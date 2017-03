Globe photos of the month, February 2017

Based on what you've read recently, you might be interested in theses stories

Tom Brady and his son celebrated with the Lombardi trophy after winning the Super Bowl. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)

New England Patriots fan Keith Kaplan as he watched the fourth quarter of Super Bowl 51 between the Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons at the bar Game On in Boston on Feb. 5. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)

Boston Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts stretched for a barehand catch during fielding drills for outfielders during spring training. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)

Hansel Ramirez, son of Hanley Ramirez, joined the team for the morning warm-ups on Feb 21. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)

Boston Red Sox third baseman Pablo Sandoval loosened up as he prepared to take live batting practice during the Red Sox Spring Training in Fort Myers, Fla. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)

New Mission player Rayla Gonzalez (left) put pressure on Fenway player Dasiah Thornton (center), as her Mission teammate Ashlee Serrette helped out. The Fenway Panthers played the New Mission Titans in Boston Public Schools Girls City Championship at Madison Park High School. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)

Latin Academy goalie Brendan Mannion was all smiles after stopping the last shot in a shootout for his team to win the city championship 4-3 over East Boston at Matthews Arena. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)

Boston Bruins Frank Vatrano ended up in the lap of Canuck’s goalie Ryan Miller as he chased a loose puck in the 3rd period on Feb. 11. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)

A lone fan sat in the stands as the Boston Bruins practiced at Warrior Arena with the teams new coach Bruce Cassidy. (JohnTlumacki/Globe Staff)

Sarah Raux of Boston passed through the Public Garden on her way to work on Feb. 1. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

Merriam-Webster editor-at-large Peter Sokolowski posed for a portrait in the dictionary company’s vault where he records its word of the day podcast in Springfield. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)

Harvard Business School professor Steve Rogers is working to make the school’s case studies more diverse by injecting more African-American voices and profiles of black business leaders and the challenges they face. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff)

City of Boston arborist Max Ford-Diamond looked over the base of a 135-year-old elm tree that was cut down on Marlborough Street. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)

People gathered in Reggie Wong Memorial Park on Kneeland Street to continue their protest of a proposed 26-story hotel at 25 Harrison Ave. in Chinatown. Lucia Pan’s yellow flag was printed with the words “We Want.” (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)

Vanisi Uzamukunda listened as her case manager explained about safety at her family’s new home in Lowell. Members of the International Institute of New England - Lowell greeted the Congolese family of seven, at the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport and escorted them to their new home. The family is originally from the Democratic Republic of the Congo but spent time in Uganda before coming to the United States. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

Close to 350 people were sworn in as US citizens during a ceremony at Faneuil Hall. Rana Zerzaba from Iraq stood as the judge acknowledged her during the ceremony. (JohnTlumacki/Globe Staff)

A dog that was left in a cage with its toys in Hingham was cared for at the Animal Rescue League in Boston. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)

A man ran through wind and snow in Cambridge on Feb. 9. A winter storm was expected to drop between 12 to 18 inches of snow in the region, according to the National Weather Service. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)

A conductor crossed a snowy platform as he left the rear of a train to move to the front. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)

Trooper Brian D. O’Neill looked up at the tail of a plane sticking through the roof of a condo complex in Methuen. The pilot died in the crash. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Jeanie Thomas walked past of the front of her home on Whately Road in Conway after the first-ever February tornado damaged the area. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)

A temperature weather record was set on Feb. 24, and the ice was melting at the Frog Pond on the Boston Common. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff)

Sand covered the feet of Darien Campbell, 6, of Avon, as he worked on a sand version of the Titanic at Wollaston Beach on an unseasonably warm February day. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

A cross country skier made his way across a corn field at the Great Brook Ski Touring Center in Carlisle. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)

Lindsey Keane held a pillow with the image of her son, Noah, who died of traumatic head injuries. She keeps the pillow in the crib of Noah’s twin sister, Emelia. (Joanne Rathe/Globe Staff)

Jacqueline Merritt and her son, Marcus. She takes her son with her when she drives for field trips and other events to save on day care costs. Many suburbs around Boston are known for their good schools, picturesque downtowns, and steady stream of residents commuting to well-paid jobs in the city. But interspersed in this idyllic landscape is a growing number of families struggling to get by. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff)

Matthew Muresan, an electrical engineer from Somerville, wore a gag as he joined other scientists, science advocates, and community members at a rally in Copley Square. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

A snowmobile sat along the shore of Lake Winnipesaukee, N.H. The snowmobile’s owner was riding with two other friends who died when their snowmobiles broke through the ice. The owner of the snowmobile pictured was able to make it to safety and seek help. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)

Ziyan Li from Boston had her photo taken by her father in front of the mural at the House of Blues on Lansdowne Street. The artwork depicts various famous jazz musicians, including Sonny Boy Williams, whom she stands next to. He was known as the King of the Harmonica. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff )

Two people traveled across the Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Greenway at Dewey Squre on a 200-foot zipline. The temporary attraction was set up by the Experience Kissimmee Florida tourism authority to promote the Sunshine State. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)

A man was seen through the circles of a green-tinted window covering at the Boston Children’s Museum. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)

A vendor looked over flower assortments at Berkeley Florist Supply at the Boston Flower Exchange. The Boston Flower Exchange worked its last Feb. 14 in the Albany Street venue. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)

Snow settled on statues around Boston, including this one outside Fenway Park of Ted William placing a cap on a youngster’s head. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)

Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: winter storms and record temperatures, spring training in Florida, a tornado hits Conway, and the Patriots fifth Super Bowl win.

In this blog: Big Picture

Globe photos of the month, February 2017 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: winter storms and record temperatures, spring training in Florida, a tornado hits Conway, and the Patriots fifth Super Bowl win. GO TO ENTRY

Festival (Defined) festival (noun) A time of celebration marked by special observances or an often periodic celebration or program of events or entertainment having a specified focus. GO TO ENTRY

Palm oil production Palm oil is the most widely consumed vegetable oil on the planet. According to the World Wildlife Fund, an estimated 50 percent of packaged products sold in supermarkets contain some of the ubiquitous oil. It is mainly grown in Southeast Asia and is used in products as diverse as ice cream, toothpaste, and detergent. The demand for more and more land to plant palm oil trees has seen the rapid and rampant destruction and conversion of tropical rainforest habitats into plantations. GO TO ENTRY

Remembering the ’67 Red Sox ‘Impossible Dream’ season In the basement of a Canton home is a dusty yellow Kodak box that hasn’t been opened in a half a century. Inside lies buried treasure, the 1967 Red Sox “Impossible Dream” season captured in 4,000 black-and-white negatives. GO TO ENTRY

China’s Red Army schools The Yang Dezhi “Red Army” elementary school in Wenshui, Xishui country in Guizhou province was designated a “Red Army primary school” -- funded by China’s “red nobility” of revolution-era Communist commanders and their families GO TO ENTRY

Patriots Super Bowl LI victory parade The New England Patriots once again for the fifth time rolled through the city in triumph after winning Super Bowl LI. GO TO ENTRY

Super Bowl LI In the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history, Tom Brady and the Patriots overcame a 28-3 third-quarter deficit to stun the Atlanta Falcons, 34-28, in overtime Sunday night in Super Bowl LI. GO TO ENTRY

Wooden box camera artist Luis Maldonado is the last remaining photographer in the main square of the Chilean capital still using a wooden box camera. GO TO ENTRY

Aboard the bus to the Women’s March On Friday, Globe staff photographer Jessica Rinaldi traveled to Washington, D.C. with a local group from Massachusetts to attend the historic Women’s March following Donald Trump’s inauguration. Nearly 10,000 women, children and men from this state protested with about half a million people at the National Mall on Saturday, and were joined by millions around the world. GO TO ENTRY

The inauguration of President Donald Trump Donald Trump, who upended American politics and energized voters angry with Washington, was sworn in today as the 45th president of the United States GO TO ENTRY

Daily Life: January 2017 For this edition of our look at daily life we share images from Serbia, East Timor, Portugal, Germany, United States, and other countries from around the world. GO TO ENTRY

Dakar Rally 2017 The 12-stage Dakar Rally is traveling through Paraguay, Bolivia, and Argentina via motorcycle, quad bike, car, or truck over extreme terrain. GO TO ENTRY

Bear Ears Buttes in Utah Known as Bear Ears for the pair of purple buttes at the region’s center, the newly proclaimed 1.9 million-acre National Monument will preserve a photographer’s checklist of high-desert drama: spires, bridges, canyons. Yet the region’s true distinction is not its topography, but its cultural significance; perhaps no place in America is as rich with ancient Native American sites as Bear Ears. GO TO ENTRY

Philippines antidrug crackdown Since he took office last June, President Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines, has launched a nationwide antidrug campaign that has so far reportedly led to the deaths of more than 6,000 people, who were allegedly killed in police raids or at the hands of vigilante groups. GO TO ENTRY

Globe photos of the month, December 2016 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month GO TO ENTRY

The best Boston Globe photos of 2016 Globe staff photographers share their most memorable pictures from the year, and the stories behind them. GO TO ENTRY

The year 2016 in pictures: Part II Photographs from July to December on a range of topics from around the world. GO TO ENTRY

The year 2016 in pictures: Part I Photographs from January to June on a range of topics from around the world. GO TO ENTRY

Amazing animals 2016 A collection of images depicting many types of creatures around the world. GO TO ENTRY

The evolving ice of Antarctica NASA’s Operation IceBridge has been studying how polar ice has evolved over the past eight years and conducted a set of 12-hour research flights over West Antarctica at the start of the melt season. Researchers have used the IceBridge data to observe that the West Antarctic Ice Sheet may be in a state of irreversible decline directly contributing to rising sea levels. NASA and University of California, Irvine (UCI) researchers have recently detected the speediest ongoing Western Antarctica glacial retreat rates ever observed. GO TO ENTRY

Becoming Santa At the Charles W. Howard Santa Claus School in Midland, Michigan, some two hundred Santas and Mrs. Clauses came from across the United States, Canada, Denmark and Norway to learn wood toy-making, brush up on storytelling skills, drive sleighs, feed reindeer and, most importantly, spread the Christmas spirit. GO TO ENTRY

Battle for Aleppo After weeks of heavy fighting, regime forces pushed to take the last of the Syrian city of Aleppo. Thousands evacuated the devastated city, and the UN accused Assad forces of executing civilians as they closed in on the rebel-controlled areas. A cease fire was reached, but then broken, leaving 50 thousand civilians trapped as fighting continues. GO TO ENTRY

Winter is coming A look at wintry weather across the globe ahead of the start of the season that is fast approaching. GO TO ENTRY

Pearl Harbor 75th Anniversary Thousands gathered in Hawaii today, 75 years after the attack that drew the United States into World War II. GO TO ENTRY

Fidel Castro: polarizing icon People mourned and celebrated the death of the controversial and revolutionary leader of Cuba, Fidel Castro. Portraits of Castro appeared everywhere this week: in Cuban homes and streets, and in the hands of people around the world. GO TO ENTRY

Globe photos of the month, November 2016 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month, including the presidential election, pipeline protests at Standing Rock, N.D., and Thanksgiving Day football games. GO TO ENTRY

Art for the public A look at how artists around the world are transforming shared spaces. Photographers captured recent exhibitions and permanent works on display in various locations for all to experience. GO TO ENTRY

Training Afghanistan’s women soldiers Kabul’s military training academy is churning out classes of enthusiastic women to serve in Afghanistan’s army, but the realities of rising violence and a conservative society make the future for the young recruits far from certain. GO TO ENTRY

Signs of reaction Emotions run high after the presidential election, as Americans and the world react to the outcome. Protests have erupted throughout the country as the nation becomes increasingly divided in the wake of Donald Trump’s victory. GO TO ENTRY

Election Day 2016 Americans head to the polls today across the nation to select the next president, other political seats, and a number of ballot questions. As day turned to night, the country witnessed a presidential election for the ages with Donald Trump becoming elected president. GO TO ENTRY

Spain’s “Pueblos Blancos” Dazzling clusters of cube-shaped houses perched on top of Andalusia’s olive tree-studded mountains, the “Pueblos Blancos”, or white villages, are named for the lime wash the buildings are painted with to keep the interiors cool. GO TO ENTRY

Globe photos of the month, October 2016 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month, including Halloween, fall color, life in the Theater District, and the end of the David Ortiz era. GO TO ENTRY

Autumn brilliance Photographers around the world capture colorful scenes of fall. Foliage transforms our landscapes into a sea of vibrant hues, as the seasonal light sets it aglow. GO TO ENTRY

Traveling back in time on the Mattapan trolley The trolleys that rolled out of Worcester’s Pullman-Standard factory in 1944 and 1945 are still rolling, seven decades later, along Boston’s most scenic commute GO TO ENTRY

The battle to recapture Mosul Iraqi and Kurdish forces have begun a military offensive to take back the ISIS-controlled city of Mosul. Leaders say liberating this city will be difficult and could take months. More than a million civilians are thought to be trapped in the city that was captured by ISIS two years ago. GO TO ENTRY

Boston’s Theatre District Photographer Craig Walker recently spent time documenting the scene in Boston’s lively Theatre District. At the edge of diverse neighborhoods, the area is full of art, entertainment, and history. Many walks of life cross paths on the streets that are home to a bustling nightlife. GO TO ENTRY

Farm to table meals The fruits and veggies served to the homeless residents of Boston’s Pine Street Inn are usually grocery store cast-offs. But the Cambridge nonprofit Food For Free is now growing produce at a Lincoln farm specifically for the Pine Street Inn, which means copious quantities of kale, beets, and other fresh veggies for shelter guests. GO TO ENTRY

Hurricane Matthew Hurricane Matthew, the most powerful Atlantic storm in nearly a decade, left a path of destruction over the Caribbean and the southern US. Hundreds have been killed, and it is feared that Haiti suffered catastrophic damage. GO TO ENTRY

Globe photos of the month, September 2016 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month, including Boston Light turning 300yrs old, remembering the September 11th attacks, Allston Christmas, and the start of the Patriots regular season GO TO ENTRY

Farewell Big Papi Boston, MA - 10-10-16 - ALDS Game 3 - Fenway Park - Cleveland at Red Sox - David Ortiz salutes the fans after the loss. (John Tlumacki/Globe staff) GO TO ENTRY

Oktoberfest 2016 The taps are open at the world’s biggest beer festival in Germany that runs until Oct. 3. The event dates to 1810, when Crown Prince Ludwig married Princess Therese and the people of Munich were invited to attend the festivities. GO TO ENTRY

South Africa motorbike racing Not far from the refurbished F1 race track of Kyalami in Johannesburg, South Africa is a small, virtually dirt race track that attracts only the brave and rare ‘petrol heads’ on some Sundays to race against each other in the hot sun for bragging rights and a trophy. GO TO ENTRY

Paralympics 2016 Competing at many of the same Rio venues as participants in the summer Olympics, more than 4,000 athletes from 170 plus nations are taking part in the first edition of the South American Paralympic Games. GO TO ENTRY

Back to school A look at children around the world heading off to school after their summer break. GO TO ENTRY

Globe photos of the month, August 2016 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month, including the Marshfield Fair, Red Bull Flugtag competition, a puppy swim, and the Caribbean Carnival Parade in Dorchester. GO TO ENTRY