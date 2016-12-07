Pearl Harbor 75th Anniversary
Thousands gathered in Hawaii today, 75 years after the attack that drew the United States into World War II. The Japanese air and naval strike on Pearl Harbor claimed more than 2,300 servicemen; destroyed over 160 aircraft; and beached, damaged or destroyed more than 20 ships. President Franklin D. Roosevelt called it “a date which will live in infamy” when he addressed the Congress the next day asking to declare war on Japan.
The USS Halsey performs a Pass-in-Review during a ceremony commemorating the 75th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor at Kilo Pier on Dec. 7 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)
USS Arizona survivor Louis Conter shares a laugh with Kathleen Farley before the start of a ceremony commemorating the 75th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. (Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)
A Navy sailors stands at parade rest as the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, the USS Halsey, passes the USS Arizona Memorial, on Dec. 7 in Honolulu. (Marco Garcia/Associated Press)
Bugler Jerry Dewitt plays taps during a ceremony honoring those who died in the 1941 attacks on Pearl Harbor in Portland, Me. Dewitt, the commander of the Maine Amvets, served 28 years in the Army. (Robert F. Bukaty/Associated Press)
Chief Officer Clark J. Simmons (left) and Corporal Aaron Chabin attend a ceremony held at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in New York. The ceremony was held to mark the 75th anniversary of the attack by Japanese forces on the US naval base at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii. (Alba Vigaray/EPA)
National Park Service member Kelsea Holbrook greets Gordon Sage before the start of a ceremony commemorating the 75th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor at Kilo Pier in Honolulu. (Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)
World War II Veteran Donald Barnhart autographed a model plane during the 75th Commemoration Event of the attacks on Pearl Harbor and Oahu at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii. The 75th commemoration of the attack on Pearl Harbor and Oahu, co-hosted by the US Military, the National Park Service and the State of Hawaii, provided veterans family members, service members and the community a chance to honor the sacrifices made by those who were present in 1941, as well as throughout the Pacific Theater. (Petty Officer 1st Class Rebecca Wolfbrandt via EPA)
A Japanese bomber pilot swoops in during the attack on Pearl Harbor in Hawaii in this photo made by another Japanese pilot on Dec. 7, 1941 (Library of Congress via The New York Times)
A small boat rescues a seaman from the USS West Virginia burning in the foreground in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, after Japanese aircraft attacked the military installation. More than 2,300 US service members and civilians were killed in the strike which brought the United States into World War II. (US Navy via Associated Press)
Burning and damaged warplanes outside a hangar during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. (US Navy via The New York Times)
Crewmen cheer as a Japanese Navy Type 97 “Kate” torpedo bomber plane takes off from an aircraft carrier to take part in the attack on Pearl Harbor in Hawaii. (US Naval History and Heritage Command via The New York Times)
Smoke belches from the sunken battleship USS Arizona, right, following the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in Hawaii on Dec. 7, 1941. Also pictured are the damaged battleships USS West Virginia, left, and USS Tennessee. The 75th anniversary of the attack will be observed in December 2016. (US Navy via The New York Times)
Members of a gun crew scan the sky during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. (US Navy via The New York Times)
US Navy personnel inspect the capsized battleship USS Oklahoma after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in Hawaii on Dec. 7, 1941. At right is the battleship USS Maryland, which was also damaged. (US Navy via The New York Times)
Sailors stand among wrecked airplanes at Ford Island Naval Air Station as they watch the explosion of the USS Shaw, background, during the Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. (US Navy via Associated Press)
The USS Arizona afire and sinking after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. The Arizona went down entombing 1,177 crewmembers. Seventy-five years after Japan’s surprise attack on Pearl Harbor, a group of forensic scientists in Hawaii is still working to identify the remains of the dead. A jumble of skulls, bones and teeth deemed unidentifiable in the years following the devastating attack are now being linked to missing sailors and Marines, thanks to advances in DNA testing. (US Navy via AFP/Getty Images)
Oil colors the water as it leaks from the submerged hull of the battleship USS Arizona (BB 39)seen in this Sept. 13, 1990. The Arizona was destroyed after taking hits from a torpedo and eight bombs during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. (PH1 Mike D.P. Flynn/AFP/Getty Images)
Robert Greenleaf was a 19-year-old gunner’s mate third class in the US Navy when Japanese warplanes attacked Pearl Harbor. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)
Greenleaf as a young sailor in the US Navy. Greenleaf, then 19, survived the attack on Pearl Harbor. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)
Governor Mark Dayton presents Pearl Harbor survivor Richard Thill with a proclamation plaque during a ceremony on the 75th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor at the Minnesota History Center in St. Paul. (Leila Navidi/Star Tribune via Associated Press)
A Navy sailor aboard the USS Halsey salutes as the ship passes by the USS Utah Memorial in Honolulu. Wednesday marks the 75th anniversary of the surprise Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor initiating the War in the Pacific. (Marco Garcia/Associated Press )
A veterans walker is adorned with flowers during a ceremony at the Sharonville Convention Center to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Dec. 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor in Cincinnati. Dozens of veterans gathered to share a meal and be honored for their service. (John Minchillo/Associated Press)
