Cloud (Defined)

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Chih-Wei Hu, of Taiwan, warms up as storm clouds pass after a rain shower at a spring training baseball workout in Port Charlotte, Fla. on Feb 22. (David Goldman/Associated Press)

Buildings are seen on a polluted day in Beijing. China’s capital city started the year under a heavy blanket of grey smog, with a concentration of toxic particles 20 times higher than the maximal level recommended by the World Health Organization, as a new pollution cloud was - again - striking the country. (GREG BAKER/AFP/Getty Images)

Scattered clouds dot the sky at sunrise as surfers make their way to the water south of the Huntington Beach Pier, a day after storms pounded Orange County in Huntington Beach, Calif. (Mark Rightmire /The Orange County Register via AP)

Boats sit docked in front of the MIT Sailing Pavilion as clouds hang over Boston. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)

A nearly full moon is flanked by clouds as it rises near the Insurance Building in Olympia, Wash. (Ted S. Warren/Associated Press)

A broad tornado capable of leaving “catastrophic” damage in its wake churned across the Oklahoma landscape. (Hayden Mahan via AP)

Steam rises into the sky from the cooling tower of the German nuclear power plant ‘Isar’ (KKI) near Essenbach, southern Germany, March 16. (CHRISTIAN BRUNA/EPA)

Lightning bolts light up the sky near the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 25. (Jon Gambrell/Associated Press)

Rain clouds sit over McLean Park as rain delays the start of the 2nd one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and Australia at McLean Park in Napier on February 2. (MARTY MELVILLE/AFP/Getty Images)

The Tornado steam locomotive pulls the first timetabled main line steam-hauled service for half a century across the Ribblehead viaduct in North Yorkshire. on February 14 in Appleby, England. (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

One World Trade Center, top left, and other New York and New Jersey buildings are seen under low hanging clouds lit up with the rising sun, Jan. 5 in Jersey City, N.J. (Julio Cortez/Associated Press)

Clouds pass over the Apostolic palace as Pope Francis delivers the Angelus prayer from his studio’s window overlooking St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican, March 5. (Gregorio Borgia/Associated Press)

Low clouds blanket the horizon during a race inspection of a women’s downhill at the alpine ski World Championships, in St. Moritz, Switzerland, Feb. 9. (Alessandro Trovati/Associated Press)

Two girls are silhouetted under low cloud while walking along a breakwater in Powell River, British Columbia, March 16. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

A cloud in the sky over Palma Majorca, Spain, March 7. The Balearic Islands will experience springlike temperatures with clear skies during the next days. (Cati Cladera/EPA)

The sun rises over the clouds in front of the summit of Haleakala volcano in Haleakala National Park on Hawaii’s island of Maui, Jan. 22. (Caleb Jones/Associated Press)

Clouds are reflected in the glass facade of the Time Warner building in New York. (Mark Lennihan/Associated)

A family hikes along Mule Deer Trail on a sunny afternoon in Thomas F. Riley Wilderness Park in Coto De Caza in San Juan Capistrano, Calif. (Mark Righmire/The Orange County Register via AP)

An almost full moon is surrounded by clouds in Frankfurt, Germany, March 10. (Michael Probst/Associated Press)

Clouds of steam flows across the sky in the early morning from the Kendall Cogeneration Station in Cambridge. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)

Dramatic clouds still lurk in Laguna Beach, Calif., after several days of powerful winter storms, Jan. 24. (Mindy SchauerThe Orange County Register via AP)

Lightning flashes in storm clouds over the village of Dunlap, Ill., Feb. 28. A spring-like storm churning across the Midwest poses a risk of more bad weather for millions of people. (Ron Johnson/Journal Star via AP)

Storm clouds frame the iconic landmark El Panecillo in the heart of downtown, in Quito, Ecuador, March 8. (Dolores Ochoa/Associated Press)

A mushroom cloud in the sky after a car bomb exploded in eastern Mosul, during an ongoing military operation against Islamic State (IS) group militants. (DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP/Getty Images)

Clouds cover the sky as tourists walk down from the top of the Sydney Harbour Bridge on February 21. (Saeed Khan/AFP/Getty Images)

1. a visible mass of particles of condensed vapor (as water or ice) suspended in the atmosphere of a planet (as the earth) or moon. 2. any similar mass, especially of smoke or dust. --By Leanne Burden Seidel

In this blog: Big Picture

Along the frozen trail For 25 years, intrepid mushers and their teams have completed the more than 200-mile icy loop that makes up the annual Can-Am Crown 250 sled dog race. GO TO ENTRY

Through the closing door A handful of Syrian refugees began arriving in Boston in recent months, welcomed by volunteers from local Jewish temples. Deep uncertainties remain, and fears too, but new life is taking root. GO TO ENTRY

Sox spring training in detail Spring training is a time for fans to get closer to their heroes. These closeups are a colorful promise that winter is nearly over and Opening Day is not far away. GO TO ENTRY

Snows of winters past A look back at snowy scenes in Massachusetts. GO TO ENTRY

Fear on the Farm Migrant labor has long been essential to the dairy farmers in the rolling fields of Western New York. But beyond the usual problems with tractor repairs and feed prices, this season has brought a new worry: the serious threat that farm workers will be deported as part of President Trump’s immigration crackdown. Now, those farmers are arriving at work every day wondering how many of their employees will still be there. GO TO ENTRY

Dancing for a dream Boston, MA - 3/9/2017 - A dancer auditions for the Youth America Grand Prix regional semi-finals in Boston, MA, March 9, 2017. Hundreds of ballet dancers participated in the contest that awards nearly $250,000 in scholarships to dance students to give them the opportunity to attend leading dance schools and companies. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff) GO TO ENTRY

International Women’s Day, 2017 Women around the globe took to the streets today to participate in International Women’s Day. The day recognizes the struggle for women’s rights and commemorates their contributions to society. This year, organizers in the US planned additional socio-economic themed demonstrations for “A Day Without A Woman.” GO TO ENTRY

Mountaineers in training Climbers come to the High Tatras Mountains along the border of northern Slovakia to learn essential climbing skills and practices during the winter season. To become a professional climber, the applicants have to fulfill the basic climbing course in the summer and winter alpine courses. GO TO ENTRY

Globe photos of the month, February 2017 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: winter storms and record temperatures, spring training in Florida, a tornado hits Conway, and the Patriots fifth Super Bowl win. GO TO ENTRY

Festival (Defined) festival (noun) A time of celebration marked by special observances or an often periodic celebration or program of events or entertainment having a specified focus. GO TO ENTRY

Palm oil production Palm oil is the most widely consumed vegetable oil on the planet. According to the World Wildlife Fund, an estimated 50 percent of packaged products sold in supermarkets contain some of the ubiquitous oil. It is mainly grown in Southeast Asia and is used in products as diverse as ice cream, toothpaste, and detergent. The demand for more and more land to plant palm oil trees has seen the rapid and rampant destruction and conversion of tropical rainforest habitats into plantations. GO TO ENTRY

Remembering the ’67 Red Sox ‘Impossible Dream’ season In the basement of a Canton home is a dusty yellow Kodak box that hasn’t been opened in a half a century. Inside lies buried treasure, the 1967 Red Sox “Impossible Dream” season captured in 4,000 black-and-white negatives. GO TO ENTRY

China’s Red Army schools The Yang Dezhi “Red Army” elementary school in Wenshui, Xishui country in Guizhou province was designated a “Red Army primary school” -- funded by China’s “red nobility” of revolution-era Communist commanders and their families GO TO ENTRY

Patriots Super Bowl LI victory parade The New England Patriots once again for the fifth time rolled through the city in triumph after winning Super Bowl LI. GO TO ENTRY

Super Bowl LI In the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history, Tom Brady and the Patriots overcame a 28-3 third-quarter deficit to stun the Atlanta Falcons, 34-28, in overtime Sunday night in Super Bowl LI. GO TO ENTRY

Wooden box camera artist Luis Maldonado is the last remaining photographer in the main square of the Chilean capital still using a wooden box camera. GO TO ENTRY

Aboard the bus to the Women’s March On Friday, Globe staff photographer Jessica Rinaldi traveled to Washington, D.C. with a local group from Massachusetts to attend the historic Women’s March following Donald Trump’s inauguration. Nearly 10,000 women, children and men from this state protested with about half a million people at the National Mall on Saturday, and were joined by millions around the world. GO TO ENTRY

The inauguration of President Donald Trump Donald Trump, who upended American politics and energized voters angry with Washington, was sworn in today as the 45th president of the United States GO TO ENTRY

Daily Life: January 2017 For this edition of our look at daily life we share images from Serbia, East Timor, Portugal, Germany, United States, and other countries from around the world. GO TO ENTRY

Dakar Rally 2017 The 12-stage Dakar Rally is traveling through Paraguay, Bolivia, and Argentina via motorcycle, quad bike, car, or truck over extreme terrain. GO TO ENTRY

Bear Ears Buttes in Utah Known as Bear Ears for the pair of purple buttes at the region’s center, the newly proclaimed 1.9 million-acre National Monument will preserve a photographer’s checklist of high-desert drama: spires, bridges, canyons. Yet the region’s true distinction is not its topography, but its cultural significance; perhaps no place in America is as rich with ancient Native American sites as Bear Ears. GO TO ENTRY

Philippines antidrug crackdown Since he took office last June, President Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines, has launched a nationwide antidrug campaign that has so far reportedly led to the deaths of more than 6,000 people, who were allegedly killed in police raids or at the hands of vigilante groups. GO TO ENTRY

Globe photos of the month, December 2016 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month GO TO ENTRY

The best Boston Globe photos of 2016 Globe staff photographers share their most memorable pictures from the year, and the stories behind them. GO TO ENTRY

The year 2016 in pictures: Part II Photographs from July to December on a range of topics from around the world. GO TO ENTRY

The year 2016 in pictures: Part I Photographs from January to June on a range of topics from around the world. GO TO ENTRY

Amazing animals 2016 A collection of images depicting many types of creatures around the world. GO TO ENTRY

The evolving ice of Antarctica NASA’s Operation IceBridge has been studying how polar ice has evolved over the past eight years and conducted a set of 12-hour research flights over West Antarctica at the start of the melt season. Researchers have used the IceBridge data to observe that the West Antarctic Ice Sheet may be in a state of irreversible decline directly contributing to rising sea levels. NASA and University of California, Irvine (UCI) researchers have recently detected the speediest ongoing Western Antarctica glacial retreat rates ever observed. GO TO ENTRY

Becoming Santa At the Charles W. Howard Santa Claus School in Midland, Michigan, some two hundred Santas and Mrs. Clauses came from across the United States, Canada, Denmark and Norway to learn wood toy-making, brush up on storytelling skills, drive sleighs, feed reindeer and, most importantly, spread the Christmas spirit. GO TO ENTRY

Battle for Aleppo After weeks of heavy fighting, regime forces pushed to take the last of the Syrian city of Aleppo. Thousands evacuated the devastated city, and the UN accused Assad forces of executing civilians as they closed in on the rebel-controlled areas. A cease fire was reached, but then broken, leaving 50 thousand civilians trapped as fighting continues. GO TO ENTRY

Winter is coming A look at wintry weather across the globe ahead of the start of the season that is fast approaching. GO TO ENTRY

Pearl Harbor 75th Anniversary Thousands gathered in Hawaii today, 75 years after the attack that drew the United States into World War II. GO TO ENTRY

Fidel Castro: polarizing icon People mourned and celebrated the death of the controversial and revolutionary leader of Cuba, Fidel Castro. Portraits of Castro appeared everywhere this week: in Cuban homes and streets, and in the hands of people around the world. GO TO ENTRY

Globe photos of the month, November 2016 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month, including the presidential election, pipeline protests at Standing Rock, N.D., and Thanksgiving Day football games. GO TO ENTRY

Art for the public A look at how artists around the world are transforming shared spaces. Photographers captured recent exhibitions and permanent works on display in various locations for all to experience. GO TO ENTRY

Training Afghanistan’s women soldiers Kabul’s military training academy is churning out classes of enthusiastic women to serve in Afghanistan’s army, but the realities of rising violence and a conservative society make the future for the young recruits far from certain. GO TO ENTRY

Signs of reaction Emotions run high after the presidential election, as Americans and the world react to the outcome. Protests have erupted throughout the country as the nation becomes increasingly divided in the wake of Donald Trump’s victory. GO TO ENTRY

Election Day 2016 Americans head to the polls today across the nation to select the next president, other political seats, and a number of ballot questions. As day turned to night, the country witnessed a presidential election for the ages with Donald Trump becoming elected president. GO TO ENTRY

Spain’s “Pueblos Blancos” Dazzling clusters of cube-shaped houses perched on top of Andalusia’s olive tree-studded mountains, the “Pueblos Blancos”, or white villages, are named for the lime wash the buildings are painted with to keep the interiors cool. GO TO ENTRY

Globe photos of the month, October 2016 Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month, including Halloween, fall color, life in the Theater District, and the end of the David Ortiz era. GO TO ENTRY

Autumn brilliance Photographers around the world capture colorful scenes of fall. Foliage transforms our landscapes into a sea of vibrant hues, as the seasonal light sets it aglow. GO TO ENTRY

Traveling back in time on the Mattapan trolley The trolleys that rolled out of Worcester’s Pullman-Standard factory in 1944 and 1945 are still rolling, seven decades later, along Boston’s most scenic commute GO TO ENTRY

The battle to recapture Mosul Iraqi and Kurdish forces have begun a military offensive to take back the ISIS-controlled city of Mosul. Leaders say liberating this city will be difficult and could take months. More than a million civilians are thought to be trapped in the city that was captured by ISIS two years ago. GO TO ENTRY

Boston’s Theatre District Photographer Craig Walker recently spent time documenting the scene in Boston’s lively Theatre District. At the edge of diverse neighborhoods, the area is full of art, entertainment, and history. Many walks of life cross paths on the streets that are home to a bustling nightlife. GO TO ENTRY

Farm to table meals The fruits and veggies served to the homeless residents of Boston’s Pine Street Inn are usually grocery store cast-offs. But the Cambridge nonprofit Food For Free is now growing produce at a Lincoln farm specifically for the Pine Street Inn, which means copious quantities of kale, beets, and other fresh veggies for shelter guests. GO TO ENTRY