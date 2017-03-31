Spring blossoms

Based on what you've read recently, you might be interested in theses stories

A bee hovering over crocus flowers looking for food on one of the first sunny, spring-weather days this year in Warsaw, Poland, March 27. (Czarek Sokolowski/Associated Press)

Blossoming almond trees on a property in the town of Librilla in Murcia, southeastern Spain, Feb. 16. (MARCIAL GUILLEN/EPA)

An almond tree in blossom is seen as the snow covers Avila, Spain, on March 23. (RAUL SANCHIDRIAN/EPA)

A doll is placed in a cherry blossom tree while onlookers take pictures with their smartphones in the Gucun Park in Shanghai March 4. (JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images)

Visitors pick tulip flowers in the first Italian tulip field, planted by a Dutch couple to recreate the tradition in the Netherlands where you can pick your own tulip, in Cornaredo, near Milan, Italy, , March 29. (Antonio Calanni/Associated Pres)

Cactus flowers blossom during the superbloom of wildflowers at the Anza-Borrego desert in Borrego Springs, California, USA, March 16. The once-in-a-decade event resulted from a winter of heavy rains soaking Southern California after years of drought. (EUGENE GARCIA/EPA)

A man passes beneath a blossoming tree as he walks near a bed of daffodils in St. James’s Park in central London on March 16. (DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images)

A bee lands on a crocus blossom on the Old Southern Cemetery in Munich, Germany, March 5. Weather forecasts predict changeable weather for Germany during the next few days. (Tobias Hase/dpa via AP)

A visitor takes photos as cherry trees around Tidal Basin are in peak bloom March 27 in Washington, DC. The blossoms survived after a late winter ice and snowstorm freezed and killed more than 50% of the developed Yoshino cherry blossoms two weeks ago. (Alex Wong/Getty Image)

A bird flies by flowers of an orange silk cotton tree, which is popular in central Myanmar for its edible flowers, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. Myanmar’s summer season starts in March and ends in early June. (Aung Shine Oo/Associated Press)

Visitors enjoy the cherry blossoms at the Yuyuantan Park during spring festival in Beijing, Wednesday, March 29. (Andy Wong/Associated Press)

Tourists take photos of the cherry blossoms around the Tidal Basin in Washington, DC, USA, March 25. Despite the late season freeze that damaged half of the cherry blossoms people are out in the warm weather to see the annual bloom. (SHAWN THEW/EPA)

The Eiffel Tower rises from behind blossoming flowers and trees, in Paris, France, Tuesday, March 14. (Christophe Ena/Associated Press)

Eve Chick, 3 years old, runs under cherry blossoms at the Moomin Adventures at Kew Gardens Easter Festival at Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew in London, March 30. (Kirsty Wigglesworth/Associated Press)

Crocuses and spring snowflakes blossom three weeks ahead the beginning of spring on March 3, in Cologne, Germany. (FEDERICO GAMBARINIAFP/Getty Images)

Almond trees in full blossom stand in a field near the West Bank city of Nablus, Feb, 21 (ALAA BADARNEH/EPA)

People visit an area with rapeseed blossoms in full bloom in front of Mount Fuji at Azumayama Park in Ninomiya, suburb of Tokyo, on Feb. 13. (KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP/Getty Images)

A visitor takes a picture of blooming cherry blossoms at Ueno Park in Tokyo, Saturday, March 25. Cherry blossom season has officially kicked off in Tokyo, marking the beginning of spring for the Japanese. (Eugene Hoshiko/Associated Press)

Bleak winter landscapes transform into splendors of color around the world. --By Leanne Burden Seidel

