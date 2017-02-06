SUBSCRIBE NOW Get unlimited access to Globe.com today
In the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history, Tom Brady and the Patriots overcame a 28-3 third-quarter deficit to stun the Atlanta Falcons, 34-28, in overtime Sunday night in Super Bowl LI.
1
As confetti falls around him, Tom Brady howls as he hoists the Vince Lombardi Trophy following New England’s come-from-behind victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
2
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell presents Patriots quarterback Tom Brady the Super Bowl MVP trophy in Houston on Feb. 6. The Patriots came back in the fourth quarter to tie the game before defeating the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowls first ever overtime game. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
3
New England Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount (29) leaps on a celebrating New England Patriots running back James White (28) who scored the game winning touchdown in overtime. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
4
New England Patriots running back James White lunges for the end zone as he scores the game winning touchdown in overtime. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
5
The Patriots celebrate scoring the game winning touchdown during overtime at NRG Stadium. (Stan Grossfeld / Globe Staff)
6
New England Patriots fan Keith Kaplan reacts to the game being tied up as he watched the fourth quarter. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
7
Atlanta Falcons fans react after the New England Patriots beat Atlanta in the NFL Super Bowl LI football game being played in Houston while watching it on television at Fado Irish Pub in Atlanta. (David Goldman/Associated Press)
8
James White, who scored the overtime touchdown to win Super Bowl LI, kissed the Vince Lombardi trophy. (Stan Grossfeld/ Globe Staff)
9
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is lifted while celebrating defeating the Atlanta Falcons in overtime. (Matt Slocum/Associated Press)
10
Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons heads off the field after being defeated by the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston. The Patriots won 34-28 in overtime. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
11
Tom Brady celebrates after winning the Super Bowl against the Atlanta Falcons in overtime. (David J. Phillip/Associated Press)
12
A customer chooses a $40 locker room hat as fans shop for championship gear in the early morning at Modell’s Sporting Goods in Medford the mornig after the Patriots won the Super Bowl. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)
13
Julian Edelman dives for a Tom Brady pass surrounded by Flalcons during the fourth quarter. (Stan Grossfeld / Globe Staff)
14
Julian Edelman makes a remakable catch during the fourth quarter. (Stan Grossfeld / Globe Staff)
15
New England Patriots fans during the fourth quarter. (Jim Davis / Globe Staff)
16
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady signals “good catch” as he watched the replay after a key fourth quarter catch near the turf by Julian Edelman was ruled complete after a replay review. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
17
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones makes a catch against New England Patriots defensive back Eric Rowe in the fourth quarter to gave Atlanta a first down on the 22 yard line. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
18
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was very vocal as he went back to the huddle after a key fourth quarter catch near the turf by Julian Edelman was ruled complete. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
19
New England Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett (88) beats the coverage of Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal (22) to make this pass reception during the fourth quarter. (Barry Chin / Globe Staff)
20
New England Patriots running back James White (28) spikes the football after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
21
Patriots defensive back Logan Ryan (left) and Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu both grab each others face masks on a fourth quarter catch by Sanu. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
22
New England Patriots middle linebacker Dont’a Hightower (54) knocks the ball out of the hand of Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) for a fumble during the fourth quarter. (Barry Chin / Globe Staff)
23
New England Patriots middle linebacker Dont’a Hightower (54) and New England Patriots outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy (53) celebrate after Hightower stripped the ball from Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan. (Barry Chin / Globe Staff)
24
New England Patriots fans April Saenz and Viral Singh stand under a screen displaying New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady as they watch the first quarter of Super Bowl LI between the Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons at Cask ‘n Flagon in Boston. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
25
Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots disputes a call with head linesman Kent Payne (79) during the second quarter. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images )
26
Lady Gaga performs at halftime during the Super Bowl. (Jim Davis / Globe Staff)
27
Lady Gaga performs at the Super Bowl. (Jim Davis / Globe Staff)
28
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady leads his team on the field before the game. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
29
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and his teammates arrived at the stadium for the Super Bowl. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
30
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is hit by the Falcons DeVondre Campbell during second quarter action. (Jim Davis / Globe Staff)
31
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, second from left, and defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, far right, stand on the sidelines during the third quarter. (Jim Davis / Globe Staff)
32
Atlanta Falcons player Taylor Gabriel runs after a catch covered by the Patriots Eric Rowe in the third quarter. (Barry Chin / Globe Staff)
33
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady celebrates a two-point conversion pass to Danny Amendola (80) to tie the game during the fourth quarter. (Stan Grossfeld / Globe Staff)
34
New England Patriots running back James White (28) is in the end zone after scoring on the two-point conversion during the fourth quarter. (Barry Chin / Globe Staff)
35
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady lays on the ground after trying to tackle Atlanta Falcons player Robert Alford following Alford’s interception. Alford ran it in for a touchdown during second quarter action. (Jim Davis / Globe Staff)
36
A dejected Tom Brady during the third quarter at the Super Bowl. (Stan Grossfeld / Globe Staff)
37
New England Patriots player Shea McClellin jumps over the line of scrimmage during a point after block attempt following an Atlanta Falcon touchdown in second quarter action. (Jim Davis / Globe Staff)
38
Atlanta Falcons player Brian Poole and New England Patriots player Danny Amendola go face to face during second quarter action. (Jim Davis / Globe Staff)
39
Atlanta Falcon player Devonta Freeman dives into the end zone for a touchdown in the second quarter. (Barry Chin / Globe Staff)
40
Fans react as they watch the second half of the Super Bowl as the Patriots still trailed the Falcons. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
41
Atlanta Falcons player Robert Alford tackles New England Patriots player Julian Edelman in first quarter action. (Jim Davis / Globe Staff)
42
New England Patriots fans celebrate on Brookline Avenue after the Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons in overtime. (Keith Bedford)
43
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady celebrates winning Super Bowl LI with his son Benjamin. (Stan Grossfeld/ Globe Staff)
44
A happy Bill Belichick points to friends while owner Bob Kraft hosts the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the game. (Stan Grossfeld/ Globe Staff)
45
New England Patriots player Brandon Bolden, right, hugs James White who scored the game winning touchdown during overtime. (Jim Davis / Globe Staff)
46
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady celebrates winning Super Bowl. (Stan Grossfeld/ Globe Staff)
47
New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels celebrates with center David Andrews (60) and others after the overtime win. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
48
New England Patriots player Logan Ryan celebrates winning Super Bowl LI on the confetti-covered NRG Stadium in Houston. (Stan Grossfeld/ Globe Staff)
49
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick (right) celebrates with the Lombardi trophy after the Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
50
Confetti falls after the Patriots defeat the Falcons 34-28 in the first ever overtime. (Elsa/Getty Images)
51
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) and his son celebrate with the Lombardi trophy after the Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
BostonGlobe.com complimentary digital access has been provided to you, without a subscription, for free starting today and ending in 14 days. After the free trial period, your free BostonGlobe.com digital access will stop immediately unless you sign up for BostonGlobe.com digital subscription. Current print and digital subscribers are not eligible for the free trial.