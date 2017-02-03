Refugee family settles in New England
One of the last refugee families to be resettled in New England arrived in Manchester, N.H., on Thursday. President Trump issued an executive order last week that barred any new refugees for 120 days, but they were allowed entrance due to a waiver for previously approved refugees. Sendegeya Bayavuge, a 52-year-old farmer, and six other members of the family had been living at a refugee camp in Uganda for two decades after escaping the violence in Dthe emocratic Republic of Congo. Photographer Craig F. Walker documented their arrival and the beginning of a new life in Lowell.
Vanisi Uzamukunda comforts her sleepy daughter Sarah, 7, while waiting for their baggage at the Manchester–Boston Regional Airport . The family is originally from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and has spent two decades in Uganda refugee camps. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
Members of the International Institute of New England greeted the Congolese family and escorted them to their new home.Translator Kafila Bulimwengu (left) talks with Sendegeya Bayavuge and his family after arriving at the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport . (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
The Bayavuge family wait for their ride at the airport. The vetting process to determine whether they were a security risk began nearly three years ago, the family said. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
The parents and children at the airport were absorbing the unfamiliar surroundings and unfamiliar faces. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
Vanisi Uzamukunda and her children, Sarah and Dusenge, 15, arrive at their new home in Lowell in the middle of the night. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
Suad Mansour of the International Institute of New England talks about shampoo with Nyirakabanza, 20, and her family at their new home. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
Lea, 12, explores the bathroom at their new home. She had been living in a refugee camp in Uganda. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
Sendegeya Bayavuge (left) and his family get instruction on how to use the stove. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
Sarah tries a slice of pizza. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
Vanisi Uzamukunda helps her daughters, Sarah and Lea, get ready for bed in their new room. “We heard no more refugees could come to America. So, for us to come to America, we are very happy,” she said in Swahili through a Congolese interpreter. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
Tea Psorn, program manager for the International Institute of New England (right), explains how to work the thermostat. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
Sarah tries to settle into her bed at the family’s new home in Lowell. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
Sarah has a snack at her family’s new home in Lowell. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
Dusenge (left) listens as case manager Sabyne Denaud ( far right) of the International Institute of New England - Lowell office, talks with his mother Vanisi Uzamukunda and translator Kafila Bulimwengu about paperwork the family needs to complete. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
Sarah, 7, gathers her belongings in the living room of her new home. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
Nyirakabanza (center), and her siblings talk with Bertin Tuyizere, a minister with the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
Maria,17, practices closing the sliding door at her new home in Lowell. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
Nyirakabanza, 20, smiles after touring outside her new home in Lowell. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
From left, Maria, Nyirakabanza, Sendegeya, and Dusenge listen as Translator Kafila Bulimwengu of the International Institute of New England - Lowell office explains that this is their final destination and their new home. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
Sendegeya Bayavuge (left) talks with case manager Sabyne Denaud of the International Institute of New England - Lowell office while going to apply for food stamps at the Department of Transitional Assistance in Lowell. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
Vanisi Uzamukunda listens quietly during a conversation with her case manager about safety at her family’s new home in Lowell. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
