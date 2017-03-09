SUBSCRIBE NOW Get unlimited access to Globe.com today
Menu
The Big Picture

Globe photos of the month, March 2017

Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: a funeral for a fallen firefighter, mid-month snow storm, a sled dog race in northern Maine, and St. Patrick’s Day.
The Boston Globe
1
Shawn Bernardo kisses his girlfriend, Libby Andreasen, during the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in South Boston. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
2
Window washers from Hi-Rise Window Cleaning tackle the job at the Ritz-Carlton in Downtown Crossing. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
3
Rabbi Matt Soffer of Temple Israel searches for pine cones for Passover at the Arnold Arboretum in Jamaica Plain. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
4
Robert Megerdichian works in the kitchen of hia Cambridge home, repairing, reconditioning, and relacing baseball gloves. He’s been at the side job for six years, often with a Red Sox game on the radio. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
5
Eddie Martin has a glass of Glendalough Irish Whiskey at Whitey’s bar in Sout Boston. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)
6
Arnoldo, a Guatemalan immigrant worker, cares for a newborn calf in a barn at Stein Family Farms in Caledonia, N.Y. Rich Stein employs nine immigrant workers, and says all of them are in the country legally. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
7
A dancer auditions for the Youth America Grand Prix regional sem-finals in Boston. Hundreds of ballet dancers participated in the contest, which awards scholarships so they can attend dance schools and companies. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
8
Talena Gandy of Somerville fixes one of the other brides’ gowns during The Brides of March pub crawl in Boston. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
9
Quiana Ferguson holds a Rosie the Riveter sign as she takes part in the Day Without a Woman rally in Downtown Crossing. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
10
The day’s rain didn’t stop three visiting students from taking a spirited selfie in the Public Garden. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
11
A pedestrian crosses Huntington Avenue in Boston as snow falls. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
12
A pedestrian walks in the Public Garden amidst a light, wet snowfall. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
13
Kieuoanh Nguyen, 6, gets to play a drum as members of the Boston Police Gaelic Column of Pipes and Drums took a break from performing for children and staff at Franciscan Children’s Hospital. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)
14
Thiago Nunez, 6, has his belly rubbed by his father, Richard, as he dresses him in the morning. Richard has taken care of his disabled son since his wife, Rosanna, was murdered in 2011 in Mattapan. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
15
Abdulkader Hayani, arriving at his new home in the middle of the night, puts his daughter Ameeneh to bed. A handful of Syrian refugees began arriving in Boston in recent months, welcomed by volunteers from local Jewish temples. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff)
16
Off the coast of Gloucester, larger fishing boats work the sea. Unlike their smaller counterparts, the large vessels have no quota on the amount they can catch; they’re only limited by the number of days they can fish. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
17
Cambridge Fire Lieutenant Chris Haynes directs ladder truck operators hanging a flag over Main Street in Watertown prior to the funeral Mass for Watertown firefighter Joseph Toscano at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Watertown. He collapsed fighting a blaze. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
18
The casket of Rev. J. Donald Monan, the leader of Boston College for a quarter-century, was positioned in St. Ignatius Church for his funeral Mass. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
19
SolomonTesfaye of Hyde Park jumps over a puddle of melted slush on a Boylston Street sidewalk in Boston. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
20
Geese fly overhead as artist Kristie Norwood walks the shore of Dorchester Bay, near the Carson Beach pier, in Boston. Norwood was combing the shore for sea glass and clay and other items, including trash, that she will use in her mixed media artworks. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
21
Nicholas Fuentes hangs a green screen while preparing to shoot his online show, “America First w/ Nicholas J. Fuentes,” in a friend’s dorm room at Boston University. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
22
Choir member Margaret Vivian arrives for Mass at Saint Augustine Chapel in South Boston. The chapel,, which has 23 priests buried beneath its marble floor, is the oldest Catholic Church building in Massachusetts, and served as burying ground to New England’s first priests, when the Boston archdiocese stretched all the way to Maine. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
23
Jordan Volel,12, a student from the Conservatory Lab Charter School, plays his French horn as he marches to the State House during Arts Matter Advocacy Day, which urged lawmakers to support increased state spending on the arts. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
24
A pedestrian passes through the Dwight Street railroad underpass in Springfield. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff)
25
After resting for four hours, Ashley Patterson and her team take off from the Allagash checkpoint in the dark as they head off on the last leg of the 2017 Can-Am Crown 209-mile sled dog race. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
26
A snowy owl equipped with a transmitter is readied for its release on Salisbury Beach. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
27
The Old North Church in early- morning sunlight, with a backdrop of modern downtown Boston, is joined by the shadow of the Custom House. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
28
A buyer looks over some flowers at the newly located New England Flower Exchange in Chelsea on the first official day of business. The vendors were forced to move out of the former site in the South End after it was sold to a developer. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
29
Third-graders at the Francis Wyman Elementary School in Burlington listen to Lauren Baker, wife of Governor Charlie Baker, read “Horton Hatches the Egg,” by Dr. Seuss. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff)
30
Janmarcos Vallejo, a third-grader at St. John Paul II Catholic Academy, gets his ashes on Ash Wednesday at St. Teresa of Calcutta Church in Dorchester. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
31
A woman dressed in a warm winter coat with a hood walks along the frozen sands of Carson Beach in South Boston as the sun rises. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
32
It was pile-on time as University of Massachusetts Lowell goalie Tyler Wall (33) and teammates celebrated their 4-3 win over the Boston College Eagles to win the hockey East championship. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
33
Brad Marchand of the Bruins battles the Ottawa Senators’ Cody Ceci for a loose puck late in the third period of a game. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
34
Springfield Central’s Phyness Young-Baldwin (left) and Alayah Sweeney jumped on head coach Erik Maurer after they defeated Braintree High, 61-45, during the 2017 MIAA Girls Division 1A state finals at MassMutual Center. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)
35
Boston Celtics Isaiah Thomas flexes after making a layup over Miami Heat defender Hassan Whiteside during fourth-quarter action at TD Garden. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)
36
One strand of Hanley Ramirez’s dreadlocks seems to have a mind of its own during spring training at JetBlue Park in Florida. (Stan Grossfeld/ Globe Staff)
In this blog: Big Picture
Globe photos of the month, March 2017
Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: a funeral for a fallen firefighter, mid-month snow storm, a sled dog race in northern Maine, and St. Patrick’s Day.
GO TO ENTRY
Cloud (Defined)
1. a visible mass of particles of condensed vapor (as water or ice) suspended in the atmosphere of a planet (as the earth) or moon. 2. any similar mass, especially of smoke or dust.
GO TO ENTRY
Along the frozen trail
For 25 years, intrepid mushers and their teams have completed the more than 200-mile icy loop that makes up the annual Can-Am Crown 250 sled dog race.
GO TO ENTRY
Through the closing door
A handful of Syrian refugees began arriving in Boston in recent months, welcomed by volunteers from local Jewish temples. Deep uncertainties remain, and fears too, but new life is taking root.
GO TO ENTRY
Sox spring training in detail
Spring training is a time for fans to get closer to their heroes. These closeups are a colorful promise that winter is nearly over and Opening Day is not far away.
GO TO ENTRY
Fear on the Farm
Migrant labor has long been essential to the dairy farmers in the rolling fields of Western New York. But beyond the usual problems with tractor repairs and feed prices, this season has brought a new worry: the serious threat that farm workers will be deported as part of President Trump’s immigration crackdown. Now, those farmers are arriving at work every day wondering how many of their employees will still be there.
GO TO ENTRY
Dancing for a dream
Boston, MA - 3/9/2017 - A dancer auditions for the Youth America Grand Prix regional semi-finals in Boston, MA, March 9, 2017. Hundreds of ballet dancers participated in the contest that awards nearly $250,000 in scholarships to dance students to give them the opportunity to attend leading dance schools and companies. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
GO TO ENTRY
Globe photos of the month, March 2017
Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: a funeral for a fallen firefighter, mid-month snow storm, a sled dog race in northern Maine, and St. Patrick’s Day.
GO TO ENTRY
International Women’s Day, 2017
Women around the globe took to the streets today to participate in International Women’s Day. The day recognizes the struggle for women’s rights and commemorates their contributions to society. This year, organizers in the US planned additional socio-economic themed demonstrations for “A Day Without A Woman.”
GO TO ENTRY
Mountaineers in training
Climbers come to the High Tatras Mountains along the border of northern Slovakia to learn essential climbing skills and practices during the winter season. To become a professional climber, the applicants have to fulfill the basic climbing course in the summer and winter alpine courses.
GO TO ENTRY
Globe photos of the month, February 2017
Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: winter storms and record temperatures, spring training in Florida, a tornado hits Conway, and the Patriots fifth Super Bowl win.
GO TO ENTRY
Festival (Defined)
festival (noun) A time of celebration marked by special observances or an often periodic celebration or program of events or entertainment having a specified focus.
GO TO ENTRY
Palm oil production
Palm oil is the most widely consumed vegetable oil on the planet. According to the World Wildlife Fund, an estimated 50 percent of packaged products sold in supermarkets contain some of the ubiquitous oil. It is mainly grown in Southeast Asia and is used in products as diverse as ice cream, toothpaste, and detergent. The demand for more and more land to plant palm oil trees has seen the rapid and rampant destruction and conversion of tropical rainforest habitats into plantations.
GO TO ENTRY
China’s Red Army schools
The Yang Dezhi “Red Army” elementary school in Wenshui, Xishui country in Guizhou province was designated a “Red Army primary school” -- funded by China’s “red nobility” of revolution-era Communist commanders and their families
GO TO ENTRY
Super Bowl LI
In the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history, Tom Brady and the Patriots overcame a 28-3 third-quarter deficit to stun the Atlanta Falcons, 34-28, in overtime Sunday night in Super Bowl LI.
GO TO ENTRY
Aboard the bus to the Women’s March
On Friday, Globe staff photographer Jessica Rinaldi traveled to Washington, D.C. with a local group from Massachusetts to attend the historic Women’s March following Donald Trump’s inauguration. Nearly 10,000 women, children and men from this state protested with about half a million people at the National Mall on Saturday, and were joined by millions around the world.
GO TO ENTRY
Daily Life: January 2017
For this edition of our look at daily life we share images from Serbia, East Timor, Portugal, Germany, United States, and other countries from around the world.
GO TO ENTRY
Dakar Rally 2017
The 12-stage Dakar Rally is traveling through Paraguay, Bolivia, and Argentina via motorcycle, quad bike, car, or truck over extreme terrain.
GO TO ENTRY
Bear Ears Buttes in Utah
Known as Bear Ears for the pair of purple buttes at the region’s center, the newly proclaimed 1.9 million-acre National Monument will preserve a photographer’s checklist of high-desert drama: spires, bridges, canyons. Yet the region’s true distinction is not its topography, but its cultural significance; perhaps no place in America is as rich with ancient Native American sites as Bear Ears.
GO TO ENTRY
Philippines antidrug crackdown
Since he took office last June, President Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines, has launched a nationwide antidrug campaign that has so far reportedly led to the deaths of more than 6,000 people, who were allegedly killed in police raids or at the hands of vigilante groups.
GO TO ENTRY
The evolving ice of Antarctica
NASA’s Operation IceBridge has been studying how polar ice has evolved over the past eight years and conducted a set of 12-hour research flights over West Antarctica at the start of the melt season. Researchers have used the IceBridge data to observe that the West Antarctic Ice Sheet may be in a state of irreversible decline directly contributing to rising sea levels. NASA and University of California, Irvine (UCI) researchers have recently detected the speediest ongoing Western Antarctica glacial retreat rates ever observed.
GO TO ENTRY
Becoming Santa
At the Charles W. Howard Santa Claus School in Midland, Michigan, some two hundred Santas and Mrs. Clauses came from across the United States, Canada, Denmark and Norway to learn wood toy-making, brush up on storytelling skills, drive sleighs, feed reindeer and, most importantly, spread the Christmas spirit.
GO TO ENTRY
Battle for Aleppo
After weeks of heavy fighting, regime forces pushed to take the last of the Syrian city of Aleppo. Thousands evacuated the devastated city, and the UN accused Assad forces of executing civilians as they closed in on the rebel-controlled areas. A cease fire was reached, but then broken, leaving 50 thousand civilians trapped as fighting continues.
GO TO ENTRY
Fidel Castro: polarizing icon
People mourned and celebrated the death of the controversial and revolutionary leader of Cuba, Fidel Castro. Portraits of Castro appeared everywhere this week: in Cuban homes and streets, and in the hands of people around the world.
GO TO ENTRY
Art for the public
A look at how artists around the world are transforming shared spaces. Photographers captured recent exhibitions and permanent works on display in various locations for all to experience.
GO TO ENTRY
Training Afghanistan’s women soldiers
Kabul’s military training academy is churning out classes of enthusiastic women to serve in Afghanistan’s army, but the realities of rising violence and a conservative society make the future for the young recruits far from certain.
GO TO ENTRY
Signs of reaction
Emotions run high after the presidential election, as Americans and the world react to the outcome. Protests have erupted throughout the country as the nation becomes increasingly divided in the wake of Donald Trump’s victory.
GO TO ENTRY
Election Day 2016
Americans head to the polls today across the nation to select the next president, other political seats, and a number of ballot questions. As day turned to night, the country witnessed a presidential election for the ages with Donald Trump becoming elected president.
GO TO ENTRY
Spain’s “Pueblos Blancos”
Dazzling clusters of cube-shaped houses perched on top of Andalusia’s olive tree-studded mountains, the “Pueblos Blancos”, or white villages, are named for the lime wash the buildings are painted with to keep the interiors cool.
GO TO ENTRY
Autumn brilliance
Photographers around the world capture colorful scenes of fall. Foliage transforms our landscapes into a sea of vibrant hues, as the seasonal light sets it aglow.
GO TO ENTRY
The battle to recapture Mosul
Iraqi and Kurdish forces have begun a military offensive to take back the ISIS-controlled city of Mosul. Leaders say liberating this city will be difficult and could take months. More than a million civilians are thought to be trapped in the city that was captured by ISIS two years ago.
GO TO ENTRY
Real journalists. Real journalism. Subscribe to The Boston Globe today.
You're reading  1 of 5 free articles.
Get UNLIMITED access for only 99¢ per week Subscribe Now >
You're reading1 of 5 free articles.Keep scrolling to see more articles recomended for you Subscribe now
You're reading 1 of 5 free articles. Get UNLIMITED access for only 99¢ per week. Subscribe now
You're reading 2 of 5 free articles. Get UNLIMITED access for only 99¢ per week. Subscribe now
You're reading 3 of 5 free articles. Get UNLIMITED access for only 99¢ per week. Subscribe now
You're reading 4 of 5 free articles. Get UNLIMITED access for only 99¢ per week. Subscribe now
You're reading 5 of 5 free articles. Get UNLIMITED access for only 99¢ per week. Subscribe now
We hope you've enjoyed your 5 free articles.
Continue reading by subscribing to Globe.com for just 99¢.
 Already a member? Log in Home
Subscriber Log In

We hope you've enjoyed your 5 free articles'

Continue reading by subscribing to BostonGlobe.com for just 99¢.

Continue reading by subscribing to Globe.com for just $.99¢

Stay informed with unlimited access to Boston’s trusted news source.

  • High-quality journalism from the region’s largest newsroom
  • Convenient access across all of your devices
  • Today’s Headlines daily newsletter
  • Subscriber-only access to exclusive offers, events, contests, eBooks, and more
  • Less than 25¢ a week
Marketing image of BostonGlobe.com
Marketing image of BostonGlobe.com