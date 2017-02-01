Globe photos of the month, January 2017
Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: protesting a new president’s policies, polar plunge into Dorchester Bay, hockey at Fenway Park, and the Patriots run to the Super Bowl.--By Lloyd Young
Nicole La Guerre cheered as she made her way with a group of protesters from Massachusetts out of the Washington subway system to a rally at the Women’s March on Washington on Jan. 21. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
Izzy Berdan of Boston cheered during a protest in Copley Square against President Trump’s executive order restricting immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
Dusty-Scott Dunton (second from right) of Fitzwilliam, N.H., was accompanied by his dogs, Sissy and Buck-A-Boo, at the Toy Town Pub in Winchendon while watching President Trump take the oath of office. “I think he can save us,” Dunton said. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
An anti-Trump stencil framed protesters at Boston University. Some BU students walked out of classes to launch a spring semester campaign lobbying BU’s president, Robert Brown, to divest university endowments from fossil fuel companies. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff)
A woman carried a sign as she took part in the Women’s March on Washington. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
Women listened to a speaker during a rally at the Women’s March on Washington. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
Thousands of people filled Boston Common for the Boston Women’s March for America on Jan. 21, then moved down Beacon Street. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
Students posed questions on Jan. 30 to Attorney General Maura Healey at a discussion about the immigration executive order. Here, Healey comforted 12-year-old Muna Abdi (left). The event was held at the Martin Luther King Jr. K-8 Inclusion School. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)
People took part in the Copley Square protest against President Trump’s executive orders restricting immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
A man holding an upside-down flag, a sign of protest, stood on an overpass spanning the Massachusetts Turnpike in Hopkinton on the morning of Donald Trump’s inauguration. (JohnTlumacki/Globe Staff)
A discarded hat sat on the ground in front of the Boston Public Library as crews cleaned up Copley Square after New Year’s Eve festivities. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
Jack Richard, 8, dressed in a hula skirt as he waited for the start of the L Street Brownies annual New Year’s Day polar plunge into Dorchester Bay. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
Luiza Barbosa adjusted her hair as she took a break from modeling during a photo shoot in the Public Garden. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
Caleb Williams of the Village, a community mentoring program started out of a church to offer support to young black men, rested after participating in a plywood car derby in Ferguson, Mo. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
Cab driver Habenom Gebru waited up to 90 minutes this January afternoon at Logan Airport for a fare. The cabbies are losing business to ride companies such as Lyft and Uber. (JohnTlumacki/Globe Staff)
Mitchell Garabedian (right), an attorney, comforted Bassam Haddad, 43, of North Andover, as he talked about the abuse he says he suffered at the hands of the Rev. Ross Frey. At left is Robert Costello, another clergy abuse survivor. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
Charlie Baker, 15, a musician who took part in the Boston Women’s March, at her home in Swampscott. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
A man checked his line while ice fishing on Long Sought For Pond in Westford on Jan. 7. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
The snow came down in the afternoon, and the pigeons parted the way for Joe Schellings of Duxbury to take his daily walk along Powder Point Bridge. (JohnTlumacki/Globe Staff)
Sarah Coughlin of Dorchester practiced her yoga routine on a Charles River Esplanade dock on Jan. 12 as chunks of ice floated along the shore. The temperature reached 60 degrees in Boston that day, one degree shy of the record. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
Strong morning winds aided a windsurfer as he made his way along Pleasure Bay in South Boston. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
A maple leaf poked out of thawing ice on Jamaica Pond. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff)
A cat named Chester kept his eyes on a visitor to his Concord home from the safety of a paper bag. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff)
An antique hay rake framed the barn at Hanson Farm on Pleasant Street in Bridgewater as morning fog obscured the sun. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
Steel beams were set in place at 121 Seaport, a 450,000-square-foot office tower that is being built in Boston’s Seaport District. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
A person taking photographs risked injury or worse as waves from a nor’easter pounded the sea wall in late January at King’s Beach along Lynn Shore Drive in Lynn. (JohnTlumacki/Globe Staff)
Early-morning steam rose from the Kendall Cogeneration Station in Cambridge. In foreground is a statue atop the Athenæum Press Building on First Street. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
Bicyclists were reflected in a window as they took in the last rays of sunshine on a relatively warm day at Lynch Family Skate Park in Cambridge.
(Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
A skier headed downhill Jan. 30 on a barely covered trail at Blue Hills Ski Area in Canton. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
Westford Academy’s Kelly DeMarco (left) battled along the boards with Acton-Boxborough’s Corlene Guenard (right) in a high school hockey game played at Fenway Park. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Falmouth High School’s Jake Hartzler touched the painted ribbon near center ice in remembrance of his two teammates before a Jan. 4 game. A car accident claimed the lives of Owen Higgins and James Lavin. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
Bruins defender Zdeno Chara cracked a huge smile after scoring in the second period of a Jan. 14 win against the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden.
(John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
The Celtics’ Jonas Jerebko was bloody after he was fouled in the fourth quarter by the Houston Rockets’ James Harden on Jan. 25 at TD Garden. Harden was called for a flagrant foul on the play and Jerebko left the floor for treatment. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown enjoyed some hang time off his dunk during the first quarter of a Jan. 27 game against the Orlando Magic at TD Garden. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
Cornerback Malcolm Butler tried to come up with the ball after breaking up a pass intended for Antonio Brown in the first quarter of the New England Patriots-Pittsburgh Steelers AFC Championship game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
Tom Brady and Patriots fans celebrated his 10-yard touchdown pass to Julian Edelman against the Pittsburgh Steelers during third-quarter action in the AFC Championship game at Gillette Stadium. (Matthew J .Lee\Globe Staff)
A young fan made a snow angel in the confetti after the field at Gillette Stadium was cleared of players. The Patriots defeated the Steelers 36-17 in the AFC Championship game. (Stan Grossfeld\Globe Staff)
New England Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount, who scored a key touchdown to help seal the AFC championship, hoisted the Lamar Hunt Trophy as fans celebrated behind him at Gillette Stadium. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
A fan showed off his Belichick hoodie during a Patriots sendoff rally to Houston and the Super Bowl. The rally was held at Patriot Place in Foxborough on Jan. 30. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
