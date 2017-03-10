Dancing for a dream
Hundreds of ballet dancers are in Boston at the Youth America Grand Prix Regional semifinals vying for the opportunity to make it to the finals in New York City, a chance at scholarships, and to someday train with the best dance companies in the world.
1
Alyssia Farias watched from the wings as Eliana LaBreche auditioned for the Youth America Grand Prix regional semifinals, one of the most prestigious ballet competitions in the world for students, in Boston on March 10. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
2
A dancer auditioned for the semifinals March 9. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
3
A dancer stretched during auditions for the semifinals March 10. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
4
Emma Lindsey danced during auditions at the semifinals March 10. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
5
A dancer stretched backstage before the audition March 9. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
6
Dancers stretched before auditions for the semifinals March 10. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
7
Madeline Colesano held a scarf on her head as she danced during auditions March 10. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
8
Teacher Alexandra Koltun applied makeup on her student Ella Can during auditions March 10. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
9
Dancers watched from the wings during auditions for the semifinals March 10. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
10
Hannah Eng jumped in the halls before her audition March 10. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
11
Dancers watched from the wings during auditions for the semifinals March 10. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
12
Cassidy Schroyer danced during auditions for the Youth America Grand Prix regional semi-final. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
13
Dancers waited backstage before auditioning for the semifinals March 9. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
14
A dancer stood backstage before performing at the semifinals March 9. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
15
Harrison Jarit, 11, performed the “Little Drummer Boy” during auditions for the semifinals March 9. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
16
A dancer waited backstage before auditioning for the semifinals March 9. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
17
A dancer waited with her hands on her skirt backstage before auditioning for the semifinals March 9. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
18
Teacher Alexandra Koltun helped her student Emilina Jarvis with her form backstage before auditioning for the semifinals March 9. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
19
Leah Ploskunak , 11, performed her routine during auditions for the semifinals March 9. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
20
A dancer stretched in the wings before auditioning for the semifinals March 9. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
21
A dancer tied her point shoe before auditioning for the semifinals March 9. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
22
Dancers Haley Lowder (left) and Grace Langworthy stood backstage with Langworthy’s teacher Elizabeth Drucker before auditioning for the semifinals March 9. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
23
A dancer waited to take the stage before auditioning for the semifinals March 9. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
24
A dancer closed her eyes before taking to the stage March 9. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
25
Sofia O’Reilly, 11, had a bow placed in her hair prior to auditioning for the semifinals March 9. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
26
A dancer stood on point shoes before auditioning for the semifinals March 9. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
27
A dancer adjusted her hair before taking the stage to audition for the semifinals March 9. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
Thanks for signing upBrowse our full list of free Globe newsletters Close