Patriots Super Bowl LI victory parade
The New England Patriots once again for the fifth time rolled through the city in triumph after winning Super Bowl LI.
1
Tom Brady and Bill Belichick hoisted up Lombardi Trophies at City Hall Plaza after the victory parade ended. (Stan Grossfeld/ Globe Staff)
2
Fans on Boylston Street cheer the Patriots. (Stan Grossfeld/ Globe Staff)
3
Duck boats and trucks parade down Boylston Street as thousands of fans line the route during the victory parade in Boston. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
4
New England Patriots fans stood for hours in the snow, sleet, and freezing rain in anticipation of seeing their team at City Hall Plaza. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
5
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, left; head coach Bill Belichick, center; and Rob Gronkowski during a rally in City Hall Plaza following the Patriots Super Bowl LI victory parade. (Stan Grossfeld/ Globe Staff)
6
Niki Triantafell shows her spirit during the parade in Boston. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
7
Nick Overbough of Lynn carries a flag during the New England Patriots Super Bowl LI victory parade in Boston. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
8
From left: free safety Devin McCourty, quarterback Tom Brady, and head coach Bill Belichick hoist Lombardi trophies during today’s rally ending at city hall. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
9
Haley Ferragamo found a high vantage point for the rally at City Hall Plaza following the parade. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
10
A fan raises a hand during the parade. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)
11
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady raised a Lombardi Trophy during New England Patriots Super Bowl LI victory parade in Boston. (Stan Grossfeld/ Globe Staff)
12
Matt Santo shows off his lip tattoo during the Patriots victory parade. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
13
From left: Patriots quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo, Jacoby Brissett, and Tom Brady celebrate during the New England Patriots Super Bowl LI victory parade in Boston. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
14
Fans stand atop a bus stop in Copley Square as they line the route along Boylston Street. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff)
15
Young fans cheer along the parade route. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
16
Patriots fan Annie Cushing was dressed for the occasion while celebrating during the Patriots parade. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
17
Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski holds up beers tossed to him along the victory parade route. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
18
New England Patriots fan Christopher Murphy-Moore was dressed for the occasion while celebrating at the parade. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
19
A boy catches snowflakes as fans line the route along Boylston Street. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff)
20
Leonard Davis waited as fans line the route for the victory parade in Boston. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff)
21
A plow makes its way down Boylston Street moments before the start of the New England Patriots Super Bowl LI victory parade in Boston. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
22
New England Patriots fans wait at City Hall Plaza in the snow before the start of the parade. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)
23
New England Patriots fans gather at City Hall Plaza before the start of the parade. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)
24
New England Patriots fans and a member of the Minuteman Militia gathered at City Hall Plaza before the start of the parade. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)
25
A young girl stands in an office window on Boylston Street before the start of the parade. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
26
From left: LeGarrette Blount, Rob Gronkowski, James White, Dion Lewis, and Martellus Bennett celebrate during the parade. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
27
Hundreds of thousands lined the parade route. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
28
New England Patriots team owner Robert Kraft hoists a Lombardi Trophy during the parade. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
29
Julian Edelman waved to fans during the victory parade. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
30
Mike Roy cheers during the rally following the New England Patriots Super Bowl LI victory parade. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
31
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady kissed the Vince Lombardi Trophy during the victory parade. (Stan Grossfeld/ Globe Staff)
