Globe photos of the month, March 2017
Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: a funeral for a fallen firefighter, mid-month snow storm, a sled dog race in northern Maine, and St. Patrick’s Day.
1
Shawn Bernardo kisses his girlfriend, Libby Andreasen, during the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in South Boston. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
2
Window washers from Hi-Rise Window Cleaning tackle the job at the Ritz-Carlton in Downtown Crossing. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
3
Rabbi Matt Soffer of Temple Israel searches for pine cones for Passover at the Arnold Arboretum in Jamaica Plain. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
4
Robert Megerdichian works in the kitchen of hia Cambridge home, repairing, reconditioning, and relacing baseball gloves. He’s been at the side job for six years, often with a Red Sox game on the radio. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
5
Eddie Martin has a glass of Glendalough Irish Whiskey at Whitey’s bar in Sout Boston. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)
6
Arnoldo, a Guatemalan immigrant worker, cares for a newborn calf in a barn at Stein Family Farms in Caledonia, N.Y. Rich Stein employs nine immigrant workers, and says all of them are in the country legally. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
7
A dancer auditions for the Youth America Grand Prix regional sem-finals in Boston. Hundreds of ballet dancers participated in the contest, which awards scholarships so they can attend dance schools and companies. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
8
Talena Gandy of Somerville fixes one of the other brides’ gowns during The Brides of March pub crawl in Boston. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
9
Quiana Ferguson holds a Rosie the Riveter sign as she takes part in the Day Without a Woman rally in Downtown Crossing. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
10
The day’s rain didn’t stop three visiting students from taking a spirited selfie in the Public Garden. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
11
A pedestrian crosses Huntington Avenue in Boston as snow falls. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
12
A pedestrian walks in the Public Garden amidst a light, wet snowfall. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
13
Kieuoanh Nguyen, 6, gets to play a drum as members of the Boston Police Gaelic Column of Pipes and Drums took a break from performing for children and staff at Franciscan Children’s Hospital. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)
14
Thiago Nunez, 6, has his belly rubbed by his father, Richard, as he dresses him in the morning. Richard has taken care of his disabled son since his wife, Rosanna, was murdered in 2011 in Mattapan. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
15
Abdulkader Hayani, arriving at his new home in the middle of the night, puts his daughter Ameeneh to bed. A handful of Syrian refugees began arriving in Boston in recent months, welcomed by volunteers from local Jewish temples. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff)
16
Off the coast of Gloucester, larger fishing boats work the sea. Unlike their smaller counterparts, the large vessels have no quota on the amount they can catch; they’re only limited by the number of days they can fish. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
17
Cambridge Fire Lieutenant Chris Haynes directs ladder truck operators hanging a flag over Main Street in Watertown prior to the funeral Mass for Watertown firefighter Joseph Toscano at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Watertown. He collapsed fighting a blaze. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
18
The casket of Rev. J. Donald Monan, the leader of Boston College for a quarter-century, was positioned in St. Ignatius Church for his funeral Mass. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
19
SolomonTesfaye of Hyde Park jumps over a puddle of melted slush on a Boylston Street sidewalk in Boston. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
20
Geese fly overhead as artist Kristie Norwood walks the shore of Dorchester Bay, near the Carson Beach pier, in Boston. Norwood was combing the shore for sea glass and clay and other items, including trash, that she will use in her mixed media artworks. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
21
Nicholas Fuentes hangs a green screen while preparing to shoot his online show, “America First w/ Nicholas J. Fuentes,” in a friend’s dorm room at Boston University. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
22
Choir member Margaret Vivian arrives for Mass at Saint Augustine Chapel in South Boston. The chapel,, which has 23 priests buried beneath its marble floor, is the oldest Catholic Church building in Massachusetts, and served as burying ground to New England’s first priests, when the Boston archdiocese stretched all the way to Maine. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
23
Jordan Volel,12, a student from the Conservatory Lab Charter School, plays his French horn as he marches to the State House during Arts Matter Advocacy Day, which urged lawmakers to support increased state spending on the arts. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
24
A pedestrian passes through the Dwight Street railroad underpass in Springfield. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff)
25
After resting for four hours, Ashley Patterson and her team take off from the Allagash checkpoint in the dark as they head off on the last leg of the 2017 Can-Am Crown 209-mile sled dog race. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
26
A snowy owl equipped with a transmitter is readied for its release on Salisbury Beach. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
27
The Old North Church in early- morning sunlight, with a backdrop of modern downtown Boston, is joined by the shadow of the Custom House. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
28
A buyer looks over some flowers at the newly located New England Flower Exchange in Chelsea on the first official day of business. The vendors were forced to move out of the former site in the South End after it was sold to a developer. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
29
Third-graders at the Francis Wyman Elementary School in Burlington listen to Lauren Baker, wife of Governor Charlie Baker, read “Horton Hatches the Egg,” by Dr. Seuss. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff)
30
Janmarcos Vallejo, a third-grader at St. John Paul II Catholic Academy, gets his ashes on Ash Wednesday at St. Teresa of Calcutta Church in Dorchester. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
31
A woman dressed in a warm winter coat with a hood walks along the frozen sands of Carson Beach in South Boston as the sun rises. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
32
It was pile-on time as University of Massachusetts Lowell goalie Tyler Wall (33) and teammates celebrated their 4-3 win over the Boston College Eagles to win the hockey East championship. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
33
Brad Marchand of the Bruins battles the Ottawa Senators’ Cody Ceci for a loose puck late in the third period of a game. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
34
Springfield Central’s Phyness Young-Baldwin (left) and Alayah Sweeney jumped on head coach Erik Maurer after they defeated Braintree High, 61-45, during the 2017 MIAA Girls Division 1A state finals at MassMutual Center. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)
35
Boston Celtics Isaiah Thomas flexes after making a layup over Miami Heat defender Hassan Whiteside during fourth-quarter action at TD Garden. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)
36
One strand of Hanley Ramirez’s dreadlocks seems to have a mind of its own during spring training at JetBlue Park in Florida. (Stan Grossfeld/ Globe Staff)
Thanks for signing upBrowse our full list of free Globe newsletters Close