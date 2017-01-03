Globe photos of the month, December 2016

Based on what you've read recently, you might be interested in theses stories

Duxbury quarterback Bobby Maimaron (10) was at the center of the Dragons celebration after they defeated Falmouth for the D2 MIAA Super Bowl championship. Division 2 Shrewsbury vs. Duxbury at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)

Xaverian’s Langston Puller looked on with his team down by two touchdowns in the second quarter of the Division 1 Super Bowl against Everett. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)

Falmouth Clippers Samuel Koss tried to go up and over the Marblehead defenders on a second half carry. MIAA Super Bowls: Division 2A Falmouth vs. Marblehead at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)

Bishop Feehan’s Katherine Nelson (5) sailed over Braintree’s Isabella Toneti as she chased a first half loose ball. Braintree visited Bishop Feehan in a girl’s high school basketball game. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

When the Bruins Brad Marchand (not pictured) collided with goalie Tuukka Rask behind the net in the first period, it created an opening for the Islanders Anders Lee (27), and he took full advantage, as he reached his stick across Rask and slipped the puck over the line for a 1-0 New York lead. The Boston Bruins hosted the New York Islanders in a regular season NHL game at the TD Garden. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

Hurricanes goalie Cam Ward skated among snowflake lights being projected on the ice. The Boston Bruins hosted the Carolina Hurricanes in a regular season NHL hockey game at the TD Garden. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

Shyan Mwai of Lowell High School in action during a game vs. Longmeadow High School on Dec. 13. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

A funeral Mass was held at St. Patrick Church for Falmouth High School hockey player James Lavin, 17, who died in a car accident along with another hockey player. His hockey teammates lined the outside of the church as football players carried the casket from the church at the end of the Mass. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)

The large snowfall on Dec. 29 was great for ski resorts, and Wachusett Mountain ski resort was filled to the brim. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff)

A dancer stretched inside the Sanctuary at Old Cambridge Baptist Church, one of 200 churches across the nation that offered sanctuary to refugees from El Salvador in the 1980s. Weeks before Trump takes office they’re considering doing it again, by making plans to protect immigrants from deportation. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

From left, Jesus Barragan fileted a striped bass as Antero Texeira placed portions inside a container to be weighed and Dania Romero also cut filets at Stavis Seafoods in Boston. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Harvey Greenberg, who has worked at M. Steinert Sons since 1971 and is blind, tuned a piano before the company’s move to the Park Plaza building on Dec. 16. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)

Near the entrance to the Christmas in the City party, Janayah Depina, 4, whispered to Princess Auroa (Cassie Bradbury). (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)

Senior Catherine Bechand, 21, held the twisted chair pose during a high-energy flow yoga class led by Walter Iwanicki in the chapel at the College of the Holy Cross. The college is updating and expanding its tradition of spiritual retreats, with the construction of a new retreat center near campus. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)

Jonah Carvalho, 4, of Dorchester was feeling a little shy in spite of his superpowers as he ducked behind a pole and took in the scene as more than 20 officers with the Cape Verdean Officers Association gathered at St. Patrick’s Church in Roxbury where they handed out 200 toys to 100 families. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

The 17th Annual Speedo Run was held to benefit the Play Ball foundation in Boston Dec. 12. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)

The Kingian Nonviolence Training program was held for fifth-graders at the Lowell Elementary School. Students from the Watertown Middle School visited the classroom as Kingian trainers. Tim Connelly, 10, and other Lowell students “shake it up” as they applauded with their arms up and shaking. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)

Fall was preserved by an icy morning frost gripping leaves that lay on the ground in Milton. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)

Susie Macrae participated in a candle-light vigil in response to swastikas painted on the Bromfield High School in Harvard. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)

Ninety-four-year-old Pearl Harbor Veteran Robert A. Greenleaf was 19 years old when the Japanese attacked the island. He was attending Gunner’s Mate School at the time. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)

Smoke poured from the site of a six-alarm fire in Charlestown on Bunker Hill Street. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)

A small memorial was placed on the steps where Luis Fernando Orellana Ruano was found, during a vigil at Sartori Memorial Stadium in East Boston on Dec. 29. The vigil was held for youths killed in the community over the past year, most recently Orellana Ruano, 18, who was found stabbed at the stadium on Christmas Eve. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

Luis Navarro, 19, a student at Boston Day and Evening Academy, (left) and Erik Lazo, a student at Snowden International, chanted together as Boston High School students protested the election of Donald Trump. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Someone added a googly eye to an advertisement on a bus stop along Boylston Street. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Army Veteran Ronald Grey, 52, posed for a portrait in his new apartment at the New England Center and Home for Veterans in Boston on Dec. 24. Grey played the guitar in an Army band while serving. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

Brittany Perez laughed after her aunt gave her a gentle push into her birthday cake during her 10th birthday party. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Four-year-old Bella O’Neal waited for a bus at South Station on her journey from Connecticut to Maine to see her grandparents. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff)

Higgins and Cooper walked with their owner, Pattie Berkey, on the Commonwealth Avenue Mall. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)

Delainy Delagnes, 16, of San Francisco, skated at City Hall Plaza on Dec. 21. Delagnes was visiting family in Boston for the holidays. The venue includes a 11,000-square-foot skating path and other attractions. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

After her visit with Santa, Maelle Robillard, who is from Haiti, was left with a giant pile of gifts. Boston firefighters came to Shriners Hospital for Children with a ladder truck to visit the patients. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff)

Steven Rose from Ice Effects worked on a shark that is part of a nautical themed piece of ice work to be on display in Boston for First Night. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)

Rabbi Yosef Zaklo of Chabad of Downtown Boston at the 33rd Annual Menorah Lighting on the Boston Common on Dec. 25 (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

The Boston Higashi School held its annual Winter Music Festival. Luke Palleschi, 4, dressed as Santa sang “Jingle Bells” along with other day care children. His mother, Janelle, is a teacher at the school. The school has a unique approach to teaching children with autism, incorporating arts and music into its programs. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)

Mackenzie Scherler, 9, (right) and her brother Eliott, 13, of Switzerland, took to the ice on the pond in the center of the Public Garden. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

A fan wore a Grinch mask during the Patriots vs. New York Jets game at Gillette Stadium on Dec. 24. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)

The Blue Hills Ski Area officially opened on Dec. 24, but a skier snuck in one run down the snow-covered hill, managing to get to the summit and skiing down a day early. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)

Silvina Cardoso, 84, of Dorchester (right) danced with Margarida Tavares from the Cape Verdean Adult Day Program in Dorchester during Seniors First Night at the Seaport World Trade Center. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Street performer Guy Collins (a.k.a. "The Groovy Guy") balanced a ball on his ear during his show at the First Night celebration at Copley Square. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

People walked in front of light projections during First Night festivities at Copley Square on New Years Eve. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)

Fireworks display during the city’s First Night celebration on Boston Common viewed from Suffolk University’s Rosalie K. Stahl Center. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month, Seniors First Night, the beginning of ski season, “Boston Winter” in City Hall plaza, and the MIAA Super Bowl games. --By Lloyd Young

In this blog: Big Picture

Philippines antidrug crackdown Since he took office last June, President Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines, has launched a nationwide antidrug campaign that has so far reportedly led to the deaths of more than 6,000 people, who were allegedly killed in police raids or at the hands of vigilante groups. GO TO ENTRY

Globe photos of the month, December 2016 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month GO TO ENTRY

The best Boston Globe photos of 2016 Globe staff photographers share their most memorable pictures from the year, and the stories behind them. GO TO ENTRY

The year 2016 in pictures: Part II Photographs from July to December on a range of topics from around the world. GO TO ENTRY

The year 2016 in pictures: Part I Photographs from January to June on a range of topics from around the world. GO TO ENTRY

Amazing animals 2016 A collection of images depicting many types of creatures around the world. GO TO ENTRY

The evolving ice of Antarctica NASA’s Operation IceBridge has been studying how polar ice has evolved over the past eight years and conducted a set of 12-hour research flights over West Antarctica at the start of the melt season. Researchers have used the IceBridge data to observe that the West Antarctic Ice Sheet may be in a state of irreversible decline directly contributing to rising sea levels. NASA and University of California, Irvine (UCI) researchers have recently detected the speediest ongoing Western Antarctica glacial retreat rates ever observed. GO TO ENTRY

Becoming Santa At the Charles W. Howard Santa Claus School in Midland, Michigan, some two hundred Santas and Mrs. Clauses came from across the United States, Canada, Denmark and Norway to learn wood toy-making, brush up on storytelling skills, drive sleighs, feed reindeer and, most importantly, spread the Christmas spirit. GO TO ENTRY

Battle for Aleppo After weeks of heavy fighting, regime forces pushed to take the last of the Syrian city of Aleppo. Thousands evacuated the devastated city, and the UN accused Assad forces of executing civilians as they closed in on the rebel-controlled areas. A cease fire was reached, but then broken, leaving 50 thousand civilians trapped as fighting continues. GO TO ENTRY

Winter is coming A look at wintry weather across the globe ahead of the start of the season that is fast approaching. GO TO ENTRY

Pearl Harbor 75th Anniversary Thousands gathered in Hawaii today, 75 years after the attack that drew the United States into World War II. GO TO ENTRY

Fidel Castro: polarizing icon People mourned and celebrated the death of the controversial and revolutionary leader of Cuba, Fidel Castro. Portraits of Castro appeared everywhere this week: in Cuban homes and streets, and in the hands of people around the world. GO TO ENTRY

Globe photos of the month, November 2016 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month, including the presidential election, pipeline protests at Standing Rock, N.D., and Thanksgiving Day football games. GO TO ENTRY

Art for the public A look at how artists around the world are transforming shared spaces. Photographers captured recent exhibitions and permanent works on display in various locations for all to experience. GO TO ENTRY

Training Afghanistan’s women soldiers Kabul’s military training academy is churning out classes of enthusiastic women to serve in Afghanistan’s army, but the realities of rising violence and a conservative society make the future for the young recruits far from certain. GO TO ENTRY

Signs of reaction Emotions run high after the presidential election, as Americans and the world react to the outcome. Protests have erupted throughout the country as the nation becomes increasingly divided in the wake of Donald Trump’s victory. GO TO ENTRY

Election Day 2016 Americans head to the polls today across the nation to select the next president, other political seats, and a number of ballot questions. As day turned to night, the country witnessed a presidential election for the ages with Donald Trump becoming elected president. GO TO ENTRY

Spain’s “Pueblos Blancos” Dazzling clusters of cube-shaped houses perched on top of Andalusia’s olive tree-studded mountains, the “Pueblos Blancos”, or white villages, are named for the lime wash the buildings are painted with to keep the interiors cool. GO TO ENTRY

Globe photos of the month, October 2016 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month, including Halloween, fall color, life in the Theater District, and the end of the David Ortiz era. GO TO ENTRY

Autumn brilliance Photographers around the world capture colorful scenes of fall. Foliage transforms our landscapes into a sea of vibrant hues, as the seasonal light sets it aglow. GO TO ENTRY

Traveling back in time on the Mattapan trolley The trolleys that rolled out of Worcester’s Pullman-Standard factory in 1944 and 1945 are still rolling, seven decades later, along Boston’s most scenic commute GO TO ENTRY

The battle to recapture Mosul Iraqi and Kurdish forces have begun a military offensive to take back the ISIS-controlled city of Mosul. Leaders say liberating this city will be difficult and could take months. More than a million civilians are thought to be trapped in the city that was captured by ISIS two years ago. GO TO ENTRY

Boston’s Theatre District Photographer Craig Walker recently spent time documenting the scene in Boston’s lively Theatre District. At the edge of diverse neighborhoods, the area is full of art, entertainment, and history. Many walks of life cross paths on the streets that are home to a bustling nightlife. GO TO ENTRY

Farm to table meals The fruits and veggies served to the homeless residents of Boston’s Pine Street Inn are usually grocery store cast-offs. But the Cambridge nonprofit Food For Free is now growing produce at a Lincoln farm specifically for the Pine Street Inn, which means copious quantities of kale, beets, and other fresh veggies for shelter guests. GO TO ENTRY

Hurricane Matthew Hurricane Matthew, the most powerful Atlantic storm in nearly a decade, left a path of destruction over the Caribbean and the southern US. Hundreds have been killed, and it is feared that Haiti suffered catastrophic damage. GO TO ENTRY

Globe photos of the month, September 2016 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month, including Boston Light turning 300yrs old, remembering the September 11th attacks, Allston Christmas, and the start of the Patriots regular season GO TO ENTRY

Farewell Big Papi Boston, MA - 10-10-16 - ALDS Game 3 - Fenway Park - Cleveland at Red Sox - David Ortiz salutes the fans after the loss. (John Tlumacki/Globe staff) GO TO ENTRY

Oktoberfest 2016 The taps are open at the world’s biggest beer festival in Germany that runs until Oct. 3. The event dates to 1810, when Crown Prince Ludwig married Princess Therese and the people of Munich were invited to attend the festivities. GO TO ENTRY

South Africa motorbike racing Not far from the refurbished F1 race track of Kyalami in Johannesburg, South Africa is a small, virtually dirt race track that attracts only the brave and rare ‘petrol heads’ on some Sundays to race against each other in the hot sun for bragging rights and a trophy. GO TO ENTRY

Paralympics 2016 Competing at many of the same Rio venues as participants in the summer Olympics, more than 4,000 athletes from 170 plus nations are taking part in the first edition of the South American Paralympic Games. GO TO ENTRY

Back to school A look at children around the world heading off to school after their summer break. GO TO ENTRY

Globe photos of the month, August 2016 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month, including the Marshfield Fair, Red Bull Flugtag competition, a puppy swim, and the Caribbean Carnival Parade in Dorchester. GO TO ENTRY

A camp of care Finding safe, enriching, and affordable summer camp for typical children is often a challenge for parents. But for children with complex physical, behavioral, and intellectual needs, that search is even more difficult. At Franciscan Children’s in Brighton, several weeks of summer camps are offered so that children and families feel supported year round. GO TO ENTRY

Ghosts from a failed system As part of the Spotlight team report on mental illness, Boston Globe photographer Suzanne Kreiter toured the abandoned hospital. “I know that technically these photographs have no people in them,” Kreiter says, “but they’re all right there. All these images contain the ghosts of the people who need our help the most.” GO TO ENTRY

Deadly earthquake hits Italy Search and rescue crews are using whatever they can to locate survivors from a magnitude 6.2 earthquake that reduced three central Italian towns to rubble early today. GO TO ENTRY

Flooding in Louisiana Louisiana continues to deal with the disastrous affects of historic flooding that killed at least 17 and destroyed about 60,000 homes. GO TO ENTRY

Family fun and nostalgia on New England’s beaches Jenny Gouthro, 12, of Salem, New Hampshire, works her back handspring at Old Orchard Beach in Maine. GO TO ENTRY

Remembering Hurricane Bob Twenty five years ago Hurricane Bob swept through New England this week leaving six dead in Connecticut and causing $680 million in damage in Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island. Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island were the hardest hit by the Category 2 storm, said the National Weather Service office in Taunton. GO TO ENTRY

Golden moments in Rio More than halfway through the Summer Olympic games in Rio, over 150 gold medals have been awarded. Here are some of the winners whose performances during competition earned them the top spot on the podium. GO TO ENTRY

Farmer Olympics in Vermont With the world’s attention focused on the Olympic Games in Brazil, a decidedly different type of competition was held in a small corner of New England, as farmers took to the field for the second annual Farmer Olympics in Vershire, Vt. GO TO ENTRY

Gang of Christ in Mexico In the troubled fringes of the northern Mexican city of Monterrey, an aspiring priest is using his faith to reach out to young gang members and at-risk youth, and bring them into his “Gang of Christ.” Less than 200 kilometers from the United States border, Monterrey is a wealthy city of corporate trailblazers. GO TO ENTRY

Rio Olympic Games Opening Ceremonies The Rio Olympic Games officially got underway Friday night with Opening Ceremonies at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. The Games are being held for the first time in South America, and more than 11,000 athletes from over 200 countries will be competing. GO TO ENTRY

Cod and community rebound in Newfoundland In Newfoundland, where tens of thousands of people lost their jobs after the Canadian government banned the fishing of cod in 1992, there’s something new in the salty air of many of the island’s old, neglected fishing towns. GO TO ENTRY

Rio locals reflect on upcoming Olympics Before Rio de Janeiro hosts South America’s first Olympics, city residents expressed mixed feelings about the cost and security of the Games, while holding out hope they will bring joy to a nation facing economic and political crises. The conflicted thoughts mirror a recent survey by the Datafolha polling group showing that half of Brazilians were opposed to holding the Games, while 63 percent think the costs of hosting the event will outweigh benefits. GO TO ENTRY

Globe photos of the month, July 2016 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month, including the July Fourth celebration, dealing with summer heat, a tragic drowning at Carson Beach, and the start of Patriots traing camp. GO TO ENTRY

Into the woods with the Rainbow Family of Living Light Each year, for a few weeks in summer, a loose confederation of like-minded souls called the Rainbow Family of Living Light quietly converts a site in a public forest somewhere in the United States into a communal living space for thousands. GO TO ENTRY

2016 Democratic National Convention In a historic moment, Hillary Clinton was nominated as the first female presidential candidate from a major political party at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia this week. GO TO ENTRY