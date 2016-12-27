The year 2016 in pictures: Part I

Photographs from January to June on a range of topics from around the world. --By Lloyd Young

1 Fireworks light the sky over Copacabana beach during New Year's Eve celebrations in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Mauro Pimentel/Associated Press)

2 Geovane Silva holds his son Gustavo Henrique, who has microcephaly, at the Oswaldo Cruz Hospital in Recife, Brazil, on Jan. 26. Health authorities in the Brazilian state at the center of a rapidly spreading Zika outbreak have been overwhelmed by the alarming surge in cases of babies born with microcephaly, a neurological disorder associated to the mosquito-borne virus. (Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters)

3 Duane Ehmer rides his horse Hellboy at the occupied Malheur National Wildlife Refuge on the sixth day of the occupation of the federal building in Burns, Ore., on Jan. 7. (Rob Keff/AFP/Getty Images)

4 Audience member Robin Roy (center) reacts as US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump greets her at a campaign rally in Lowell, Mass., on Jan 4. (Brian Snyder/Reuters)

5 A Syrian woman takes shelter with her children in an iron box during a rainfall after they arrived from Turkey to the Greek deserted island of Pasas near Chios, on Jan. 20. Thousands of migrants and refugees continue to reach Greece's shores despite the winter weather. (Petros Giannakouris/Associated Press)

6 A woman leaves flowers beneath a mural of David Bowie in Brixton on Jan. 11 in London, England. British music and fashion icon David Bowie died at the age of 69 after a battle with cancer. (Carl Court/Getty Images)

7 President Barack Obama wipes away tears from his eyes as he speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington on Jan. 5 about steps his administration is taking to reduce gun violence. (Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press)

8 Lawrence Erekosima of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates after defeating the Clemson Tigers in the 2016 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at the University of Phoenix Stadium on Jan. 11. The Crimson Tide defeated the Tigers with a score of 45 to 40. (Harry How/Getty Images)

9 A woman decorates a snowman in Times Square as all cars but emergency vehicles are banned from driving on Jan. 23 in New York City. (Yana Paskova/Getty Images)

10 A giant poster of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump stands in the backyard of a supporter in West Des Moines on Jan. 28. Politicians are criss-crossing the state looking for votes before the Iowa caucus takes place next week. (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

11 Democratic presidential candidate former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton greets voters outside of a polling station at Fairgrounds Junior High School on Feb. 9, in Nashua. New Hampshire voters are heading to the polls in the nation's first primaries. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

12 A girl and a woman sit inside the car as firecrackers and fireworks explode celebrating the start of the Chinese Lunar New Year of the Monkey in Beijing just before midnight Feb. 7. (Damir Sagolj/Reuters)

13 Lawmakers of the ruling parties vote (front) as opposition lawmakers throw tear gas during a plenary session at Kosovo's parliament in Pristina, Kosovo, on Feb. 19. Kosovo's opposition political parties demanded the resignation of Kosovo's government after agreements that have been reached in Brussels, during the EU-brokered dialogue between Kosovo and Serbia. (Valdrin Xhemaj/EPA)

14 Palestinian youth, members of a Gazan martial art group, perform fire breathing at ruins of a house, that was destroyed in the 2014 war between Israel and Hamas militants, in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip, on Feb. 11. (Mohammed Abed/AFP/Getty Images)

15 A young child lies in a bucket to be weighed by nurses in Bangui, Central African Republic, on Feb. 11. The United Nations World Food Program estimates that nearly half the country - 2.5 million people - are facing hunger as more than two years of violence have severely disrupted the country's agriculture and health care sectors. (Jerome Delay/Associated Press)

16 Afghan migrants without permission hoping to cross the border between Greece and Macedonia, gather at a fence, near Gevgelija, the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia on Feb. 23. (Georgi Licovski/EPA)

17 Waves crash over Newhaven Lighthouse on the south coast of England on Feb. 8 as the latest storm hits the country. Heavy winds buffeted Europe's northwestern flank forcing road closures and disrupting rail and ferry services in southern England and prompting high wave alerts in France's Brittany region. Gales and heavy rain with wind speeds of nearly 100 miles per hour (155 kilometres per hour) battered southern England and Wales, with flood warnings issued in more than 50 areas. (Glyn Kirk/AFP/Getty Images)

18 Rescuers search for survivors from a collapsed building following a 6.4 magnitude earthquake in Tainan City, southern Taiwan, on Feb. 7. At least eight people, including an infant, were killed and hundreds injured when the 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck. (Ritchie B. Tongo/EPA)

19 The Cameron Crazies taunt Cody Martin (15) of the North Carolina State Wolfpack during their game against the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Feb. 6 in Durham, N.C. Duke won 88-80. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

20 People gather and pay tribute to the many people killed and injured in multiple terrorist attacks accross Brussels at Place de la Bourse on March 24. At least 32 people were killed with hundreds injured in the terror attack. (Julien Warand/EPA)

21 A boy stands among tents during a foggy morning at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni on March 8 where thousands of refugees and migrants are trapped by the Balkan border blockade. European Union leaders on Monday hailed a "breakthrough" in talks with Turkey on a deal to curb the migrant crisis but delayed a decision until a summit next week to flesh out the details of Ankara's new demands. (Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP/Getty Images)

22 Nidhi Chaphekar, a 40-year-old Jet Airways flight attendant from Mumbai, right, and another unidentified woman are shown after being wounded in the Brussels Airport after explosions rocked the Belgium airport on March 22. (Ketevan Kardava/Georgian Public Broadcaster via Associated Press)

23 An armed pro-Russian militant holds her position inside a damaged school at the Zaytseve village in the Donetsk area, Ukraine, on March 14. Pro-Russian rebels continued to attack Ukrainian army positions, the press center of the Anti-Terrorist Operation (ATO) reported. (Alexander Ermochenko/EPA)

24 A photographer holds his original picture of the Temple of Bel taken on March 14, 2014 in front of the remains of the historic temple after it was destroyed by Islamic State (IS) group jihadists in September 2015 in the ancient Syrian city of Palmyra. Syrian troops backed by Russian forces recaptured Palmyra on March 27, 2016, after a fierce offensive to rescue the city from jihadists who view the UNESCO-listed site's magnificent ruins as idolatrous. (Joseph Eid/AFP/Getty Images)

25 An old car passes by a house decorated with American and Cuban flags in Havana, Cuba, on March 20 as the island is preparing for the visit of President Barack Obama, the first official visit of a sitting US president to visit since Calvin Coolidge 88 years ago, following the restoration of the normalization of diplomatic relations. (Orlando Barria/EPA)

26 Maryoly Gamez of Venezuela battles for the ball against Victoria Rios of Uruguay during the International Womens Rugby Sevens - Aquece Rio Test Event for the Rio 2016 Olympics at Deodoro Olympic Park on March 6 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

27 Children gather around a campfire in the makeshift camp of the Greek-Macedonian border, near the Greek village of Idomeni March 31 where over 11,000 of refugees and migrants are currently stranded by the Balkan border blockade. UN chief Ban Ki-moon on March 30 called for greater global efforts to tackle the Syrian refugee crisis, as he opened a conference on securing resettlement places for nearly half a million of those displaced by the five-year conflict. More than one million migrants -- about half of them Syrians -- reached Europe via the Mediterranean last year, a rate of arrivals that has continued through the first three months of 2016. (Bulent Kilic/AFP/Getty Images)

28 A surfer looks at the Northern lights ( aurora borealis ) illuminating the sky over the snow covered beach of Unstad, on Lofoten Islands, Arctic Circle, on March 14. Surfers from all over the world come to Lofoten island to surf in extreme conditions. (Oliver Morin/AFP/Getty Images)

29 Refugees warm themselves by a fire at the border between Greece and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM), near Idomeni, northern Greece, on March 10. After Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia and Macedonia had sealed their borders to the migration flow, tens of thousands of people were left stranded in Greece, where most migrants enter the European Union to continue on to countries in Europe. (Valdrin Xhemaj/EPA)

30 Migrants cross a river as they try to walk to the Macedonian border after deciding to leave the Idomeni refugee camp on March 14 in Idomeni, Greece. The decision by Macedonia to close its border to migrants on Wednesday has left thousands of people stranded at the Greek transit camp. The closure, following the lead taken by neighboring countries, has effectively sealed the so-called western Balkan route, the main migration route that has been used by hundreds of thousands of migrants to reach countries in Western Europe such as Germany. Humanitarian workers have described the conditions at the camp as desperate, which has been made much worse by recent bouts of heavy rain. (Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

31 A pile of elephant tusks burns during an ivory burning event at the Nairobi National Park in Kenya on April 30. Kenyan authorities set fire to 105 tons of elephant tusks and some 1.35 tons of rhino horns that had been piled into a dozen giant pyres on April 30 to demonstrate its commitment to combat poaching of elephants and rhinos. This is the largest single destruction of ivory conducted by any country in history, said the Kenya Wildlife Service. (Dai Kurokawa/EPA)

32 An injured woman reacts at a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel held area of Old Aleppo, Syria, on April 28. (Abdalrhman Ismail/Reuters)

33 Flowers lie on a T-shirt signed by fans of singer Prince at a makeshift memorial created outside the Apollo Theater in New York on April 22. The pop star died at the age of 57. (Andres Kudacki/Associated Press)

34 A tornado rips through a residential area after touching down south of Wynnewood, Okla., on May 9. (Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images )

35 A car makes its way on a winding road through flowering canola fields on the L401 highway near Nienstedt, Germany, on May 12. (Julian Stratenschulte/Associated Press)

36 President Barack Obama (right) bids a farewell to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe after laying a wreath in front of a cenotaph to offer prayers for victims of the atomic bombing in 1945 at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park with viewing the Atomic Bomb Dome (Rear) in Hiroshima, western Japan, on May 27. (Kimimasa Mayama/EPA)

37 A woman is carried away in a stretcher by medics after being trapped for six days in the rubble of a collapsed building in the Huruma area of Nairobi, Kenya, on May 5. After discovering the woman alive and conscious, rescuers administered an IV and oxygen but then had to work for a number of hours to free her from the rubble she was trapped in, before taking her away to the hospital. (Ben Curtis/Associated Press)

38 A visitor to the Muhammad Ali Center in Louisville, Ky., looks at an image of the great boxer posted on a makeshift memorial on June 9. Ali, born Cassius Clay, died on June 3 at age 74. (David Goldman/Associated Press)

39 Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James cries as he holds the championship trophy after the Cavaliers beat the Golden State Warriors during their NBA Finals game seven at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif., on June 19. (Monica M. Davey/EPA)

40 Eric Fehr of the Pittsburgh Penguins celebrates with the Stanley Cup after their 3-1 victory against the San Jose Sharks in game six of the 2016 NHL Stanley Cup Finals at SAP Center on June 12 in San Jose. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

41 Nigel Farage, the leader of the UK Independence Party, celebrates as he leaves a "Leave.EU" organization party for the British European Union membership referendum in London on June 24. (Matt Dunham/Associated Press)

42 US first lady Michelle Obama sits in a car upon her arrival at Torrejon de Ardoz military base near Madrid, Spain, on June 29, the final leg of a three-nation tour to promote her global girls' education initiative. (Daniel Ochoa de Olza/Associated Press)

43 Members and supporters of the lesbian, gay, transgender, bisexual and queer (LGTBQ) community attend a candlelight vigil outside the White House to honor the victims of the mass shooting at Pulse, a gay nightclub in Orlando, Fla. Fifty people were killed and 53 were injured in the attack. The shooter, Omar Mateen, 29, a US citizen of Afghan descent, was killed in an exchange of fire with the police after taking hostages at the club. (Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA)

44 A woman holds a banner during a protest in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in New York on July 9. The gunman behind a sniper-style attack in Dallas was an Army veteran and loner driven to exact revenge on white officers after the recent deaths of two black men at the hands of police, authorities have said. Micah Johnson, 25, had no criminal history, Dallas police said in a statement. (Kena Betancur/AFP/Getty Images)

45 A woman, who lost her nine-year-old grandson during the tornado, is comforted by another woman in Funing county, Jiangsu province, China, on June 24. Hailstorms and a rare tornado in Funing and neighboring areas, on late June 23, left at least 98 people dead and about 800 people injured. (XI LI/EPA)

46 Oscar Pistorius' prosthetics lie on the floor as he walks on his amputated legs during argument in mitigation of sentence by his defense attorney Barry Roux in the High Court in Pretoria, South Africa, on June 15. An appeals court found Pistorius guilty of murder and not a lesser charge of culpable homicide for the shooting death of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp. (Siphiwe Sibeko/Associated Press)