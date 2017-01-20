The inauguration of President Donald Trump

Based on what you've read recently, you might be interested in theses stories

US President Donald Trump pumps his fist after addressing the crowd during his swearing-in ceremony on Jan. 20 at the US Capitol in Washington. (Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images)

US President Donald Trump (left) says goodbye to former President Barack Obama before Obama's departure from the US Capitol after Trump's inauguration ceremonies. (Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images)

Anthony Messina of Brooklyn, N.Y., stands on the National Mall in Washington before the inauguration of Donald Trump. (John Minchillo/Associated Press)

President-elect Donald Trump is greeted by US President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama as he arrives at the White House on Jan. 20. (Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images)

The crowd starts to fill the National Mall as the sun rises before the swearing in of Donald Trump as the 45th President of the Untied State during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the US Capitol in Washington. (Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press)

President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama watch as President-elect Donald Trump's motorcade arrives at the White House prior to his inauguration in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch/Pool)

Young members of the National Cathedral Choir wait below the Capitol dome before the swearing-in ceremony of US President-elect Donald Trump. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)

People gather on the National Mall a short time before Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th President of the United States. (Erik S. Lesser/EPA)

A man is washed with water after being sprayed by police pepper spray during an anti-Trump demonstration on Jan. 20 in Washington. Protesters attempted to block an entrance to the inauguration ceremony. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Police help people who try to attend the inauguration parade but are blocked by demonstrators sitting down at 10th Street near Pennsylvania Avenue hoping to prevent spectators from reaching one of the entrances to the parade route. (Astrid Riecken/EPA)

Police use pepper spray on protesters in Washington in a chaotic confrontation blocks from Donald Trump's inauguration as protesters registered their rage against the new president. (Mark Tenally/Associated Press)

Raindrops gather on the head of Stephen Glinn as he waits on the National Mall in Washington Jan. 20 before the presidential inauguration of Donald Trump. (John Minchillo/Associated Press)

Tiffany Trump (left) and Ivanka Trump arrive on the West Front of the US Capitol on Jan. 20. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and former US President Bill Clinton arrive on the West Front of the US Capitol on Jan. 20 in Washington. Donald Trump took the first ceremonial steps before being sworn in as the 45th president of the United States Friday, ushering in a new political era that has been cheered and feared in equal measure. (Win McNamee/AFP/Getty Images)

President-elect Donald J. Trump arrives to be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States on Jan. 20. (Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA)

US President Donald Trump acknowledges his family after taking the oath of allegiance during his swearing-in ceremony as former President Barack Obama and former Vice-President Joe Biden applaud. (Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images)

US Vice President Mike Pence hugs his son Michael as Karen Pence watches during the Presidential Inauguration at the US Capitol in Washington. (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)

President-elect Donald Trump waits to step out onto the portico for his Presidential Inauguration at the US Capitol in Washington on Jan. 20. (Patrick Semansky/Associated Press)

Staff and visitors at the JFK Library gather to watch Donlad Trump's inauguration in Smith Hall. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)

During the projected ceremony Jamal Chalas, right, has words for a concerned Deina Lopes. Students at the Boston International Newcomers Academy watched the swearing in of Donald Trump, as the 45th president of the United States. The school's schedule for the day was turned into lessons, workshops and activities focusing on democracy and cultural identity. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)

Barber Lisa Deschenes (left) and shop owner Rossie Curran watch the inauguration of US President Donald Trump on television at the Windham Barbershop in Windham, NH. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)

Dusty-Scott Dunton (second from right) , Fitzwilliam, NH, was accompanied by his dogs, Sissy and Buck-A-Boo while watching President Donald Trump take the oath of office on television at the Toy Town Pub in Winchendon, Mass. Dunton said he voted for trump because, "I was afraid Hillary would put us into debt. We need a stronger mind in there, I think he can save us.” (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

A man stands in protest by himself on an overpass that spans the Mass. Pike in Hopkinton, on the morning of Donald Trump's inauguration. (JohnTlumacki/Globe Staff)

President Donald Trump leaves after being sworn in followed by first lady Melania Trump on the West Front of the US Capitol. (Win McNamee/Pool)

People gather on the National Mall for the inauguration of President Donald Trump at the US Capitol in Washington. (Todd Heisler/The New York Times)

US President-elect Donald Trump's wife holds a Bible as Trump is sworn in as President on Jan. 20. (Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images)

US President Donald Trump arrives on the West Front of the US Capitol for his inauguration ceremony. (Win McNamee/Pool)

US President Donald Trump supporters react on the National Mall to the inauguration of Donald Trump on Jan. 20. Washington and the entire world have watched the transfer of the United States presidency from Barack Obama to US President Donald Trump, the 45th president. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

The helicopter carrying former US President Barack Obama and MIchelle Obama departs the US Capitol after inauguration ceremonies on Jan. 20, (Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images)

First Lady Melania Trump, US President Donald Trump, US Vice President Mike Pence and Karen Pence wave goodbye to Barack and Michelle Obama on the West Front of the US Capitol in Washington. (Rob Carr / Pool)

US President Donald Trump delivers his inaugural address on at the US Capitol in Washington, D.C. (Ricky Cariot/Pool)

Police pepper spray anti-Trump protesters during clashes with police in Washington. Masked, black-clad protesters carrying anarchist flags smashed windows and scuffled with riot police Friday in downtown Washington, blocks away from the route of the parade in honor of newly sworn-in President Donald Trump. (Jewel Samad/AFP/Getty Images)

Riot police hold a line against protesters attempting to block an entrance to the National Mall as they rally against the inauguration of Donald Trump as the nation’s 45th president. (Victor J. Blue/The New York Times)

A group who travelled all the way from Gilman, Minnesota celebrates as Donald Trump takes the oath of office. (Chris Usher/EPA)

President Donald Trump, former President Barack Obama, Vice President Mike Pence and former Vice President Joe Biden walk down the steps at the US Capitol after the inauguration ceremonie. (Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images)

People look on and listen as President Donald Trump delivers his inaugural address at the US Capitol in Washington, D.C. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States. (Ricky Carioti /Pool)

President Donald Trump waves after taking the oath of office as his wife Melania holds the Bible, and Tiffany Trump looks out to the crowd. (Jim Bourg/Pool)

Abigail Perlman, wife of Sen. Roy Blunt, R- Mo., from left, first lady Melania Trump, and Vice President Mike Pence, stand as President Donald Trump is called for a toast, during the inaugural luncheon at the Statuary Hall in the Capitol. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/Associated Press)

President Donald Trump is joined by the Congressional leadership and his family before formally signing his cabinet nominations into law, in the President's Room of the Senate, at the Capitol in Washington. (J. Scott Applewhite/Pool)

The US Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps marches during the Inaugural Parade on Jan. 20. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Supporters cheer as the presidential limousine drives up Pennsylvania Avenue to the White House surrounded by security detail after inauguration ceremonies. (Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump waves as he walks with first lady Melania Trump during the inauguration parade on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington. (Evan Vucci/Pool)

US President Donald Trump walks with his wife Melania and son Barron to the White House as the presidential inaugural parade winds through the nation's capital. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)

US President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and their families watch a member of the Talladega College marching band perform during the Inaugural Parade. (Patrick Smith//Getty Images)

Donald Trump, who upended American politics and energized voters angry with Washington, was sworn in today as the 45th president of the United States, putting Republicans back in control of the White House for the first time in eight years.

In this blog: Big Picture

The inauguration of President Donald Trump Donald Trump, who upended American politics and energized voters angry with Washington, was sworn in today as the 45th president of the United States GO TO ENTRY

Daily Life: January 2017 For this edition of our look at daily life we share images from Serbia, East Timor, Portugal, Germany, United States, and other countries from around the world. GO TO ENTRY

Dakar Rally 2017 The 12-stage Dakar Rally is traveling through Paraguay, Bolivia, and Argentina via motorcycle, quad bike, car, or truck over extreme terrain. GO TO ENTRY

Bear Ears Buttes in Utah Known as Bear Ears for the pair of purple buttes at the region’s center, the newly proclaimed 1.9 million-acre National Monument will preserve a photographer’s checklist of high-desert drama: spires, bridges, canyons. Yet the region’s true distinction is not its topography, but its cultural significance; perhaps no place in America is as rich with ancient Native American sites as Bear Ears. GO TO ENTRY

Philippines antidrug crackdown Since he took office last June, President Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines, has launched a nationwide antidrug campaign that has so far reportedly led to the deaths of more than 6,000 people, who were allegedly killed in police raids or at the hands of vigilante groups. GO TO ENTRY

Globe photos of the month, December 2016 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month GO TO ENTRY

The best Boston Globe photos of 2016 Globe staff photographers share their most memorable pictures from the year, and the stories behind them. GO TO ENTRY

The year 2016 in pictures: Part II Photographs from July to December on a range of topics from around the world. GO TO ENTRY

The year 2016 in pictures: Part I Photographs from January to June on a range of topics from around the world. GO TO ENTRY

Amazing animals 2016 A collection of images depicting many types of creatures around the world. GO TO ENTRY

The evolving ice of Antarctica NASA’s Operation IceBridge has been studying how polar ice has evolved over the past eight years and conducted a set of 12-hour research flights over West Antarctica at the start of the melt season. Researchers have used the IceBridge data to observe that the West Antarctic Ice Sheet may be in a state of irreversible decline directly contributing to rising sea levels. NASA and University of California, Irvine (UCI) researchers have recently detected the speediest ongoing Western Antarctica glacial retreat rates ever observed. GO TO ENTRY

Becoming Santa At the Charles W. Howard Santa Claus School in Midland, Michigan, some two hundred Santas and Mrs. Clauses came from across the United States, Canada, Denmark and Norway to learn wood toy-making, brush up on storytelling skills, drive sleighs, feed reindeer and, most importantly, spread the Christmas spirit. GO TO ENTRY

Battle for Aleppo After weeks of heavy fighting, regime forces pushed to take the last of the Syrian city of Aleppo. Thousands evacuated the devastated city, and the UN accused Assad forces of executing civilians as they closed in on the rebel-controlled areas. A cease fire was reached, but then broken, leaving 50 thousand civilians trapped as fighting continues. GO TO ENTRY

Winter is coming A look at wintry weather across the globe ahead of the start of the season that is fast approaching. GO TO ENTRY

Pearl Harbor 75th Anniversary Thousands gathered in Hawaii today, 75 years after the attack that drew the United States into World War II. GO TO ENTRY

Fidel Castro: polarizing icon People mourned and celebrated the death of the controversial and revolutionary leader of Cuba, Fidel Castro. Portraits of Castro appeared everywhere this week: in Cuban homes and streets, and in the hands of people around the world. GO TO ENTRY

Globe photos of the month, November 2016 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month, including the presidential election, pipeline protests at Standing Rock, N.D., and Thanksgiving Day football games. GO TO ENTRY

Art for the public A look at how artists around the world are transforming shared spaces. Photographers captured recent exhibitions and permanent works on display in various locations for all to experience. GO TO ENTRY

Training Afghanistan’s women soldiers Kabul’s military training academy is churning out classes of enthusiastic women to serve in Afghanistan’s army, but the realities of rising violence and a conservative society make the future for the young recruits far from certain. GO TO ENTRY

Signs of reaction Emotions run high after the presidential election, as Americans and the world react to the outcome. Protests have erupted throughout the country as the nation becomes increasingly divided in the wake of Donald Trump’s victory. GO TO ENTRY

Election Day 2016 Americans head to the polls today across the nation to select the next president, other political seats, and a number of ballot questions. As day turned to night, the country witnessed a presidential election for the ages with Donald Trump becoming elected president. GO TO ENTRY

Spain’s “Pueblos Blancos” Dazzling clusters of cube-shaped houses perched on top of Andalusia’s olive tree-studded mountains, the “Pueblos Blancos”, or white villages, are named for the lime wash the buildings are painted with to keep the interiors cool. GO TO ENTRY

Globe photos of the month, October 2016 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month, including Halloween, fall color, life in the Theater District, and the end of the David Ortiz era. GO TO ENTRY

Autumn brilliance Photographers around the world capture colorful scenes of fall. Foliage transforms our landscapes into a sea of vibrant hues, as the seasonal light sets it aglow. GO TO ENTRY

Traveling back in time on the Mattapan trolley The trolleys that rolled out of Worcester’s Pullman-Standard factory in 1944 and 1945 are still rolling, seven decades later, along Boston’s most scenic commute GO TO ENTRY

The battle to recapture Mosul Iraqi and Kurdish forces have begun a military offensive to take back the ISIS-controlled city of Mosul. Leaders say liberating this city will be difficult and could take months. More than a million civilians are thought to be trapped in the city that was captured by ISIS two years ago. GO TO ENTRY

Boston’s Theatre District Photographer Craig Walker recently spent time documenting the scene in Boston’s lively Theatre District. At the edge of diverse neighborhoods, the area is full of art, entertainment, and history. Many walks of life cross paths on the streets that are home to a bustling nightlife. GO TO ENTRY

Farm to table meals The fruits and veggies served to the homeless residents of Boston’s Pine Street Inn are usually grocery store cast-offs. But the Cambridge nonprofit Food For Free is now growing produce at a Lincoln farm specifically for the Pine Street Inn, which means copious quantities of kale, beets, and other fresh veggies for shelter guests. GO TO ENTRY

Hurricane Matthew Hurricane Matthew, the most powerful Atlantic storm in nearly a decade, left a path of destruction over the Caribbean and the southern US. Hundreds have been killed, and it is feared that Haiti suffered catastrophic damage. GO TO ENTRY

Globe photos of the month, September 2016 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month, including Boston Light turning 300yrs old, remembering the September 11th attacks, Allston Christmas, and the start of the Patriots regular season GO TO ENTRY

Farewell Big Papi Boston, MA - 10-10-16 - ALDS Game 3 - Fenway Park - Cleveland at Red Sox - David Ortiz salutes the fans after the loss. (John Tlumacki/Globe staff) GO TO ENTRY

Oktoberfest 2016 The taps are open at the world’s biggest beer festival in Germany that runs until Oct. 3. The event dates to 1810, when Crown Prince Ludwig married Princess Therese and the people of Munich were invited to attend the festivities. GO TO ENTRY

South Africa motorbike racing Not far from the refurbished F1 race track of Kyalami in Johannesburg, South Africa is a small, virtually dirt race track that attracts only the brave and rare ‘petrol heads’ on some Sundays to race against each other in the hot sun for bragging rights and a trophy. GO TO ENTRY

Paralympics 2016 Competing at many of the same Rio venues as participants in the summer Olympics, more than 4,000 athletes from 170 plus nations are taking part in the first edition of the South American Paralympic Games. GO TO ENTRY

Back to school A look at children around the world heading off to school after their summer break. GO TO ENTRY

Globe photos of the month, August 2016 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month, including the Marshfield Fair, Red Bull Flugtag competition, a puppy swim, and the Caribbean Carnival Parade in Dorchester. GO TO ENTRY

A camp of care Finding safe, enriching, and affordable summer camp for typical children is often a challenge for parents. But for children with complex physical, behavioral, and intellectual needs, that search is even more difficult. At Franciscan Children’s in Brighton, several weeks of summer camps are offered so that children and families feel supported year round. GO TO ENTRY

Ghosts from a failed system As part of the Spotlight team report on mental illness, Boston Globe photographer Suzanne Kreiter toured the abandoned hospital. “I know that technically these photographs have no people in them,” Kreiter says, “but they’re all right there. All these images contain the ghosts of the people who need our help the most.” GO TO ENTRY

Deadly earthquake hits Italy Search and rescue crews are using whatever they can to locate survivors from a magnitude 6.2 earthquake that reduced three central Italian towns to rubble early today. GO TO ENTRY

Flooding in Louisiana Louisiana continues to deal with the disastrous affects of historic flooding that killed at least 17 and destroyed about 60,000 homes. GO TO ENTRY

Family fun and nostalgia on New England’s beaches Jenny Gouthro, 12, of Salem, New Hampshire, works her back handspring at Old Orchard Beach in Maine. GO TO ENTRY

Remembering Hurricane Bob Twenty five years ago Hurricane Bob swept through New England this week leaving six dead in Connecticut and causing $680 million in damage in Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island. Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island were the hardest hit by the Category 2 storm, said the National Weather Service office in Taunton. GO TO ENTRY

Golden moments in Rio More than halfway through the Summer Olympic games in Rio, over 150 gold medals have been awarded. Here are some of the winners whose performances during competition earned them the top spot on the podium. GO TO ENTRY

Farmer Olympics in Vermont With the world’s attention focused on the Olympic Games in Brazil, a decidedly different type of competition was held in a small corner of New England, as farmers took to the field for the second annual Farmer Olympics in Vershire, Vt. GO TO ENTRY

Gang of Christ in Mexico In the troubled fringes of the northern Mexican city of Monterrey, an aspiring priest is using his faith to reach out to young gang members and at-risk youth, and bring them into his “Gang of Christ.” Less than 200 kilometers from the United States border, Monterrey is a wealthy city of corporate trailblazers. GO TO ENTRY

Rio Olympic Games Opening Ceremonies The Rio Olympic Games officially got underway Friday night with Opening Ceremonies at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. The Games are being held for the first time in South America, and more than 11,000 athletes from over 200 countries will be competing. GO TO ENTRY

Cod and community rebound in Newfoundland In Newfoundland, where tens of thousands of people lost their jobs after the Canadian government banned the fishing of cod in 1992, there’s something new in the salty air of many of the island’s old, neglected fishing towns. GO TO ENTRY