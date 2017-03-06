Mountaineers in training
Climbers come to the High Tatras Mountains along the border of northern Slovakia to learn essential climbing skills and practices during the winter season. To become a professional climber, the applicants have to fulfill the basic climbing course in the summer and winter alpine courses.--By European Pressphoto Agency
1
Participants looked at the Lomnicki Peak during a training session for mountaineers in the High Tatras, from a window of the Tery Odon shelter in Slovakia, on March 1. The course is designed to learn essential climbing skills and practices during the winter season. To become a professional climber, the applicants have to fulfill the basic climbing course in the summer and winter alpine courses. (Balazs Mohai/EPA)
2
Climbers marched in a snow storm during a training session for mountaineers in the High Tatras. (Balazs Mohai/EPA)
3
Participants dug in the snow during a training session for mountaineers. (Balazs Mohai/EPA)
4
A climber practiced a slipping situation during a training session. (Balazs Mohai/EPA)
5
Csaba Meszaros of the Excelsior Climbing Sport Association taught rope techniques during a training session. (Balazs Mohai/EPA)
6
The Tery Odon shelter in the High Tatras, Slovakia. (Balazs Mohai/EPA)
7
Climbers packed their gear in the Tery Odon shelter. (Balazs Mohai/EPA)
8
A packman during a training session for mountaineers in the High Tatras, near the Tery Odon shelter in Slovakia, (Balazs Mohai/EPA)
9
Csaba Meszaros of Excelsior Climbing Sport Association looked at the Kis-Tar-Pataki valley. (Balazs Mohai/EPA)
10
Participants during a climbing session for mountaineers in the High Tatras. (Balazs Mohai/EPA)
11
Participants as they climb during a training session. (Balazs Mohai/EPA)
12
Climbers dug in the snow during a training session for mountaineers in the High Tatras, near the Tery Odon shelter. (Balazs Mohai/EPA)
13
Participants ride out a snow storm during a training session. (Balazs Mohai/EPA)
14
Participants as they climb during a training session for mountaineers in the High Tatras. (Balazs Mohai/EPA)
15
Participants climbed during a training session for mountaineers in the High Tatras, near the Tery Odon shelter in Slovakia. The course is designed to learn essential climbing skills and practices during the winter season. To become a professional climber, the applicants have to fulfill the basic climbing course in the summer and winter alpine courses. (Balazs Mohai/EPA)
