Llano/Associated Press)
A chrysanthemum lays on an image of the late Cuban President Fidel Castro outside the Cuban embassy in Beijing, Nov. 29. (Andy Wong/Associated Press)
A painting depicting late Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro and his son is seen at a house in Havana on Nov. 29, as tributes to the late former president are being held all around the country. (Pedro Pardo/AFP/Getty Images)
Indian members of Communist Party of India carry placards bearing the image of former Cuban president Fidel Castro during a remembrance rally in Chennai, India on Nov. 26. (Arun Sankar/AFP/Getty Images)
Workers hang a giant banner with a picture of Cuba’s late leader Fidel Castro as a young revolutionary, from the Cuban National Library building, in Havana, Cuba, Nov. 27. (Desmond Boylan/Associated Press)
German Munoz, sporting a tattoo of Fidel Castro, poses for a portrait outside Cuba’s embassy in Santiago, Chile, Nov. 26, the day after Fidel Castro’s death. (Esteban Felix/Associated Press)
Boys play near a graffiti of Fidel Castro, left, and late President of Venezuela Hugo Chavez at “23 de Enero” neighborhood in Caracas, Venezuela, Nov. 26. (Fernando Llano/Associated Press)
People sit on their rooftop to get a better view as the remains of former Cuban President Fidel Castro pass by on their cross-country journey from Havana to Santiago de Cuba on December 1, in Santa Clara, Cuba. The funeral will be held on Dec. 4. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
A Cuban woman waters her plants next to a poster of late Cuban leader Fidel Castro at her home in Havana, on Nov. 28. (Yamil Lage/AFP/Getty Images)
A Cuban flag and a picture of Fidel Castro decorate the back of a car in Esperanza, Cuba, where a procession carrying Castro’s ashes passes through, Nov. 30. (Natacha Pisarenko/Associated Press)
