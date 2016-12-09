Winter is coming
A look at wintry weather across the globe ahead of the start of the season that is fast approaching.
1
Snow falls around the Space Needle, Dec. 8, in Seattle. A wintry mix of snow, ice and rain showered the area. (Grant Hindsley/seattlepi.com via AP)
2
The Columbia River Gorge’s Horseshoe Falls is surrounded by snow and ice the morning of, Dec. 8, in Portland. (Mark Graves/The Oregonian via AP)
3
A woman walks during a snow blizzard on Nov. 9, in Stockholm. (Jonathan NacksTrand/AFP/Getty Images)
4
Snow falls in Southwest Portland on Dec. 8. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for much of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington Thursday, prompting Portland to close all city offices and dozens of schools to delay or cancel classes. (Dave Killen/The Oregonian via AP)
5
A person walks through a snow storm at the Oceti Sakowin camp where people have gathered to protest the Dakota Access oil pipeline in Cannon Ball, N.D. on Nov. 29. (David Goldman/Associated Press)
6
Oregon’s Mount Hood, sporting a fresh coat of new snow, is lit through dispersing clouds by the setting sun as seen in Portland, Ore., Nov. 29. (Don Ryan/Associated Press)
7
Hoarfrost covers the landscape in Sieversdorf, eastern Germany, on Dec. 5. (Patrick Pleul/AFP/Getty Images)
8
A dog enjoys running on a ski slope covered with artificial snow on the Ettelsberg mountain, which is situated in the Rothaar mountains near Willingen, Germany, Dec. 5. (Swen Pfoertner/EPA)
9
A woman attempts to catch a snowball outside a store along Tower Avenue in downtown Centralia, Wash., Dec. 8. (Pete Caster/The Chronicle via AP)
10
Canada-France-Hawaii Telescope, the CFHT telescope on the summit of Mauna Kea on Hawaii’s Big Island is covered in snow on Dec. 1. The National Weather Service in Honolulu issued a winter storm warning for the summits of Hawaii’s Big Island as wind and snow engulf the high peaks. (Canada-France-Hawaii Telescope)
11
Picture taken of a window covered with frost on Dec. 4, in Godewaersvelde, northern France. (Philippe Huguen/AFP/Getty Images)
12
Pigeons surround a duck in a snow covered park in Moscow on Dec. 9. (Natalia Kolesnikovana/AFP/Getty Images)
13
Wind trubines peek over fog on a frozen morning on Dec. 5, near Irxleben, Germany. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
14
A man removes snow from the roof of a church at Red Square as temperatures dropped to -13 degrees Celsius in Moscow on Dec 7. (Natalia Kolesnikovana/AFP/Getty Images)
15
A skier makes his way past snowblowers on Coyote run during the opening day at Mountain High in Wrightwood, Calif., Nov. 29. Skiers and snowboarders hit the slopes in the cold weather. (Jeff Gritchen/The Orange County Register/SCNG via AP)
16
Stags stand on a meadow covered in white frost at the Wildpark Eulbach II, near Michelstadt, Germany, Dec. 5. The wide area between Eulbach and Mangelsbach can only be accessed outside the mating season and via a path leading right through the middle of the enclosure. (Frank Rumpenhorst/EPA)
17
This image made from a webcam video provided by the Yosemite Conservancy shows Sentinel Dome during a snowstorm in Yosemite National Park on Nov. 28. (Yosemite Conservancy via AP)
18
Leaves are covered by an icy morning frost on on the ground in Milton, Mass. on Dec. 6. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
19
A man rides his bike during a snow blizzard on Nov. 9, in Stockholm. (Jonathan NacksTrand/AFP/Getty Images)
20
A woman walks among the holiday lights displayed at The South Abington Township Park and Recreation Complex in Chinchilla, Pa., during a light mix of rain and snow, Dec. 6. (Butch Comegys/The Times Tribune via AP)
21
Winnipeggers were digging out and pushing on after two days of snow in Winnipeg, Dec. 7. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
22
Vietnam veteran Allen Coomsta Matt takes off his boots before going in his teepee at the Oceti Sakowin camp where people have gathered to protest the Dakota Access oil pipeline as snow begins to fall in Cannon Ball, N.D. Dec. 5. “I’ve been living in teepees all my life,” said Matt. “People look at me and have no idea what I am. This is all I need,” he added about staying through this week’s snowfall and freezing temperatures. (David Goldman/Associated Press)
23
Ice swirls down The Deschutes River in Bend, Ore., as the first winter storm of the season hits the region Dec. 8. (Andrew Selsky/Associated Press)
24
Footprints can be seen in the snow as sun sets behind the Wurmberg mountain near Braunlage in the Harz region, central Germany, on Nov. 29. (Swen Pfoertner/AFP/Getty Images)
25
People go sledding at Gabriel Park in Portland, Dec. 8. (Stephanie Yao Long/The Oregonian via AP)
26
A man walks in the snow near the entrance to the St. Cloud Public Library, Nov. 18, in St. Cloud, Minn. (Dave Schwarz/St. Cloud Times via AP)
27
Frost covers a rosehip near Sieversdorf, northeastern Germany, on Dec. 5. (Patrick PleulL/AFP/Getty Images)
