Globe photos of the month, February 2017
Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: winter storms and record temperatures, spring training in Florida, a tornado hits Conway, and the Patriots fifth Super Bowl win.
1
Snow settled on statues around Boston, including this one outside Fenway Park of Ted William placing a cap on a youngster’s head. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
2
A vendor looked over flower assortments at Berkeley Florist Supply at the Boston Flower Exchange. The Boston Flower Exchange worked its last Feb. 14 in the Albany Street venue. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
3
A man was seen through the circles of a green-tinted window covering at the Boston Children’s Museum. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
4
Two people traveled across the Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Greenway at Dewey Squre on a 200-foot zipline. The temporary attraction was set up by the Experience Kissimmee Florida tourism authority to promote the Sunshine State. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
5
Ziyan Li from Boston had her photo taken by her father in front of the mural at the House of Blues on Lansdowne Street. The artwork depicts various famous jazz musicians, including Sonny Boy Williams, whom she stands next to. He was known as the King of the Harmonica. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff )
6
A snowmobile sat along the shore of Lake Winnipesaukee, N.H. The snowmobile’s owner was riding with two other friends who died when their snowmobiles broke through the ice. The owner of the snowmobile pictured was able to make it to safety and seek help. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)
7
Matthew Muresan, an electrical engineer from Somerville, wore a gag as he joined other scientists, science advocates, and community members at a rally in Copley Square. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
8
Jacqueline Merritt and her son, Marcus. She takes her son with her when she drives for field trips and other events to save on day care costs. Many suburbs around Boston are known for their good schools, picturesque downtowns, and steady stream of residents commuting to well-paid jobs in the city. But interspersed in this idyllic landscape is a growing number of families struggling to get by. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff)
9
Lindsey Keane held a pillow with the image of her son, Noah, who died of traumatic head injuries. She keeps the pillow in the crib of Noah’s twin sister, Emelia. (Joanne Rathe/Globe Staff)
10
A cross country skier made his way across a corn field at the Great Brook Ski Touring Center in Carlisle. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
11
Sand covered the feet of Darien Campbell, 6, of Avon, as he worked on a sand version of the Titanic at Wollaston Beach on an unseasonably warm February day. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
12
A temperature weather record was set on Feb. 24, and the ice was melting at the Frog Pond on the Boston Common. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff)
13
Jeanie Thomas walked past of the front of her home on Whately Road in Conway after the first-ever February tornado damaged the area. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
14
Trooper Brian D. O’Neill looked up at the tail of a plane sticking through the roof of a condo complex in Methuen. The pilot died in the crash. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
15
A conductor crossed a snowy platform as he left the rear of a train to move to the front. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
16
A man ran through wind and snow in Cambridge on Feb. 9. A winter storm was expected to drop between 12 to 18 inches of snow in the region, according to the National Weather Service. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
17
A dog that was left in a cage with its toys in Hingham was cared for at the Animal Rescue League in Boston. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
18
Close to 350 people were sworn in as US citizens during a ceremony at Faneuil Hall. Rana Zerzaba from Iraq stood as the judge acknowledged her during the ceremony. (JohnTlumacki/Globe Staff)
19
Vanisi Uzamukunda listened as her case manager explained about safety at her family’s new home in Lowell. Members of the International Institute of New England - Lowell greeted the Congolese family of seven, at the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport and escorted them to their new home. The family is originally from the Democratic Republic of the Congo but spent time in Uganda before coming to the United States. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
20
People gathered in Reggie Wong Memorial Park on Kneeland Street to continue their protest of a proposed 26-story hotel at 25 Harrison Ave. in Chinatown. Lucia Pan’s yellow flag was printed with the words “We Want.” (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)
21
City of Boston arborist Max Ford-Diamond looked over the base of a 135-year-old elm tree that was cut down on Marlborough Street. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
22
Harvard Business School professor Steve Rogers is working to make the school’s case studies more diverse by injecting more African-American voices and profiles of black business leaders and the challenges they face. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff)
23
Merriam-Webster editor-at-large Peter Sokolowski posed for a portrait in the dictionary company’s vault where he records its word of the day podcast in Springfield. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
24
Harris Hackel, 9, crashed while sledding in Brookline’s Amory Park during heavy snowfall on Feb 9. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff)
25
Sarah Raux of Boston passed through the Public Garden on her way to work on Feb. 1. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
26
A lone fan sat in the stands as the Boston Bruins practiced at Warrior Arena with the teams new coach Bruce Cassidy. (JohnTlumacki/Globe Staff)
27
Boston Bruins Frank Vatrano ended up in the lap of Canuck’s goalie Ryan Miller as he chased a loose puck in the 3rd period on Feb. 11. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
28
Latin Academy goalie Brendan Mannion was all smiles after stopping the last shot in a shootout for his team to win the city championship 4-3 over East Boston at Matthews Arena. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)
29
New Mission player Rayla Gonzalez (left) put pressure on Fenway player Dasiah Thornton (center), as her Mission teammate Ashlee Serrette helped out. The Fenway Panthers played the New Mission Titans in Boston Public Schools Girls City Championship at Madison Park High School. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)
30
Boston Red Sox third baseman Pablo Sandoval loosened up as he prepared to take live batting practice during the Red Sox Spring Training in Fort Myers, Fla. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
31
Hansel Ramirez, son of Hanley Ramirez, joined the team for the morning warm-ups on Feb 21. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
32
Boston Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts stretched for a barehand catch during fielding drills for outfielders during spring training. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
33
New England Patriots fan Keith Kaplan as he watched the fourth quarter of Super Bowl 51 between the Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons at the bar Game On in Boston on Feb. 5. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
34
Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount leaped onto teammate James White after White scored the Super Bowl winning touchdown in overtime.. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
35
Tom Brady and his son celebrated with the Lombardi trophy after winning the Super Bowl. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
36
Fans on Boylston Street cheered the Patriots during the victory parade. (Stan Grossfeld/ Globe Staff)
