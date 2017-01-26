Wooden box camera artist

Based on what you've read recently, you might be interested in theses stories

Photographer Luis Maldonado carries a prop to a fair where he will set up his old wooden box camera and take clients' portraits in Santiago, Chile. "You need to live and also do the things you like in life," Maldonado said, smiling. "And I do what I like ... It's beautiful work, it's nostalgic and it's a part of me. I carry it in my veins." (Esteban Felix/Associated Press)

A group of friends fill the viewfinder of Luis Maldonado's old wooden old box camera, during a fair marking Independence Day in Santiago, Chile. The image making process lasts about 20 minutes, resulting in a vintage-looking image. (Esteban Felix/Associated Press)

Plastic birds sit on the frame of Luis Maldonado's old wooden box camera in Plaza de Armas in Santiago, Chile. Maldonado uses the bird to call clients' attention when taking their portraits. (Esteban Felix/Associated Press)

A portrait lays in fixer as it's developed inside Luis Maldonado's old wooden box camera in Santiago, Chile. The box works both as a camera and a photo lab. (Esteban Felix/Associated Press)

Luis Maldonado waits for clients by his old wooden box camera in Plaza de Armas in Santiago, Chile. Clients are scarce, with days, even weeks, passing before someone asks him to create a portrait with the old-fashioned camera. (Esteban Felix/Associated Press)

Luis Maldonado descends the stairs after putting away his old wooden box camera in Santiago, Chile. Maldonado comes from a family of box camera photographers that includes his grandfather, father and an uncle. (Esteban Felix/Associated Press)

Luis Maldonado rinses a freshly developed portrait of a girl taken with his old wooden box camera during a fair marking Independence Day in Santiago, Chile. "While I take one photo, my colleagues take 10," Maldonado said of other photographers who take digital photos at downtown Santiago's Plaza de Armas. (Esteban Felix/Associated Press)

Luis Maldonado prepares his old wooden box camera at a fair in Santiago, Chile. Maldonado is the last remaining photographer in the main square of the Chilean capital still using a wooden box camera. (Esteban Felix/Associated Press)

A family having their portrait taken fills the viewfinder of Luis Maldonado's old wooden old box camera, during a fair marking Independence Day in Santiago, Chile. The box camera's mechanism is simple: light enters through a lens and the photographic paper inside it captures a negative image of the subject photographed. (Esteban Felix/Associated Press)

A girl getting her portrait made on a stuffed horse fills the viewfinder of Luis Maldonado's old wooden box camera, during a fair marking Independence Day in Santiago, Chile. Maldonado believes box photography could be revived in Chile and wants to help raise awareness about the art form. (Esteban Felix/Associated Press)

A dog slows down to timidly check out a fake horse, used as a prop by photographer Luis Maldonado in Santiago, Chile. Maldonado stopped by his friend's home to pick this horse up, along with other props, ahead of an annual fair where he usually has his best day of business taking portraits with his old wooden box camera. (Esteban Felix/Associated Press)

Photographer Luis Maldonado poses for a portrait with his old wooden box camera as he waits for clients who want their portrait taken at a fair in Santiago, Chile. "I know that you have to eat and live. But if it were up to me, I'd only be doing box photos. It's what fills me up," he said. "I'd be empty without the box." (Esteban Felix/Associated Press)

Luis Maldonado shows negatives made by his grandfather, father or uncle, using this old wooden box camera, at his home in Santiago, Chile. The first wooden box camera arrived in Chile in 1911 and seven years later there were about 300 box photographers in the country, according to Chilean historian Octavio Cornejo. (Esteban Felix/Associated Press)

A woman looks through the viewfinder of the old wooden box camera used by photographer Luis Maldonado during a fair marking Independence Day in Santiago, Chile. Chile's box photographers union had more than 5,000 members by 1942, but that number plunged to about 300 by 1972, according to Chilean historian Octavio Cornejo. (Esteban Felix/Associated Press)

Luis Maldonado's photo album holds images of his trip to Venice, at his home in Santiago, Chile. He remains proud of the work he did at the 2003 Venice Biennale in an exhibit about traditional Chilean art forms by artist Eugenia Vargas, using his box camera to photograph people who lined up to have their portraits taken. (Esteban Felix/Associated Press)

A family having their portrait taken fills the viewfinder of Luis Maldonado's old wooden old box camera, during a fair marking Independence Day in Santiago. At about $7.50 per portrait, a box camera photograph costs more than twice as much as the $3 charged for a digital one. (Esteban Felix/Associated Press)

Photographer Luis Maldonado talks to a client next to his old wooden box camera in Plaza de Armas of Santiago, Chile. (Esteban Felix/Associated Press)

Luis Maldonado is the last remaining photographer in the main square of the Chilean capital still using a wooden box camera. The box camera's mechanism is simple: light enters through a lens and the photographic paper inside it captures a negative image of the subject. I know that you have to eat and live. But if it were up to me, I'd only be doing box photos. It's what fills me up," he said. "I'd be empty without the box." --By Associated Press

In this blog: Big Picture

Wooden box camera artist Luis Maldonado is the last remaining photographer in the main square of the Chilean capital still using a wooden box camera. GO TO ENTRY

Aboard the bus to the Women’s March On Friday, Globe staff photographer Jessica Rinaldi traveled to Washington, D.C. with a local group from Massachusetts to attend the historic Women’s March following Donald Trump’s inauguration. Nearly 10,000 women, children and men from this state protested with about half a million people at the National Mall on Saturday, and were joined by millions around the world. GO TO ENTRY

The inauguration of President Donald Trump Donald Trump, who upended American politics and energized voters angry with Washington, was sworn in today as the 45th president of the United States GO TO ENTRY

Daily Life: January 2017 For this edition of our look at daily life we share images from Serbia, East Timor, Portugal, Germany, United States, and other countries from around the world. GO TO ENTRY

Dakar Rally 2017 The 12-stage Dakar Rally is traveling through Paraguay, Bolivia, and Argentina via motorcycle, quad bike, car, or truck over extreme terrain. GO TO ENTRY

Bear Ears Buttes in Utah Known as Bear Ears for the pair of purple buttes at the region’s center, the newly proclaimed 1.9 million-acre National Monument will preserve a photographer’s checklist of high-desert drama: spires, bridges, canyons. Yet the region’s true distinction is not its topography, but its cultural significance; perhaps no place in America is as rich with ancient Native American sites as Bear Ears. GO TO ENTRY

Philippines antidrug crackdown Since he took office last June, President Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines, has launched a nationwide antidrug campaign that has so far reportedly led to the deaths of more than 6,000 people, who were allegedly killed in police raids or at the hands of vigilante groups. GO TO ENTRY

Globe photos of the month, December 2016 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month GO TO ENTRY

The best Boston Globe photos of 2016 Globe staff photographers share their most memorable pictures from the year, and the stories behind them. GO TO ENTRY

The year 2016 in pictures: Part II Photographs from July to December on a range of topics from around the world. GO TO ENTRY

The year 2016 in pictures: Part I Photographs from January to June on a range of topics from around the world. GO TO ENTRY

Amazing animals 2016 A collection of images depicting many types of creatures around the world. GO TO ENTRY

The evolving ice of Antarctica NASA’s Operation IceBridge has been studying how polar ice has evolved over the past eight years and conducted a set of 12-hour research flights over West Antarctica at the start of the melt season. Researchers have used the IceBridge data to observe that the West Antarctic Ice Sheet may be in a state of irreversible decline directly contributing to rising sea levels. NASA and University of California, Irvine (UCI) researchers have recently detected the speediest ongoing Western Antarctica glacial retreat rates ever observed. GO TO ENTRY

Becoming Santa At the Charles W. Howard Santa Claus School in Midland, Michigan, some two hundred Santas and Mrs. Clauses came from across the United States, Canada, Denmark and Norway to learn wood toy-making, brush up on storytelling skills, drive sleighs, feed reindeer and, most importantly, spread the Christmas spirit. GO TO ENTRY

Battle for Aleppo After weeks of heavy fighting, regime forces pushed to take the last of the Syrian city of Aleppo. Thousands evacuated the devastated city, and the UN accused Assad forces of executing civilians as they closed in on the rebel-controlled areas. A cease fire was reached, but then broken, leaving 50 thousand civilians trapped as fighting continues. GO TO ENTRY

Winter is coming A look at wintry weather across the globe ahead of the start of the season that is fast approaching. GO TO ENTRY

Pearl Harbor 75th Anniversary Thousands gathered in Hawaii today, 75 years after the attack that drew the United States into World War II. GO TO ENTRY

Fidel Castro: polarizing icon People mourned and celebrated the death of the controversial and revolutionary leader of Cuba, Fidel Castro. Portraits of Castro appeared everywhere this week: in Cuban homes and streets, and in the hands of people around the world. GO TO ENTRY

Globe photos of the month, November 2016 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month, including the presidential election, pipeline protests at Standing Rock, N.D., and Thanksgiving Day football games. GO TO ENTRY

Art for the public A look at how artists around the world are transforming shared spaces. Photographers captured recent exhibitions and permanent works on display in various locations for all to experience. GO TO ENTRY

Training Afghanistan’s women soldiers Kabul’s military training academy is churning out classes of enthusiastic women to serve in Afghanistan’s army, but the realities of rising violence and a conservative society make the future for the young recruits far from certain. GO TO ENTRY

Signs of reaction Emotions run high after the presidential election, as Americans and the world react to the outcome. Protests have erupted throughout the country as the nation becomes increasingly divided in the wake of Donald Trump’s victory. GO TO ENTRY

Election Day 2016 Americans head to the polls today across the nation to select the next president, other political seats, and a number of ballot questions. As day turned to night, the country witnessed a presidential election for the ages with Donald Trump becoming elected president. GO TO ENTRY

Spain’s “Pueblos Blancos” Dazzling clusters of cube-shaped houses perched on top of Andalusia’s olive tree-studded mountains, the “Pueblos Blancos”, or white villages, are named for the lime wash the buildings are painted with to keep the interiors cool. GO TO ENTRY

Globe photos of the month, October 2016 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month, including Halloween, fall color, life in the Theater District, and the end of the David Ortiz era. GO TO ENTRY

Autumn brilliance Photographers around the world capture colorful scenes of fall. Foliage transforms our landscapes into a sea of vibrant hues, as the seasonal light sets it aglow. GO TO ENTRY

Traveling back in time on the Mattapan trolley The trolleys that rolled out of Worcester’s Pullman-Standard factory in 1944 and 1945 are still rolling, seven decades later, along Boston’s most scenic commute GO TO ENTRY

The battle to recapture Mosul Iraqi and Kurdish forces have begun a military offensive to take back the ISIS-controlled city of Mosul. Leaders say liberating this city will be difficult and could take months. More than a million civilians are thought to be trapped in the city that was captured by ISIS two years ago. GO TO ENTRY

Boston’s Theatre District Photographer Craig Walker recently spent time documenting the scene in Boston’s lively Theatre District. At the edge of diverse neighborhoods, the area is full of art, entertainment, and history. Many walks of life cross paths on the streets that are home to a bustling nightlife. GO TO ENTRY

Farm to table meals The fruits and veggies served to the homeless residents of Boston’s Pine Street Inn are usually grocery store cast-offs. But the Cambridge nonprofit Food For Free is now growing produce at a Lincoln farm specifically for the Pine Street Inn, which means copious quantities of kale, beets, and other fresh veggies for shelter guests. GO TO ENTRY

Hurricane Matthew Hurricane Matthew, the most powerful Atlantic storm in nearly a decade, left a path of destruction over the Caribbean and the southern US. Hundreds have been killed, and it is feared that Haiti suffered catastrophic damage. GO TO ENTRY

Globe photos of the month, September 2016 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month, including Boston Light turning 300yrs old, remembering the September 11th attacks, Allston Christmas, and the start of the Patriots regular season GO TO ENTRY

Farewell Big Papi Boston, MA - 10-10-16 - ALDS Game 3 - Fenway Park - Cleveland at Red Sox - David Ortiz salutes the fans after the loss. (John Tlumacki/Globe staff) GO TO ENTRY

Oktoberfest 2016 The taps are open at the world’s biggest beer festival in Germany that runs until Oct. 3. The event dates to 1810, when Crown Prince Ludwig married Princess Therese and the people of Munich were invited to attend the festivities. GO TO ENTRY

South Africa motorbike racing Not far from the refurbished F1 race track of Kyalami in Johannesburg, South Africa is a small, virtually dirt race track that attracts only the brave and rare ‘petrol heads’ on some Sundays to race against each other in the hot sun for bragging rights and a trophy. GO TO ENTRY

Paralympics 2016 Competing at many of the same Rio venues as participants in the summer Olympics, more than 4,000 athletes from 170 plus nations are taking part in the first edition of the South American Paralympic Games. GO TO ENTRY

Back to school A look at children around the world heading off to school after their summer break. GO TO ENTRY

Globe photos of the month, August 2016 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month, including the Marshfield Fair, Red Bull Flugtag competition, a puppy swim, and the Caribbean Carnival Parade in Dorchester. GO TO ENTRY

A camp of care Finding safe, enriching, and affordable summer camp for typical children is often a challenge for parents. But for children with complex physical, behavioral, and intellectual needs, that search is even more difficult. At Franciscan Children’s in Brighton, several weeks of summer camps are offered so that children and families feel supported year round. GO TO ENTRY

Ghosts from a failed system As part of the Spotlight team report on mental illness, Boston Globe photographer Suzanne Kreiter toured the abandoned hospital. “I know that technically these photographs have no people in them,” Kreiter says, “but they’re all right there. All these images contain the ghosts of the people who need our help the most.” GO TO ENTRY

Deadly earthquake hits Italy Search and rescue crews are using whatever they can to locate survivors from a magnitude 6.2 earthquake that reduced three central Italian towns to rubble early today. GO TO ENTRY

Flooding in Louisiana Louisiana continues to deal with the disastrous affects of historic flooding that killed at least 17 and destroyed about 60,000 homes. GO TO ENTRY

Family fun and nostalgia on New England’s beaches Jenny Gouthro, 12, of Salem, New Hampshire, works her back handspring at Old Orchard Beach in Maine. GO TO ENTRY

Remembering Hurricane Bob Twenty five years ago Hurricane Bob swept through New England this week leaving six dead in Connecticut and causing $680 million in damage in Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island. Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island were the hardest hit by the Category 2 storm, said the National Weather Service office in Taunton. GO TO ENTRY

Golden moments in Rio More than halfway through the Summer Olympic games in Rio, over 150 gold medals have been awarded. Here are some of the winners whose performances during competition earned them the top spot on the podium. GO TO ENTRY

Farmer Olympics in Vermont With the world’s attention focused on the Olympic Games in Brazil, a decidedly different type of competition was held in a small corner of New England, as farmers took to the field for the second annual Farmer Olympics in Vershire, Vt. GO TO ENTRY

Gang of Christ in Mexico In the troubled fringes of the northern Mexican city of Monterrey, an aspiring priest is using his faith to reach out to young gang members and at-risk youth, and bring them into his “Gang of Christ.” Less than 200 kilometers from the United States border, Monterrey is a wealthy city of corporate trailblazers. GO TO ENTRY