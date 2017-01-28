Young lives lost
The morning after a 16-year-old was fatally shot on the streets of Dorchester allegedly by two teens, Globe staff photographer Pat Greenhouse started documenting the destruction of three young lives and their devastated families. Raeshawn Moody, now 15, who is among the youngest in Boston to be accused of murder, could face life in prison. Looking back on mistakes they’ve made, Moody’s father remarks “We dropped the ball.”
1
Retha Moody speaks about her son Raeshawn in a Boston restaurant on April 11, 2016. Raeshawn and Du’Shawn Taylor-Gennis are charged in the June 2015 killing of Jonathan Dos Santos, 16. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)
2
Laura Dos Santos grieves in the bedroom of her son, Jonathan, who was killed in an ambush on Washington Street, in Dorchester. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)
3
Du’Shawn Taylor-Gennis (left) and Raeshawn Moody (center) listen to a lawyer in Suffolk Superior Court, where they appeared on charges they faced in another shooting case. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)
4
Family and friends of Dos Santos attend a vigil at Washington and Fuller streets, where the 16-year-old was fatally shot the night before, June 11, 2015. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)
5
Ann Kerry, 18, leaves a message at the Dos Santos vigil on June 11, 2015.. She said she used to play basketball with Jonathan. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)
6
Family and friends of Taylor-Gennis, including his mother, Genneane Gennis, (center, seated), after his June 15, 2015 arraignment in Dorchester District Court. She is flanked by her mother, Jacqueline Gennis (left), and a cousin, Camika Brown. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)
7
Retha Moody leaves the courthouse after the arraignment of the two teens. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)
8
The family of Jonathan Dos Santos follow the casket of Jonathan Dos Santos out of St. Peter’s Church in Dorchester on June 18, 2015. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)
9
Laura Dos Santos (center), is supported as she follows her son’s casket from the church. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)
10
Rodney Moody stands in his son’s former bedroom. “He was exposed to things that are not normal,”said Moody, who is out of jail now but has been unemployed for the past year. “He was dealing with things he shouldn’t have been dealing with.” (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)
11
Rodney Moody holds a photo of his son, showing him at 10 months old. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)
12
Embracing his 9-year-old granddaughter, Jennifer Dos Santos, Joao Gonsalves leaves the family home on Fuller Street the day after his 16-year-old grandson was killed. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)
13
Retha Moody talks to her son’s defense attorney, Michael C. Bourbeau, before a pretrial hearing in Suffolk Superior Court on Sept. 9, 2016. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)
14
Pictures of Raeshawn Moody, home during a family visit while in DYS custody, are taped to the wall in his old bedroom. In the photo at left, his father, Rodney, mother Retha, Raeshawn, and Retha’s daughter, Trenea Figgs. In the photo at right, Raeshawn poses with his father. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)
15
Rodney and Retha Moody in Dorchester District Court. Both were addicts when their son was born. Raeshawn spent much of his adolescence homeless, with his mother. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)
16
Raeshawn is currently in custody at this Department of Youth Services facility in Dorchester. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)
17
Sitting in her living room, Ruth Moody talks about her grandson. She cared for him when he was a baby. “He could have come back,” Ruth said. “I had everything here for him.” (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)
18
Raeshawn Moody (left), and Du’Shawn Taylor-Gennis enter a courtroom for a pretrial hearing in Suffolk Superior Court on Sept. 23, 2016. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)
19
Raeshawn’s aunt, Rhonda Jones, attends Holy Tabernacle Church in Randolph in March 2016. When he was younger, she brought her nephew to services here.“He’s grown beyond his years,” she said. “I hate to see the innocence gone in children.” (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)
20
The mothers of the two defendants, Retha Moody and Genneane Gennis, walk away from the Suffolk Superior Courthouse after a pretrial hearing last September for their sons. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)
Thanks for signing upBrowse our full list of free Globe newsletters Close