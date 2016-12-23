Amazing animals 2016

Based on what you've read recently, you might be interested in theses stories

A reindeer herd belonging to the Sami people of Vilhelmina Norra Sameby is gathered in a corral for transportation after a process of selection and calf labelling on Oct. 28, near the village of Dikanaess, about 800 kilometers north-west of the capital Sweden. (Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP/Getty Images)

A one-month-old baby rhinoceros, the second of the year in Europe and unnamed for the moment, strolls through its enclosure with its mother at the Cerza Zoo in Hermival-les-Vaux, northwestern France, on Nov. 29. (Charly Triballeau/AFP/Getty Images)

Macaque monkeys crowd together in their cage at a monkey farm on Feb. 3, in Xinye county, Henan province, China. The area boasts a centuries-long and lucrative history of raising and training monkeys for performance. In Xinye, villagers are seeing an increase in business with the lunar calendar’s “Year of the Monkey”. Farmers say most of the monkeys are bred and raised for domestic zoos, circuses, and performing groups, but add that some are also sold for medical research in China and the United States. Despite the popularity of the tradition, critics contend the training methods and conditions constitute animal cruelty. (Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)

Indian snake-catcher Kali displays a sawscaled viper on a stick, caught in the paddy fields during scouting in the early hours of the morning at Vadanemmeli village, on the outskirts of Chennai, Nov. 11. (Arun Sankar/AFP/Getty Images)

Migrating Gray Cranes fly over Agamon Hula Conservation Lake in northern Israel, a major stopover for migrating birds along the Syrian-African Rift, Dec. 10. Hundreds of thousands of birds from different species pass through the Hula Valley On their way to Africa then back to Europe during the year. (Atef Safadi/EPA)

A keeper carries a baby puggle in Sydney. Sydney’s Taronga Zoo is celebrating its first successful echidna births in 30 years with three healthy babies, known as puggles, from three different mums hatching within days of each other. Echidnas, or spiny anteaters, are notoriously difficult to breed in human care, but keepers at the zoo are pleased with the progress of the tiny trio and first-time mothers Ganyi, Spike and Pitpa. (Paul Fahy/AFP/Getty Images)

A python wrestles with a wallaby in the middle of a fairway on a golf course in Cairns on Dec. 10. (Robert Willemse/AFP/Getty Images)

A mother Bryde’s whale (L) and her calf feed on anchovies in the Gulf of Thailand, off the coast of Samut Sakhon province on Nov. 20.. It’s a rare glimpse of marine life in its natural habitat, in a kingdom overrun with mass tourist attractions such as aquariums and dolphin shows. Once a dream for scuba divers, many of Thailand’s coral reefs have been dulled by pollution, over-fishing and increased boat traffic, as well as over-enthusiastic swimmers. (Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP/Getty Images)

An octopus swims at the Ocearium in Le Croisic, western France, on Dec. 6. (Loic Venance/AFP/Getty Images)

Gorilla Kira holds her baby at Moscow’s zoo, Russia, Aug. 4. The baby was born on July, 22 and she’s already living with her mother and other gorillas. (Alexander Zemlianichenko/Associated Press)

A grey seal pup lays in a hole on the beach near the Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust’s Donna Nook nature reserve on Dec. 5, in Louth, England. (Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

A macaques monkey looking into the mirror of a motorbike in the grounds of a temple in Jaipur in the Indian state of Rajasthan on Dec. 16. (Dominique Faget/AFP/Getty Images)

A jaguar explores the new enclosure that was unveiled at Artis Zoo in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Dec. 20. (Koen Van Weel/EPA)

Sudan, the last known male of the northern white rhinoceros subspecies, stands in his enclosure on Dec. 5, at the Ol Pejeta conservancy in Laikipia County -- at the foot of Mount Kenya -- that is home to the planet’s last-three northern white rhinoceros. As 2016 draws to an end, awareness of the devastation of poaching is greater than ever and countries have turned to high-tech warfare -- drones, night-goggles and automatic weapons -- to stop increasingly armed poachers. According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), at the African Black market, rhino horn sells for up to 60,000 USD (57,000 euros) per kilogram -- more than gold or cocaine -- and in the last eight years alone roughly a quarter of the world population has been killed in South Africa, home to 80 percent of the remaining animals. (Tony Karumba/AFP/Getty Images)

A one-month old baby hippo enjoys diving in the water pool at the hippopotamus enclosure of the zoo in Prague, Czech Republic, Feb. 26. (Flip Singer/EPA)

A seagull starts its flight over the river Main in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on Nov. 30. (Frank Rumpenhorst/AFP/Getty Images)

‘Aljoscha’, the tiger, yawns while resting in his new enclosure near the Jungle Palace in Hanover, Germany, Dec. 16. The 18-month-old tiger was brought to Hanover from Nuremberg by recommendation of the European conservation breeding programme. If a suitable partner should be found, ‘Aljoscha’ is hoped to soon be fathering new tigers for the Hanover Zoo. (Holger Hollemann/EPA)

Migrating cranes fly during sunset near Straussfurt, central Germany, on Oct. 31. The cranes rest in central Germany on their way from breeding places in the north to their wintering grounds in the south. (Jens Meyer/Associated Press)

Summer Sharif looks at an Owl butterfly feeding on an orange during a photo call for hundreds of tropical butterflies being released to launch the Natural History Museum’s Sensational Butterflies exhibition in London on March 23. (Kirsty Wigglesworth/Associated Press)

Young dolphin Dobbie swims next to its mother Pepina at the dolphinarium in Duisburg, western Germany, on Dec. 15. (Marcel Kusch/AFP/Getty Images)

A couple of dragonflies are seen at a water reservoir in Mishmar HaSharon north of the Israeli city of Tel Aviv on Oct.13. (Jack Guez/AFP/Getty Images)

A four-month-old white lion cub cuddles to its father Sam inside their enclosure at a zoo in Tbilisi on Nov. 30. (Vano Shlamov/AFP/Getty Images)

An Atlantic grey seal (Halichoerus grypus - in German: Kegelrobbe) pup lies on the beach on Dec. 16, on the Duene portion of Heligoland archipelago, Germany. A local environmental organization claims a record number of pups are being born this season, with 325 recorded as of December 15. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Azat Shajbyrov reacts as a baby falcon lands on his head in a village of Bokonbaevo, Issyk-Kul area (270 km from Bishkek), Kyrgyzstan, June 22, as he dreams of continuing a family tradition of golden eagle hunting. Eagle and falcon hunting is an old Kyrgyz tradition. With their birds, Kyrgyz berkutchy hunt in the mountains and participate in the hunting festival ‘Salburun’. (Igor Kovalenko/EPA)

Bruno, a bearded collie cross, walks in the wind in Newquay on Feb. 8, in Cornwall, England. (Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

A Siberian tiger carries its cub at the Besancon zoo on Nov. 14. Three Siberian tigers were born on Sept. 29 at the zoological park in Besancon. (Sebastien Bozon/AFP/Getty Images)

A flock of snow geese, which Middle Creek Land Manager Jim Binder estimated to be around 50,000 strong, takes off from the Middle Creek Reservoir near Kleinfeltersville, PA, March 8. The snow geese stop at the reservoir to feed on marsh grass before continuing their migration north to their breeding grounds in the Canadian Arctic. (Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA)

A biker shows his 12-year-old cat “Chiquinho” -which always rides with him on his motorbike- in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on June 19. (Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP/Getty Images)

A fish splashes as it is caught by fish farm workers at a drained pond outside the village of Shkolny, 60 km (38 miles) west of Minsk, Belarus, on Oct. 18. The farm supplies their produce, mainly carp, to local stores. (Sergei Grits/Associated Press)

A giant panda cub falls from the stage while 23 giant pandas born in 2016 seen on a display at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, Sept. 29. (China Daily via Reuters)

A baby sloth clings to his mother Alberta in their enclosure. The baby was born on Nov. 18, AND was seen for the first time a month later because as it usually hides in it’s mother’s soft coat. (Daniel Zupanc/AFP/Getty Images)

A jay picks kernels in the forest on the outskirts of Novogrudok, 150 km (93 miles) west of the capital Minsk, Belarus, on Jan. 17. (Sergei Grits/Associated Press)

Red deer fight during the rutting season at a wildlife park on a fall day in Bonn, western Germany, on Oct. 27. (Markus Schreiber/Associated Press)

Jim Kowalczik plays with Jimbo, a 1500-pound Kodiak bear, at the Orphaned Wildlife Center in Otisville, N.Y., on Sept. 7. (Mike Groll/Associated Pres)

Arabian Oryx are seen at the Arabian Oryx Sanctuary in Umm Al-Zamool, some 290 kilometres south of Abu Dhabi near the border with Oman and Saudi Arabia, on March 1. The sanctuary which is reserve for many different animals stretches over an estimated area of 8,900 square kilometres and currently hosts nearly 155 Arabian Oryx, which were reintroduced into the its natural habitat in the UAE in a five-year conservation plan launched by UAE’s late ruler Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, after fears of their extinction. (Karim Sahib/AFP/Getty Images)

A collection of images depicting many types of creatures around the world. --By Leanne Burden Seidel

