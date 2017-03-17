Sox spring training in detail
Spring training is a time for fans to get closer to their heroes. Access is easier, spirits are higher, and hope springs eternal. The games don’t count, and every team is tied for first place. These closeups are a colorful promise that winter is nearly over and Opening Day is not far away.--By Stan Grossfeld
Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts popped a bubble during infield practice on Feb. 24 at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
The Hall of Fame hands of Pedro Martinez instructed the pitchers at Fenway South. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
Pablo Sandoval tapped the dirt out of his spikes. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
A bracelet heavy Mookie Betts breaks in his new glove. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
Hanley Ramirez swung so hard during batting practice that his dreadlocks cover his nose and mouth.. (Stan Grossfeld/ Globe Staff)
Pablo Sandoval in full sweat during a workout at Fenway South. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
A fan watched batting practice through a chain-link fence at Fenway South. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
Blake Swihart held a baseball under his arm as he tried out a catcher’s mitt. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
A sunflower seed’s last moment in the mouth of Hanley Ramirez. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
Red Sox manager John Farrell made adjustments to a lineup card for the first spring training game against Northeastern. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
Hansel Ramirez, son of Hanley Ramirez, took part in drills. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
Dustin Pedroia chated with Sox manager John Farrell. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
Red Sox designated hitter Hanley Ramirez shattered his bat during a spring training game against the Mets at JetBlue Park. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
JetBlue Park sprinklers in the early morning light. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
Red Sox starter Brian Johnson went into his delivery against Northeastern at JetBlue Park. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
Sox designated hitter Hanley Ramirez taped his new bat in the dugout after his old maple bat shattered in a game against the Mets. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
Sox reliever Craig Kimbrel stretched his arm during warmups. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
A foul ball near the on-deck circle during a spring training game. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
One strand of Hanley Ramirez’ dreadlocks seemed to have a mind of its own. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
