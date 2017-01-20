The inauguration of President Donald Trump
Donald Trump, who upended American politics and energized voters angry with Washington, was sworn in today as the 45th president of the United States, putting Republicans back in control of the White House for the first time in eight years.
1
US President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and their families watch a member of the Talladega College marching band perform during the Inaugural Parade. (Patrick Smith//Getty Images)
2
US President Donald Trump walks with his wife Melania and son Barron to the White House as the presidential inaugural parade winds through the nation's capital. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)
3
President Donald Trump waves as he walks with first lady Melania Trump during the inauguration parade on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington. (Evan Vucci/Pool)
4
Supporters cheer as the presidential limousine drives up Pennsylvania Avenue to the White House surrounded by security detail after inauguration ceremonies. (Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images)
5
The US Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps marches during the Inaugural Parade on Jan. 20. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
6
President Donald Trump is joined by the Congressional leadership and his family before formally signing his cabinet nominations into law, in the President's Room of the Senate, at the Capitol in Washington. (J. Scott Applewhite/Pool)
7
Abigail Perlman, wife of Sen. Roy Blunt, R- Mo., from left, first lady Melania Trump, and Vice President Mike Pence, stand as President Donald Trump is called for a toast, during the inaugural luncheon at the Statuary Hall in the Capitol. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/Associated Press)
8
President Donald Trump waves after taking the oath of office as his wife Melania holds the Bible, and Tiffany Trump looks out to the crowd. (Jim Bourg/Pool)
9
People look on and listen as President Donald Trump delivers his inaugural address at the US Capitol in Washington, D.C. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States. (Ricky Carioti /Pool)
10
President Donald Trump, former President Barack Obama, Vice President Mike Pence and former Vice President Joe Biden walk down the steps at the US Capitol after the inauguration ceremonie. (Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images)
11
A group who travelled all the way from Gilman, Minnesota celebrates as Donald Trump takes the oath of office. (Chris Usher/EPA)
12
Riot police hold a line against protesters attempting to block an entrance to the National Mall as they rally against the inauguration of Donald Trump as the nation’s 45th president. (Victor J. Blue/The New York Times)
13
Police pepper spray anti-Trump protesters during clashes with police in Washington. Masked, black-clad protesters carrying anarchist flags smashed windows and scuffled with riot police Friday in downtown Washington, blocks away from the route of the parade in honor of newly sworn-in President Donald Trump. (Jewel Samad/AFP/Getty Images)
14
US President Donald Trump delivers his inaugural address on at the US Capitol in Washington, D.C. (Ricky Cariot/Pool)
15
First Lady Melania Trump, US President Donald Trump, US Vice President Mike Pence and Karen Pence wave goodbye to Barack and Michelle Obama on the West Front of the US Capitol in Washington. (Rob Carr / Pool)
16
The helicopter carrying former US President Barack Obama and MIchelle Obama departs the US Capitol after inauguration ceremonies on Jan. 20, (Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images)
17
US President Donald Trump supporters react on the National Mall to the inauguration of Donald Trump on Jan. 20. Washington and the entire world have watched the transfer of the United States presidency from Barack Obama to US President Donald Trump, the 45th president. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
18
US President Donald Trump arrives on the West Front of the US Capitol for his inauguration ceremony. (Win McNamee/Pool)
19
US President-elect Donald Trump's wife holds a Bible as Trump is sworn in as President on Jan. 20. (Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images)
20
People gather on the National Mall for the inauguration of President Donald Trump at the US Capitol in Washington. (Todd Heisler/The New York Times)
21
President Donald Trump leaves after being sworn in followed by first lady Melania Trump on the West Front of the US Capitol. (Win McNamee/Pool)
22
A man stands in protest by himself on an overpass that spans the Mass. Pike in Hopkinton, on the morning of Donald Trump's inauguration. (JohnTlumacki/Globe Staff)
23
Dusty-Scott Dunton (second from right) , Fitzwilliam, NH, was accompanied by his dogs, Sissy and Buck-A-Boo while watching President Donald Trump take the oath of office on television at the Toy Town Pub in Winchendon, Mass. Dunton said he voted for trump because, "I was afraid Hillary would put us into debt. We need a stronger mind in there, I think he can save us.” (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
24
Barber Lisa Deschenes (left) and shop owner Rossie Curran watch the inauguration of US President Donald Trump on television at the Windham Barbershop in Windham, NH. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
25
A small group leads a protest against President Donald Trump at the Boston Common on inauguration day. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff)
26
During the projected ceremony Jamal Chalas, right, has words for a concerned Deina Lopes. Students at the Boston International Newcomers Academy watched the swearing in of Donald Trump, as the 45th president of the United States. The school's schedule for the day was turned into lessons, workshops and activities focusing on democracy and cultural identity. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)
27
Staff and visitors at the JFK Library gather to watch Donlad Trump's inauguration in Smith Hall. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
28
President-elect Donald Trump waits to step out onto the portico for his Presidential Inauguration at the US Capitol in Washington on Jan. 20. (Patrick Semansky/Associated Press)
29
Supporters react as President-elect Donald Trump appears for his inauguration. (John Minchillo/Associated Press)
30
US Vice President Mike Pence hugs his son Michael as Karen Pence watches during the Presidential Inauguration at the US Capitol in Washington. (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)
31
US President Donald Trump acknowledges his family after taking the oath of allegiance during his swearing-in ceremony as former President Barack Obama and former Vice-President Joe Biden applaud. (Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images)
32
President-elect Donald J. Trump arrives to be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States on Jan. 20. (Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA)
33
President-elect Donald Trump's wife Melania Trump adjusts Barron Trump's tie before the inauguration. (Patrick Semansky/Associated Press)
34
Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and former US President Bill Clinton arrive on the West Front of the US Capitol on Jan. 20 in Washington. Donald Trump took the first ceremonial steps before being sworn in as the 45th president of the United States Friday, ushering in a new political era that has been cheered and feared in equal measure. (Win McNamee/AFP/Getty Images)
35
Tiffany Trump (left) and Ivanka Trump arrive on the West Front of the US Capitol on Jan. 20. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
36
Raindrops gather on the head of Stephen Glinn as he waits on the National Mall in Washington Jan. 20 before the presidential inauguration of Donald Trump. (John Minchillo/Associated Press)
37
Police use pepper spray on protesters in Washington in a chaotic confrontation blocks from Donald Trump's inauguration as protesters registered their rage against the new president. (Mark Tenally/Associated Press)
38
Police help people who try to attend the inauguration parade but are blocked by demonstrators sitting down at 10th Street near Pennsylvania Avenue hoping to prevent spectators from reaching one of the entrances to the parade route. (Astrid Riecken/EPA)
39
A man is washed with water after being sprayed by police pepper spray during an anti-Trump demonstration on Jan. 20 in Washington. Protesters attempted to block an entrance to the inauguration ceremony. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)
40
People gather on the National Mall a short time before Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th President of the United States. (Erik S. Lesser/EPA)
41
Young members of the National Cathedral Choir wait below the Capitol dome before the swearing-in ceremony of US President-elect Donald Trump. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)
42
President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama watch as President-elect Donald Trump's motorcade arrives at the White House prior to his inauguration in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch/Pool)
43
The crowd starts to fill the National Mall as the sun rises before the swearing in of Donald Trump as the 45th President of the Untied State during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the US Capitol in Washington. (Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press)
44
President-elect Donald Trump is greeted by US President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama as he arrives at the White House on Jan. 20. (Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images)
45
Anthony Messina of Brooklyn, N.Y., stands on the National Mall in Washington before the inauguration of Donald Trump. (John Minchillo/Associated Press)
46
US President Donald Trump (left) says goodbye to former President Barack Obama before Obama's departure from the US Capitol after Trump's inauguration ceremonies. (Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images)
47
US President Donald Trump pumps his fist after addressing the crowd during his swearing-in ceremony on Jan. 20 at the US Capitol in Washington. (Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images)
Thanks for signing upBrowse our full list of free Globe newsletters Close