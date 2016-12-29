Thomas drops 52, 4th most in Celtics history
The year 2016 in pictures: Part II

Photographs from July to December on a range of topics from around the world. See Part I--By Leanne Burden Seidel
The Boston Globe
1
Women react during the funeral of a victim of the failed July 15 coup attempt in Istanbul on July 17. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed to purge the “virus” within state bodies, during a speech at the funeral of victims killed during the coup bid he blames on his enemy Fethullah Gulen. (Gurcan Ozturk/AFP/Getty Images)
2
A child puts flowers next to traces of blood on the ‘Promenade des Anglais’ where the truck crashed into the crowd during the Bastille Day celebrations, in Nice, France, July 16. According to reports, at least 85 people died and many were wounded after a truck drove into the crowd on the Promenade des Anglais during celebrations of Bastille Day in Nice late July 14. (Ian Langsdon/EPA)
3
A family talks with with relatives through the US - Mexico border fence in Playas de Tijuana, in Tijuana, northwestern Mexico, on July 2. Mexican families reunite with their relatives living in the United States at the border between Tijuana, Mexico and southern California. Republican president-elect Donald Trump wants to extend the wall along the border to keep out would-be immigrants from Mexico, which he says sends drug dealers, criminals and rapists to the United States. (Guillermo Arias/AFP/Getty Images)
4
Republican presidential Candidate Donald Trump gives his running mate, Gov. Mike Pence of Indiana, a kiss as they shake hands after Pence’s acceptance speech to be the vice presidential nominee during the third day session of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, on July 20. (Mary Altaffer/Associated Press)
5
An Indonesian villager catches a chicken after being thrown by Hindu worshippers as an offering during the Yadnya Kasada Festival at crater of Mount Bromo in Probolinggo, East Java, Indonesia, July 21. The Kasada ceremony is a way for Tengger Hindus to express their gratitude to the Gods for good harvest and fortune that was bestowed on them. The offerings ranged from vegetables to chickens, from fruits to goats, from money to other valuables. (Fully Handoko/EPA)
6
Supporters of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan shout slogans and hold flags during a demonstration, against the failed Army coup attempt, at Taksim Sqaure, in Istanbul, Turkey, July 16. (Sedat Suna/EPA)
7
Supporters of U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders protest at the perimeter walls of the 2016 Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, July 26. (Adrees Latif/Reuters)
8
President Barack Obama hugs Democratic Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton after addressing the delegates during the third day session of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, on July 27. (Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press)
9
A woman looks across as a gay parade participant poses for pictures during Gay Pride parade in Madrid, Spain, July 2. (Daniel Ochoa de Olza/Associated Press)
10
A demonstrator protesting the shooting death of Alton Sterling is detained by law enforcement near the headquarters of the Baton Rouge Police Department in Baton Rouge on July 9. (Jonathan Bachman/Reuters)
11
Supporters of Portugal cheer during the public viewing of the UEFA EURO 2016 final match between Portugal and France at the Terreiro do Paco in Lisbon, Portugal, July 10. (Mario Cruz/EPA)
12
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton takes the stage to accept the nomination on the fourth and final night at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., July 28. (Gary Cameron/Reuters)
13
A woman hugs her husband, next to a placard which reads “I’m a pusher”, who was shot dead by an unidentified gunman in Manila on July 23. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte swept to power in May on a promise to clampdown on drugs, and police have since confirmed killing nearly 200 people in a two-month crime blitz. There has also been a surge in killings by anti-drug vigilantes who leave victims’ corpses on city streets wrapped in packaging tape with signs accusing them of being drug dealers. (Noel Celis/AFP/Getty Images)
14
Serena Williams of The United States celebrates victory following The Ladies Singles Final against Angelique Kerber of Germany on day twelve of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 9 in London, England. (Julian Finney/Getty Images)
15
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump reacts to the cries of three-month-old Kellen Campbell, of Denver, right, while holding six-month-old Evelyn Keane, of Castel Rock, Colo., after Trump’s speech at the Gallogly Event Center on the campus of the University of Colorado on July 29, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. (Joe Mahoney/Getty Images)
16
Inmates sleep on the steps of a ladder inside the Quezon City jail at night in Manila on July 21. There are 3,800 inmates at the jail, which was built six decades ago to house 800, and they engage in a relentless contest for space. Men take turns to sleep on the cracked cement floor of an open-air basketball court, the steps of staircases, underneath beds and hammocks made out of old blankets. (Noel Celis/AFP/Getty Images)
17
Khizr Khan, father of deceased Muslim U.S. Soldier Humayun S. M. Khan, holds up a booklet of the US Constitution as he delivers remarks on the fourth day of the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center, July 28 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)
18
Pope Francis walks through the ‘Arbeit macht Frei’ main gate of the former Nazi German concentration camp KL Auschwitz I in Oswiecim, Poland, July 29. Pope Francis visited the site of former Nazi German concentration camp Auschwitz II - Birkenau, as part of his visit to Poland. (Pawel Supernak/EPA)
19
Five-year-old Omran Daqneesh sits in an ambulance after being pulled out of a building hit by an airstrike in Aleppo, Syria, on Aug. 17. (Aleppo Media Center via AP)
20
Supermodel Gisele Bundchen walks as “The Girl From Ipanema” during the Bossa segment during the Opening Ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at Maracana Stadium on Aug. 5 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
21
Michael Phelps and Caeleb Dressel of the United States celebrate winning gold in the Final of the Men’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay on Day 2 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Aquatics Stadium on Aug. 7 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Clive Rose/Getty Images)
22
Embers from a wildfire smolder along Lytle Creek Road near Keenbrook, Calif., on Aug. 17. (Noah Berger/Associated Press)
23
Usain Bolt of Jamaica competes in the Men’s 100 meter semifinal on Day 9 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on Aug. 14 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
24
Migrants, most from Eritrea, jump into the water from a crowded wooden boat as they are helped by members of an NGO during a rescue operation in the Mediterranean sea, about 13 miles north of Sabratha, Libya, on Aug. 29. Thousands were rescued from more than 20 boats by members of Proactiva Open Arms before being transferred to the Italian cost guard and other NGO vessels operating in the area. (Emilio Morenatti)
25
Yeon Jae Son of Korea competes during the Women’s Individual All-Around Rhythmic Gymnastics Final on Day 15 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Rio Olympic Arena on Aug. 20 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
26
Travis Guedry and his dog Ziggy glide through floodwaters keeping an eye out for people in need on Aug. 17 in Sorrento, Louisiana. Tremendous downpours have resulted in disastrous flooding, responsible for at least seven deaths and thousands of homes being damaged. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
27
A Gabonese woman takes cover protecting her mouth from the tear gas as supporters of opposition leader Jean Ping protest, trying to reach the electoral commission, in Libreville on Aug. 31. Bongo won by a narrow 5,594 votes of a total 627,805 registered voters. Turnout was 59.46 percent nationwide but soared to 99.93 percent in one of the country’s nine provinces -- the Haut-Ogooue, heartland of Bongo’s Teke ethnic group -- in a result hotly contested by the opposition. (Marco LongariAFP/Getty Images)
28
Rescue teams continue their operations in the rubble of the largely destroyed Lazio mountain village of Amatrice, Italy, Sept. 1. A devastating 6.0 magnitude earthquake early morning of Aug. 24 left a total of 293 dead, according to official sources. (Alessandro Di Meo/EPA)
29
Train personel survey the NJ Transit train that crashed in to the platform at the Hoboken Terminal Sept. 29, in Hoboken, New Jersey. New Jersey emergency’s management system is reporting more than 100 people were injured in the crash. (Pancho Bernasconi/Getty Images)
30
Syrian men carrying babies make their way through the rubble of destroyed buildings following a reported air strike on the rebel-held Salihin neighborhood of the northern city of Aleppo, on Sept. 11. Air strikes have killed dozens in rebel-held parts of Syria as the opposition considers whether to join a US-Russia truce deal due to take effect on Sept. 12. (Ameer Alhalbi/AFP/Getty Images)
31
San Francisco 49ers outside linebacker Eli Harold, left, quarterback Colin Kaepernick, center, and safety Eric Reid kneel during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Santa Clara, Calif., on Oct. 2. (Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press)
32
Members of “Vella de Xiquets de Valls” try to complete their human tower during the 26th Human Tower Competition in Tarragona, Spain, on Oct. 2. The tradition of building human towers, or Castells, dates back to the 18th century and takes place during festivals in Catalonia, where “colles,” or teams, compete to build the tallest and most complicated towers. (Emilio Morenatti/Associated Press)
33
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump kisses a “Women for Trump” placard during a rally at the Lakeland Linder Regional Airport in Lakeland, Florida on Oct.12. (Mandel NganAFP/Getty Images)
34
Iraqi families who were displaced by the ongoing operation by Iraqi forces against jihadists of the Islamic State group to retake the city of Mosul, are seen near Qayyarah, south of Mosul, on Oct. 29. Iraqi paramilitary forces launched an operation to cut the Islamic State group’s supply lines between its Mosul bastion and neighboring Syria, opening a new front in the nearly two-week-old offensive. (Bulent Kilic/AFP/Getty Images)
35
Patrick Fellows #21, Allan McShane #26, Carson Edwardson #8 and Shaun Bily #23 of the Erie Otters sit on the bench during the first period of an OHL game against the Niagara IceDogs at the Meridian Centre on Oct. 6 in St Catharines, Ontario, Canada. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
36
Trees sway from heavy rain and wind during Hurricane Matthew in front of Exploration Tower in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Oct. 7. (Craig Rubadoux/Florida Today via AP)
37
A Thai woman cries as she holds a picture of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej while others clasp their hands to pay last respects to a passing van carrying the body of their king outside the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, on Oct. 14. Bhumibol, the world’s longest reigning monarch, died at the age of 88. (Wason Wanichakorn/Associated Press)
38
The Chicago Cubs celebrate after defeating the Cleveland Indians 8-7 in Game Seven of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field on Nov. 2 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cubs win their first World Series in 108 years. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
39
Hillary Clinton addresses her staff and supporters about the results of the U.S. election as her husband, former U.S. President Bill Clinton, applauds at a hotel in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., Nov. 9. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)
40
Syrian civil defence volunteers, known as the White Helmets, rescue a boy from the rubble following a reported barrel bomb attack on the Bab al-Nairab neighbourhood of the northern Syrian city of Aleppo on Nov. 24. (Ameer Alhalbi/AFP/Getty Images)
41
An internally displaced (IDP) girl named Maimuna, aged 5, poses for a photograph at a temporary shelter in Kabul, Afghanistan, Nov. 13. According to the Government Media and Information Center over the last two months some 95,000 Afghan families have become internally displaced following the Taliban’s strategy to target civilians in Afghanistan. (Hedayatullah Amid/EPA)
42
Demonstrators protest against US President-elect Donald Trump in front of Trump Tower on Nov. 12 in New York. Americans spilled into the streets for a new day of protests against Donald Trump, even as the president-elect appeared to back away from the fiery rhetoric that propelled him to the White House. (Kena Betancur/AFP/Getty Images)
43
Cuban military members mourn as a motorcade that carries the ashes of late Cuban leader Fidel Castro passes through a main street of Havana, Cuba, Nov. 30. The urn containing the ashes of Castro left today from the emblematic Plaza de la Revolucion of the Cuban capital for the four-day journey across the island, a funeral procession that ended in Santiago de Cuba, where his funeral was held on Dec .4. (Alejandro Ernesto/EPA)
44
A displaced Iraqi woman holds her cat, Lulu, as she waits for transport in the Iraqi Kurdish checkpoint village of Shaqouli, about 35 kilometres east of Mosul, on Nov.10, after she fled her home with her children in the eastern Intisar neighborhood of the embattled city to take refuge at a camp in Arbil. Iraqi forces are taking part in an operation to recapture Iraq’s second city Mosul from Islamic State (IS) group jihadists. (Odd Anderson/AFP/Getty Images)
45
U.S. President Barack Obama meets with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington Nov. 10. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)
46
Rescue workers carry the bodies of victims of an airplane crash in a mountainous area near La Union, Colombia, on Nov. 29. The plane was carrying the Brazilian first division soccer club Chapecoense team, which was on its way for a Copa Sudamericana final match against Colombia’s Atletico Nacional. (Luis Benavides/Associated Press)
47
Allan Rivera holds onto his son Nathan Rivera, 23 months old, as he looks at the remains of their home for the first time, Dec. 5, in Gatlinburg, Tenn. The family evacuated from their rental cabin before it was completely destroyed by a wildfire. Hurricane-force winds whipped up fires that killed over a dozen people and damaged or destroyed over a 1,000 buildings in the Great Smoky Mountains tourist region. (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP)
48
An unnamed gunman gestures after shooting the Russian Ambassador to Turkey, Andrei Karlov, at a photo gallery in Ankara, Turkey, Dec. 19. A gunman opened fire on Russia’s ambassador to Turkey at a photo exhibition on Monday. The Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman said he was hospitalized with a gunshot wound. (Burhan Ozbilici/Associated Press)
49
A massive explosion guts Mexico’s biggest fireworks market in Mexico City, on Dec. 20. The explosion killed at least 31 people and injured 72, authorities said. The conflagration in the Mexico City suburb of Tultepec set off a quick-fire series of multicolored blasts that sent a vast cloud of smoke billowing over the capital. (Jose Luis Tolentino/AFP/Getty Images)
50
Lit candles illuminate the scenery at the re-opened Christmas Market on Breitscheidplatz square in Berlin, Germany, Dec. 22. An assailant drove a truck into the crowded Christmas market in front of the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church on Dec. 19, killing at least twelve people and injuring around 50 more in what authorities said was a deliberate attack. (Rainer Jensen/EPA)
In this blog: Big Picture
The evolving ice of Antarctica
NASA’s Operation IceBridge has been studying how polar ice has evolved over the past eight years and conducted a set of 12-hour research flights over West Antarctica at the start of the melt season. Researchers have used the IceBridge data to observe that the West Antarctic Ice Sheet may be in a state of irreversible decline directly contributing to rising sea levels. NASA and University of California, Irvine (UCI) researchers have recently detected the speediest ongoing Western Antarctica glacial retreat rates ever observed.
GO TO ENTRY
Becoming Santa
At the Charles W. Howard Santa Claus School in Midland, Michigan, some two hundred Santas and Mrs. Clauses came from across the United States, Canada, Denmark and Norway to learn wood toy-making, brush up on storytelling skills, drive sleighs, feed reindeer and, most importantly, spread the Christmas spirit.
GO TO ENTRY
Battle for Aleppo
After weeks of heavy fighting, regime forces pushed to take the last of the Syrian city of Aleppo. Thousands evacuated the devastated city, and the UN accused Assad forces of executing civilians as they closed in on the rebel-controlled areas. A cease fire was reached, but then broken, leaving 50 thousand civilians trapped as fighting continues.
GO TO ENTRY
Fidel Castro: polarizing icon
People mourned and celebrated the death of the controversial and revolutionary leader of Cuba, Fidel Castro. Portraits of Castro appeared everywhere this week: in Cuban homes and streets, and in the hands of people around the world.
GO TO ENTRY
Art for the public
A look at how artists around the world are transforming shared spaces. Photographers captured recent exhibitions and permanent works on display in various locations for all to experience.
GO TO ENTRY
Training Afghanistan’s women soldiers
Kabul’s military training academy is churning out classes of enthusiastic women to serve in Afghanistan’s army, but the realities of rising violence and a conservative society make the future for the young recruits far from certain.
GO TO ENTRY
Signs of reaction
Emotions run high after the presidential election, as Americans and the world react to the outcome. Protests have erupted throughout the country as the nation becomes increasingly divided in the wake of Donald Trump’s victory.
GO TO ENTRY
Election Day 2016
Americans head to the polls today across the nation to select the next president, other political seats, and a number of ballot questions. As day turned to night, the country witnessed a presidential election for the ages with Donald Trump becoming elected president.
GO TO ENTRY
Spain’s “Pueblos Blancos”
Dazzling clusters of cube-shaped houses perched on top of Andalusia’s olive tree-studded mountains, the “Pueblos Blancos”, or white villages, are named for the lime wash the buildings are painted with to keep the interiors cool.
GO TO ENTRY
Autumn brilliance
Photographers around the world capture colorful scenes of fall. Foliage transforms our landscapes into a sea of vibrant hues, as the seasonal light sets it aglow.
GO TO ENTRY
The battle to recapture Mosul
Iraqi and Kurdish forces have begun a military offensive to take back the ISIS-controlled city of Mosul. Leaders say liberating this city will be difficult and could take months. More than a million civilians are thought to be trapped in the city that was captured by ISIS two years ago.
GO TO ENTRY
Boston’s Theatre District
Photographer Craig Walker recently spent time documenting the scene in Boston’s lively Theatre District. At the edge of diverse neighborhoods, the area is full of art, entertainment, and history. Many walks of life cross paths on the streets that are home to a bustling nightlife.
GO TO ENTRY
Farm to table meals
The fruits and veggies served to the homeless residents of Boston’s Pine Street Inn are usually grocery store cast-offs. But the Cambridge nonprofit Food For Free is now growing produce at a Lincoln farm specifically for the Pine Street Inn, which means copious quantities of kale, beets, and other fresh veggies for shelter guests.
GO TO ENTRY
Hurricane Matthew
Hurricane Matthew, the most powerful Atlantic storm in nearly a decade, left a path of destruction over the Caribbean and the southern US. Hundreds have been killed, and it is feared that Haiti suffered catastrophic damage.
GO TO ENTRY
Globe photos of the month, September 2016
Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month, including Boston Light turning 300yrs old, remembering the September 11th attacks, Allston Christmas, and the start of the Patriots regular season
GO TO ENTRY
Farewell Big Papi
Boston, MA - 10-10-16 - ALDS Game 3 - Fenway Park - Cleveland at Red Sox - David Ortiz salutes the fans after the loss. (John Tlumacki/Globe staff)
GO TO ENTRY
Oktoberfest 2016
The taps are open at the world’s biggest beer festival in Germany that runs until Oct. 3. The event dates to 1810, when Crown Prince Ludwig married Princess Therese and the people of Munich were invited to attend the festivities.
GO TO ENTRY
South Africa motorbike racing
Not far from the refurbished F1 race track of Kyalami in Johannesburg, South Africa is a small, virtually dirt race track that attracts only the brave and rare ‘petrol heads’ on some Sundays to race against each other in the hot sun for bragging rights and a trophy.
GO TO ENTRY
Paralympics 2016
Competing at many of the same Rio venues as participants in the summer Olympics, more than 4,000 athletes from 170 plus nations are taking part in the first edition of the South American Paralympic Games.
GO TO ENTRY
Globe photos of the month, August 2016
Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month, including the Marshfield Fair, Red Bull Flugtag competition, a puppy swim, and the Caribbean Carnival Parade in Dorchester.
GO TO ENTRY
A camp of care
Finding safe, enriching, and affordable summer camp for typical children is often a challenge for parents. But for children with complex physical, behavioral, and intellectual needs, that search is even more difficult. At Franciscan Children’s in Brighton, several weeks of summer camps are offered so that children and families feel supported year round.
GO TO ENTRY
Ghosts from a failed system
As part of the Spotlight team report on mental illness, Boston Globe photographer Suzanne Kreiter toured the abandoned hospital. “I know that technically these photographs have no people in them,” Kreiter says, “but they’re all right there. All these images contain the ghosts of the people who need our help the most.”
GO TO ENTRY
Deadly earthquake hits Italy
Search and rescue crews are using whatever they can to locate survivors from a magnitude 6.2 earthquake that reduced three central Italian towns to rubble early today.
GO TO ENTRY
Flooding in Louisiana
Louisiana continues to deal with the disastrous affects of historic flooding that killed at least 17 and destroyed about 60,000 homes.
GO TO ENTRY
Remembering Hurricane Bob
Twenty five years ago Hurricane Bob swept through New England this week leaving six dead in Connecticut and causing $680 million in damage in Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island. Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island were the hardest hit by the Category 2 storm, said the National Weather Service office in Taunton.
GO TO ENTRY
Golden moments in Rio
More than halfway through the Summer Olympic games in Rio, over 150 gold medals have been awarded. Here are some of the winners whose performances during competition earned them the top spot on the podium.
GO TO ENTRY
Farmer Olympics in Vermont
With the world’s attention focused on the Olympic Games in Brazil, a decidedly different type of competition was held in a small corner of New England, as farmers took to the field for the second annual Farmer Olympics in Vershire, Vt.
GO TO ENTRY
Gang of Christ in Mexico
In the troubled fringes of the northern Mexican city of Monterrey, an aspiring priest is using his faith to reach out to young gang members and at-risk youth, and bring them into his “Gang of Christ.” Less than 200 kilometers from the United States border, Monterrey is a wealthy city of corporate trailblazers.
GO TO ENTRY
Rio Olympic Games Opening Ceremonies
The Rio Olympic Games officially got underway Friday night with Opening Ceremonies at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. The Games are being held for the first time in South America, and more than 11,000 athletes from over 200 countries will be competing.
GO TO ENTRY
Cod and community rebound in Newfoundland
In Newfoundland, where tens of thousands of people lost their jobs after the Canadian government banned the fishing of cod in 1992, there’s something new in the salty air of many of the island’s old, neglected fishing towns.
GO TO ENTRY
Rio locals reflect on upcoming Olympics
Before Rio de Janeiro hosts South America’s first Olympics, city residents expressed mixed feelings about the cost and security of the Games, while holding out hope they will bring joy to a nation facing economic and political crises. The conflicted thoughts mirror a recent survey by the Datafolha polling group showing that half of Brazilians were opposed to holding the Games, while 63 percent think the costs of hosting the event will outweigh benefits.
GO TO ENTRY
Globe photos of the month, July 2016
Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month, including the July Fourth celebration, dealing with summer heat, a tragic drowning at Carson Beach, and the start of Patriots traing camp.
GO TO ENTRY
2016 Democratic National Convention
In a historic moment, Hillary Clinton was nominated as the first female presidential candidate from a major political party at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia this week.
GO TO ENTRY
2016 Republican National Convention
Scenes from the four day Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio. An estimated 50,000 people gathered for the convention, including hundreds of protesters and members of the media. Donald Trump officially accepted the Republican presidential nomination Thursday night.
GO TO ENTRY
Boston’s Methadone Mile
Methadone Mile is a stretch of Massachusetts Avenue where methadone clinics brush up against an open-air drug market. This is where people come to get high and sober. Recovery, relapse, danger, grief, and hope all fill people’s daily lives. This year, Boston Globe photographer Keith Bedford and two Globe reporters spent time on Methadone Mile, gaining people’s trust and telling their stories. In Sunday’s Globe, learn more about who they met.
GO TO ENTRY
BostonGlobe.com complimentary digital access has been provided to you, without a subscription, for free starting today and ending in 14 days. After the free trial period, your free BostonGlobe.com digital access will stop immediately unless you sign up for BostonGlobe.com digital subscription. Current print and digital subscribers are not eligible for the free trial.