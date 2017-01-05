Philippines antidrug crackdown
Since he took office last June, President Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines has launched a nationwide antidrug campaign that has so far reportedly led to the deaths of more than 6,000 people, who were allegedly killed in police raids or at the hands of vigilante groups. National and international human rights groups have condemned the campaign and called on Duterte to stop the extrajudicial killings and ensure the protection and rights of people who use drugs. According to media reports, Duterte has rejected that the killings constituted a “crime against humanity”. Filipino presidential spokesperson, Ernesto Abella, while speaking on the administration’s accomplishment over the first six months of its crackdown on drug dealers and cartels, said that President Duterte’s anticrime campaign had resulted in the surrender of more than 900,000 drug addicts and the confiscation of billions of worth of illicit drugs. Abella added that the government had come to regard drugs not only as a national security threat but also a “public health issue” which resulted in the building of rehabilitation facilities all over the country.--By European Pressphoto Agency
Bystanders look on as funeral parlor workers prepare to transport the body of an alleged drug user who was shot down by unidentified men in Mandaluyong City, east of Manila, on Nov. 21, 2016. (Mark R. Cristino/EPA)
A Filipino woman cries during a drug buy bust operation at a slum area in Manila on Sept. 30, 2016. (Francis R. Malasig/EPA)
Police investigators gather evidence after a police operation against illegal drugs in Navotas City, north of Manila, on Oct. 25, 2016. (Mark R. Cristino/EPA)
The son of a slain alleged drug pusher rests with relatives during a wake on Christmas Eve in Mandaluyong City, east of Manila. (Mark R. Cristino/EPA)
A police investigator takes a picture of a man allegedly involved in drug dealing or consumption on a street after he was shot down by an unidentified gunman on Christmas Eve in Manila. (Mark R. Cristino/EPA)
A Filipino boy looks on as mourners burry the coffin of a slain alleged drug dealer, who was allegedly killed in a police operation against illegal drugs, during burial rites at a cemetery in Manila on Oct. 9, 2016. (Francis R. Malasig/EPA)
An armed Filipino member of the Special Weapons and Tactics Team stands guard as children look on during an antidrug operation at an informal settlers community in Pasig City, east of Manila, on Nov. 9, 2016. (Francis R. Malasig/EPA)
An operative from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency mixes chemicals during the destruction of seized materials and paraphernalia used for manufacturing shabu, a cheap form of methamphetamine, at a warehouse in Valenzuela City, north of Manila on Dec. 8, 2016. (Francis R. Malasig/EPA)
A Filipino policeman speaks to residents sitting on the ground after they were rounded up for verification by the police during an antidrug operation at an informal settlers community in Pasig City. (Francis R. Malasig/EPA)
Malaysian national Nasir Uddin Bin Mohd Hasnan, an alleged drug courier, covers his face after his arrest for allegedly smuggling cocaine at the Bureau of Customs in Pasay City, south of Manila, on Nov. 16, 2016. (Francis R. Malasig/EPA)
A Filipino elderly woman reacts as she sees a dead body after a police operation against illegal drugs in Manila, on Nov. 10, 2016. (Francis R. Malasig/EPA)
Filipinos arrested during a drug buy bust operation wait to be brought to a police station for verification at a slum area in Manila on Sept. 30, 2016. (Francis R. Malasig/EPA)
Filipino relatives of a slain alleged drug dealer, who was allegedly killed in a police operation against illegal drugs, mourn during burial rites at a cemetery in Manila on Oct. 9, 2016. (Francis R. Malasig/EPA)
A view of an over crowded prison cell at Quezon City Jail, one of the country's most congested jails, in Quezon City, east of Manila on Oct. 17, 2016. (Francis R. Malasig/EPA)
A police investigator assists a police officer with a flash light at a crime scene investigation in Navotas City, north of Manila on Oct. 25, 2016. (Mark R. Cristino/EPA)
Funeral parlor workers carry the body of an alleged drug user who was shot down by unidentified men in Mandaluyong City, east of Manila on Nov. 21, 2016. (Mark R. Cristino/EPA)
A man plays with a toy gun outside the wake of alleged drug pushers on Christmas Eve in Mandaluyong City, east of Manila. (Mark R. Cristino/EPA)
Kimberly (left), the mother of Kristine Joy Sailog, mourns at her daughter's wake after the girl was killed by stray bullets on Christmas Eve in Binan, Laguna, south of Manila. (Mark R. Cristino/EPA)
