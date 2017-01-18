Daily Life: January 2017

Based on what you've read recently, you might be interested in theses stories

A lone skater makes their way along the Rideau Canal Skateway shortly before sunrise on Jan. 15 in Ottawa. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via Associated Press)

Drummers pose after performing "A Flourish of Hundreds Drums" in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Jan. 8. In the event, a total of 388 drummers performed together the 24 Festive Drums, a popular performance in Malaysia in which groups of drummers beat 24 drums that represent 24 solar terms in the lunar calendar. The drumming, part of the Malaysian Chinese culture, has its origins in the drums performed in harvest festivals in China. (Lim Huey Teng/Associated Press)

An Egyptian tourist observes the view from a boat in front of Heisa Island, Aswan, southern Egypt. With the once-thriving tourism industry in Egypt declining, there has been smaller crowds visiting islands and ancient sites. (Nariman El-Mofty/Associated Press)

A local fisherman walks on a frozen, snow-covered lake near small town Ignalina, some 120km (74,5 miles) north of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania, on Jan. 15. (Mindaugas Kulbis/Associated Press)

A man wearing a Ded Moroz (also known as Santa Claus, or Grandfather Frost) costume swims in icy water in the Neva River, as he an his friends celebrate Old New Year in St.Petersburg, Russia, on Jan. 14. Russian people celebrate so-called Old New Year, which comes on Jan. 14 under the Julian calendar formerly used by Russia and still observed by its Orthodox Church. For most Russians the Old New Year is just a way to prolong the New Year's celebrations. (Dmitri Lovetsky/Associated Press)

A visitor is illuminated by various lights in the "Winter Lights" exhibition in the Palmengarten Park in Frankfurt, Germany, on Jan. 15. (Michael Probst/Associated Press)

A bride walks to the altar during her wedding at the San Jose or Altar de Oro church in the Casco Viejo neighborhood of Panama City on Jan. 7. Casco Viejo is the old colonial district of Panama City, with cobblestone streets and distinct colonial buildings. (Arnulfo Franco/Associated Press)

Two raccoons hesitate to climb down a power pole on W. Maple Ave in Orange, Calif., due to a barking dog on Jan. 6. (Ken Steinhardt/The Orange County Register via Associated Press)

Mohammed Bakr sells potato chips and roasted nuts to people visiting the fishing harbor in Gaza City on Jan. 17. Mohammed says he earns 10 to 15 Shekels a day to spend on his family. (Hatem Moussa/Associated Press)

A Syrian boy chops wood in the rebel-held town of Douma, on the eastern outskirts of the capital Damascus on Jan 9. (Abd Doumany/AFP/Getty Images)

Members of the Miami Central High School marching band perform during a parade honoring Martin Luther King Jr., on Jan. 16 in the Liberty City neighborhood of Miami. (Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press)

A young woman plays violin to collect money in front of Mikhailovsky Cathedral frescos in downtown Kiev, Ukraine, on Jan. 17. (Sergey Dolzhenko/EPA)

Two skiers make their way across a ski run on Mt. Disney at Sugar Bowl ski resort where gusts of wind-blown powder freeze in the surrounding trees on Jan. 13 in Norden, Calif. (Randy Pench/The Sacramento Bee via Associated Press)

A couple cross a bridge as the sun sets at the King Juan Carlos public park in Madrid on Jan. 12. (Francisco Seco/Associated Press)

A woman walks up the steps decorated ahead of the Chinese New Year festival in Beijing on Jan. 12. The Chinese Lunar New Year is the most important holiday for Chinese and hundreds of millions are expected to return to their hometown to spend the new year with their family and relatives. (Ng Han Guan/Associated Press)

A North Korean traffic police woman dressed in winter uniform stands on duty at a road intersection on Jan. 10 in Pyongyang, North Korea. (Wong Maye-E)

A group of bedouin boys ride their bikes near the Dudaim landfill site near Beer Sheva, southern Israel on Jan. 10. (Oded Balilty/Associated Press)

Palestinians jump on the beach during the sunset in Gaza City on Jan. 10. (Mahmud Hams/AFP/Getty Images)

A coating of snow covers the Columbia-Montour Area Vocational-Technical School baseball, left, and softball fields on Jan. 10 in Lime Ridge, Pa. (Jimmy May/Bloomsburg Press Enterprise via Associated Press)

A small boy pretends to be a Jedi knight of Star Wars as he stands in front of a lamp during the exhibition "Winter Lights" in he Palmengarten Park in Frankfurt, Germany, on Jan. 15. (Michael Probst/Associated Press)

Tourists take selfie photographs as they visit the Byzantine-era Hagia Sophia, one of Istanbul's main tourist attractions, in the historic Sultanahmet district in Istanbul, on Jan. 4. Tourism is one of the major industries for Turkey, although the number of tourists is reported to be dramatically down from normal levels. (Emrah Gurel/Associated Press)

A man walks at the frozen waterfalls of Mirusha near the village of Lapceve on Jan. 9 in Kosovo. (Arment Nimani/AFP/Getty Images)

A man covered with lubricating oil holds a coconut as he takes part in a coconut ball possession game during a fair on the occasion of the 69th anniversary of Myanmar's Independence Day in Yangon on Jan. 4. Myanmar, also known as Burma, was colonized by Britain and became an independent republic in 1948. (Lynn Bo Bo/EPA)

A Thai nurse cares for babies, born in the new year, dressed in chicken suits at the nursery room of Paolo Chockchai 4 Hospital, in Bangkok, Thailand, on Jan. 3. The hospital dressed up newborn babies in chicken suits as a way to celebrate the Year of the Chicken. (Narong Sangnak/EPA)

A fisherman lights a bonfire early in the morning before the fishing begins at Dojran lake in the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia on Jan. 4. Dojran lake provides 90 percent of the fish that Macedonian orthodox believers eat during the Christmas fasting. Fifteen years ago the Dojran lake was on the verge of ecological disaster because it was running out of water and the flora and fauna in it was dying out, but a canal providing new streams of water was made and brought the lake back to life. (Georgi Licovski/EPA)

A man breaks the ice before swimming in the frozen Ada Ciganlija Lake in Belgrade, Serbia, on Jan. 1. (Darko Vojinovic)

An East Timorese girl plays swing on a truck at Taibesi traditional market in Dili, East Timor, also known as Timor Leste, on Jan. 18. (Antonio Dasiparu/EPA)

A child is silhouetted against water falling from a fountain outside the Lisbon Oceanarium in Portugal on Jan. 17. (Vadim Ghirda/Associated Press)

Mckenna Zamboni, 9, is all smiles as she sleds down the hill at Osceola Park in Pittsfield, Mass. on Jan. 1. (Gillian Jones/The Berkshire Eagle via Associated Press)

Puli Gin-Gin runs in the snow in its garden in Lautertal, southern Germany, on Jan. 5. Pulis are Hungarian sheepdogs and rarely seen in Germany. (Michael Probst/Associated Press)

For this edition of our look at daily life we share images from Serbia, East Timor, Portugal, Germany, United States, and other countries from around the world. --By Lloyd Young

