Aboard the bus to the Women’s March
On Friday, Globe staff photographer Jessica Rinaldi traveled to Washington, D.C. with a local group from Massachusetts to attend the historic Women’s March on Washington following Donald Trump’s inauguration. More than 9,600 women, children and men from this state protested with about half a million people at the National Mall on Saturday, and were joined by millions around the world.
1
Kimberly Brainerd embraces a fellow marcher as they prepare to board a bus in Acton bound for the Women’s March on Washington. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
2
Linda Sou, Lianna Kushi, and Sovanna Pouv, of Lowell carry their belongings to the bus. “I’m worried for folks seeking asylum coming to places that have always welcomed them,” Sou said. “The rhetoric and the tone have allowed for people to say, ‘No, not you.’ (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
3
Marchers wave goodbye as they are cheered on by fellow supporters in Acton as the flagship bus for Women’s March on Washington - Massachusetts (WoMaWaMa) pulls away. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
4
A rider sits on a bus bound for the Women’s March on Washington wearing a “pussyhat” — a homemade knitted pink hat with cat ears that became the signature apparel statement of the march, after women launched a viral campaign to parody Trump’s use of the word. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
5
Carole Feldhusen, of Acton, brainstorms slogans for the sign that she’ll carry in the march. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
6
Riders are reflected in the window of the bus. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
7
Riders get off of a bus bound for the Women’s March on Washington at a rest stop in Delaware. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
8
At a rest stop in Delaware the riders from the Acton bus shared a table for dinner. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
9
Riders get back on a bus in the middle of the night. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
10
After dinner Nicole La Guerre (L) popped a cd into the karaoke machine. She and Tami Gouveia (R) kicked off the karaoke with a Kings of Leon song. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
11
Betsy Reid, of Lincoln (L) and Jim Corcoran, of Lincoln pass the time on their iphones late at night. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
12
Joey Gouveia-Vigeant, 12, of Acton crashes on the floor as he and his fellow riders spend the night at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Fairfax in Virginia. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
13
Kimberly Brainerd carries a stack of posters out to the bus as they leave the Unitarian Universalist Congregation in Fairfax. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
14
Riders from the Acton bus write their names and numbers on each others arms in case of emergency as they prepared to get on the Metro in Fairfax. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
15
“This is where I have to be,” said 17-year-old Sophie Kramer of Maynard, right. She journeyed to Washington as her mother and brother were attending the march in Boston. “This has to be said. It has to be done.” (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
16
Riders from the Acton bus descend the escalator down to the Metro. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
17
Nicole La Guerre cheers as she arrives in D.C. at the L’Enfant Plaza station. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
18
A woman watches as marchers file up the street in Washington. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
19
A woman held a sign during the rally in Washington. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
20
Diana Mokler, part of the group from Mass., reacts after lending her voice to a chorus of boos outside of the Trump Hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
21
As the march kicks off a woman at the front of the line carries a sign high above her head. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
22
Women listen to a speaker during a rally at the Women’s March on Washington. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
23
A woman marches with hundreds of thousands in Washington. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
24
Protesters march down Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
