Dakar Rally 2017

France's Adrien Van Beveren races his Yamaha motorcycle at the end of the second stage of the Dakar Rally, between Resistencia and San Miguel de Tucuman, Argentina, on Jan. 3. The race started in Paraguay and will pass through Bolivia before finishing in Argentina. (Martin Mejia/Associated Press)

A girl stands in front of the vehicle of Sheikh Khalid Al Qassimi during the sixth stage of the competition between Oruro and La Paz, which was cancelled due to extreme weather. (David Fernandez/EPA)

A biker competes during the eleventh stage between San Juan and Rio Cuarto, in Argentina, on Jan. 13. (Frank Fife/AFP/Getty Images)

Russia's truck driver Eduard Nikolaev, co-drivers Evgeny Yakolev and Vladimir Rybakov compete in the tenth stage between Chilecito and San Juan, Argentina. (Frank Fife/AFP/Getty Images)

Ricky Brabec of the United States and HRC Honda Rally Team rides a CRF 450 Rally Honda bike in the Elite ASO during the third stage between San Miguel de Tucuman and San Salvador de Jujuy on Jan. 4. (Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Zimbabwean rally driver Conrad Rautenbach and South African copilot Robert Howie of Toyota in action during the seventh stage between La Paz and Uyuni, Bolivia. (David Fernandez/EPA)

Milan Engel of the Czech Republic and KTM rides a 450 Rally Replica KTM bike in the Class 2.1 Super Production next to Rodney Faggotter of Australia and Yamaha Yamalube Official Rally Team on his WRF 450 Yamaha bike in the Class 2.1 Super Production during the fourth stage between San Salvador de Jujuy, Argentina and Tupiza, Bolivia, on Jan. 5. (Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Axel Dutrie of France and Yamaha AL Desert rides a YFZR 450 Yamaha quad bike during the seventh stage between La Paz and Uyuni on Jan. 9. (Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Peugeot's French driver Sebastien Loeb and co-driver Daniel Elena from Monaco (foreground) overtake Peugeot's French driver Stephane Peterhansel and co-driver Jean Paul Cottret of France during the eleventh stage between San Juan and Rio Cuarto, Argentina. (Frank Fife/AFP/Getty Images)

Bruno Da Costa of France and Yamaha HFP cleans mud from the mirrors of his Quaddy 700 Raptor Yamaha quad bike as he prepares to depart the camp after the sixth stage between Oruro and La Paz that was cancelled due to weather condtitons on Jan. 7. (Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

People watch driver Yazeed Al Rajhi, of Saudi Arabia, and co-driver Timo Gottschalk, of Germany, race their Mini during the first stage of the Dakar Rally between Asuncion, Paraguay and Resistencia, Argentina, on Jan. 2. (Martin Mejia/Associated Press)

David Pabiska of the Czech Republic and KTM Barth Racing rides a 450 Rally Replica KTM bike in the Class 2.2 Marathon during the eighth stage between Uyuni, Bolivia and Salta, Argentina, on Jan. 10. (Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Peugeot's driver Stephane Peterhansel and his co-driver Jean Paul Cottret of France and quad driver Zdenek Tuma of the Czech Republic compete in the tenth stage between Chilecito and San Juan, Argentina. (Frank Fife/AFP/Getty Images)

A biker rides during the fourth stage between San Salvador de Jujuy and Tupiza, Bolivia, on Jan. 5. (Frank Fife/AFP/Getty Images)

Driver Ronan Chabot and Gilles Pillot, during the second stage between Resistencia and Tucuman, Argentina, on Jan 3. (David Fernandez/EPA)

Airat Mardeev of Russia drives his Renault truck during the tenth stage in Alto Jague, La Rioja, Argentina, on Jan. 12. (Nicolas Aguilera/EPA)

Spain's Sherco Tvs motorbike rider Juan Pedrero Garcia pours water over his head after finishing the second stage of the Dakar Rally between Resistencia and San Miguel de Tucuman, Argentina, on Jan. 3. (Martin Mejia/Associated Press)

Stephan Schott of Germany and Mini X-Raid drives with co-driver Paulo Fiuza of Portugal in the ALL 4 Racing Mini car in the Class T1.2 4x4 Tout-Terrain Modifies Diesel during the seventh stage between La Paz and Uyuni in Bolivia. (Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Peugeot's French pilot Cyril Despres works on his car at the bivouac in Uyuni, Bolivia after the seventh stage. (Frank Fife/AFP/Getty Images)

France's Adrien Van Beveren falls down with his Yamaha during the seventh stage between La Paz and Uyuni, Bolivia, on Jan. 9. (Frank Fife/AFP/Getty Images)

Peugeot driver Romain Dumas and his co-driver Alain Guehennec of France got stuck during the seventh stage between La Paz and Uyuni, Bolivia, on Jan. 9. (Frank Fife/AFP/Getty Images)

Suzuki car driver Tim Coronel, of the Netherlands, is covered in dirt after completing the second stage of the Dakar Rally, between Resistencia and San Miguel de Tucuman, Argentina, on Jan. 3. The race started in Paraguay and will pass through Bolivia before ending in Argentina. (Martin Mejia/Associated Press)

Peugeot's driver Stephane Peterhansel and co-driver Jean Paul Cottret, both of France, race during stage eight between Uyuni, Bolivia and Salta, Argentina. (Frank Fife/AFP/Getty Images )

Sam Sunderland of Great Britain and KTM rides a 450 Rally Replica KTM bike in the Elite ASO during stage eleven between San Juan and Rio Cuarto Argentina on Jan. 13. (Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Argentine Mini's driver Orlando Terranova and co-driver Andreas Schulz of Germany compete in the tenth stage between Chilecito and San Juan, Argentina, on Jan. 12. (Frank Fife/AFP/Getty Images)

Czech, Martin Maci,k during the eleventh stage of the rally between San Juan and Rio Cuarto, Argentina, on Jan. 13. (Nicolas Aguilera/EPA)

KTM's Australian biker Tod Smith rests at the bivouac in Chilecito, Argentina, on Jan. 11. A massive mudslide in northwestern Argentina that killed two people and forced more than 1,000 to evacuate has led Dakar Rally organizers to cancel the ninth stage. (Frank Fife/AFP/Getty Images)

Spanish biker Joan Barreda Bort powers his Honda during the third stage between San Miguel de Tucuman and San Salvador de Jujuy Argentina on Jan. 4. (Frank Fife/AFP/Getty Images)

Nicolas Fuchs of Peru and HRX Wevers Sport drives with co-driver Fernando Mussano of Argentina in the Ford HRX car in the Class T1.1 4x4 Tout-Terrain Modifies Essence during the eighth stage between Uyuni, Bolivia and Salta, Argentina on Jan. 10. (Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Vaidotas Zala of Lithuania and SEAT Bee Dakar and his co-driver Saulius Jurgelenas of Lithuania jump in front of their Leon Seat car on the podium during a presentation of the competitors on Jan. 1. (Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Spectators cheer as Jose Julian Kozac of Argentina and KTM Propia rides a 450 KTM bike during stage five of the 2017 Dakar Rally between Tupiza and Oruro Bolivia on Jan. 6. (Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

The 12-stage Dakar Rally is traveling through Paraguay, Bolivia, and Argentina via motorcycle, quad bike, car, or truck over extreme terrain. Competitors and support crews come from around the world to challenge their mechanical, driving, and orienteering skills. The race wraps up tomorrow in Buenos Aires, Argentina after covering the more than 5,450-miles. --By Lloyd Young

