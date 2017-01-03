Globe photos of the month, December 2016
Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month, Seniors First Night, the beginning of ski season, “Boston Winter” in City Hall plaza, and the MIAA Super Bowl games.--By Lloyd Young
1
Fireworks display during the city’s First Night celebration on Boston Common viewed from Suffolk University’s Rosalie K. Stahl Center. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
2
People walked in front of light projections during First Night festivities at Copley Square on New Years Eve. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
3
“Wacky” Toddy Deitz performed tricks on a pogo stick during First Night festivities in Boston. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
4
Street performer Guy Collins (a.k.a. "The Groovy Guy") balanced a ball on his ear during his show at the First Night celebration at Copley Square. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
5
Silvina Cardoso, 84, of Dorchester (right) danced with Margarida Tavares from the Cape Verdean Adult Day Program in Dorchester during Seniors First Night at the Seaport World Trade Center. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
6
The Blue Hills Ski Area officially opened on Dec. 24, but a skier snuck in one run down the snow-covered hill, managing to get to the summit and skiing down a day early. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
7
A fan wore a Grinch mask during the Patriots vs. New York Jets game at Gillette Stadium on Dec. 24. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
8
A fan wearing a Santa suit during the Patriots game on Christmas Eve. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
9
Mackenzie Scherler, 9, (right) and her brother Eliott, 13, of Switzerland, took to the ice on the pond in the center of the Public Garden. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
10
The Boston Higashi School held its annual Winter Music Festival. Luke Palleschi, 4, dressed as Santa sang “Jingle Bells” along with other day care children. His mother, Janelle, is a teacher at the school. The school has a unique approach to teaching children with autism, incorporating arts and music into its programs. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
11
Rabbi Yosef Zaklo of Chabad of Downtown Boston at the 33rd Annual Menorah Lighting on the Boston Common on Dec. 25 (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
12
Steven Rose from Ice Effects worked on a shark that is part of a nautical themed piece of ice work to be on display in Boston for First Night. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
13
After her visit with Santa, Maelle Robillard, who is from Haiti, was left with a giant pile of gifts. Boston firefighters came to Shriners Hospital for Children with a ladder truck to visit the patients. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff)
14
Delainy Delagnes, 16, of San Francisco, skated at City Hall Plaza on Dec. 21. Delagnes was visiting family in Boston for the holidays. The venue includes a 11,000-square-foot skating path and other attractions. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
15
Higgins and Cooper walked with their owner, Pattie Berkey, on the Commonwealth Avenue Mall. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
16
Four-year-old Bella O’Neal waited for a bus at South Station on her journey from Connecticut to Maine to see her grandparents. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff)
17
Brittany Perez laughed after her aunt gave her a gentle push into her birthday cake during her 10th birthday party. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
18
Army Veteran Ronald Grey, 52, posed for a portrait in his new apartment at the New England Center and Home for Veterans in Boston on Dec. 24. Grey played the guitar in an Army band while serving. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
19
Someone added a googly eye to an advertisement on a bus stop along Boylston Street. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
20
A pedestrian ambled down Fountain Street in downtown Providence. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff)
21
Luis Navarro, 19, a student at Boston Day and Evening Academy, (left) and Erik Lazo, a student at Snowden International, chanted together as Boston High School students protested the election of Donald Trump. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
22
A small memorial was placed on the steps where Luis Fernando Orellana Ruano was found, during a vigil at Sartori Memorial Stadium in East Boston on Dec. 29. The vigil was held for youths killed in the community over the past year, most recently Orellana Ruano, 18, who was found stabbed at the stadium on Christmas Eve. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
23
Smoke poured from the site of a six-alarm fire in Charlestown on Bunker Hill Street. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
24
Ninety-four-year-old Pearl Harbor Veteran Robert A. Greenleaf was 19 years old when the Japanese attacked the island. He was attending Gunner’s Mate School at the time. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)
25
Susie Macrae participated in a candle-light vigil in response to swastikas painted on the Bromfield High School in Harvard. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
26
Fall was preserved by an icy morning frost gripping leaves that lay on the ground in Milton. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
27
Brandon Comeau, 10, of Rockland, pedaled a stationary bike to light a Christmas tree at “Boston Winter” on City Hall Plaza. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
28
The Kingian Nonviolence Training program was held for fifth-graders at the Lowell Elementary School. Students from the Watertown Middle School visited the classroom as Kingian trainers. Tim Connelly, 10, and other Lowell students “shake it up” as they applauded with their arms up and shaking. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
29
The 17th Annual Speedo Run was held to benefit the Play Ball foundation in Boston Dec. 12. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)
30
Jonah Carvalho, 4, of Dorchester was feeling a little shy in spite of his superpowers as he ducked behind a pole and took in the scene as more than 20 officers with the Cape Verdean Officers Association gathered at St. Patrick’s Church in Roxbury where they handed out 200 toys to 100 families. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
31
Senior Catherine Bechand, 21, held the twisted chair pose during a high-energy flow yoga class led by Walter Iwanicki in the chapel at the College of the Holy Cross. The college is updating and expanding its tradition of spiritual retreats, with the construction of a new retreat center near campus. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)
32
Near the entrance to the Christmas in the City party, Janayah Depina, 4, whispered to Princess Auroa (Cassie Bradbury). (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)
33
Harvey Greenberg, who has worked at M. Steinert Sons since 1971 and is blind, tuned a piano before the company’s move to the Park Plaza building on Dec. 16. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
34
From left, Jesus Barragan fileted a striped bass as Antero Texeira placed portions inside a container to be weighed and Dania Romero also cut filets at Stavis Seafoods in Boston. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
35
A dancer stretched inside the Sanctuary at Old Cambridge Baptist Church, one of 200 churches across the nation that offered sanctuary to refugees from El Salvador in the 1980s. Weeks before Trump takes office they’re considering doing it again, by making plans to protect immigrants from deportation. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
36
The large snowfall on Dec. 29 was great for ski resorts, and Wachusett Mountain ski resort was filled to the brim. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff)
37
A funeral Mass was held at St. Patrick Church for Falmouth High School hockey player James Lavin, 17, who died in a car accident along with another hockey player. His hockey teammates lined the outside of the church as football players carried the casket from the church at the end of the Mass. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
38
Shyan Mwai of Lowell High School in action during a game vs. Longmeadow High School on Dec. 13. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
39
Hurricanes goalie Cam Ward skated among snowflake lights being projected on the ice. The Boston Bruins hosted the Carolina Hurricanes in a regular season NHL hockey game at the TD Garden. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
40
When the Bruins Brad Marchand (not pictured) collided with goalie Tuukka Rask behind the net in the first period, it created an opening for the Islanders Anders Lee (27), and he took full advantage, as he reached his stick across Rask and slipped the puck over the line for a 1-0 New York lead. The Boston Bruins hosted the New York Islanders in a regular season NHL game at the TD Garden. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
41
Bishop Feehan’s Katherine Nelson (5) sailed over Braintree’s Isabella Toneti as she chased a first half loose ball. Braintree visited Bishop Feehan in a girl’s high school basketball game. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
42
Falmouth Clippers Samuel Koss tried to go up and over the Marblehead defenders on a second half carry. MIAA Super Bowls: Division 2A Falmouth vs. Marblehead at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
43
Xaverian’s Langston Puller looked on with his team down by two touchdowns in the second quarter of the Division 1 Super Bowl against Everett. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
44
Duxbury quarterback Bobby Maimaron (10) was at the center of the Dragons celebration after they defeated Falmouth for the D2 MIAA Super Bowl championship. Division 2 Shrewsbury vs. Duxbury at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
